عثرت السلطات اللبنانية على القيادي في جيش النظام السوري السابق غسان نعسان السخني، والملقّب بـ«الطرماح»، مقتولاً في منطقة أدما– قضاء كسروان.


توقيف مواطن سوري


وأعلن الجيش اللبناني، مساء أمس الثلاثاء، عبر تطبيق «إكس» ‏توقيف المواطن السوري (و.د.) للاشتباه بقتله السخني يوم 22 ديسمبر الجاري، في بلدة كفرياسين الكسروانية، إثر خلاف مالي بينهما، بعد عملية رصد ومتابعة من قبل مديرية المخابرات.


وأفادت مصادر مطّلعة أن نعسان كان يُقيم في منطقة طبرجا بقضاء كسروان، بعدما انتقل إلى لبنان عقب سقوط نظام بشار الأسد في 8 ديسمبر الماضي 2024.


ويعد القتيل أحد القادة الميدانيين البارزين في جيش النظام السابق ومليشياته، وعمل لسنوات تحت قيادة العميد سهيل الحسن ضمن ما عُرف بـ«قوات النمر» التي تحوّلت لاحقاً إلى الفرقة 25 مهام خاصة.


تصفية معارضي نظام الأسد


وينحدر نعسان من بلدة قمحانة في ريف حماة الشمالي، وبرز اسمه كأحد القادة الميدانيين في «فوج الطرماح»، ضمن «قوات النمر» بقيادة الحسن.


وحسب المصادر، فإن «الطرماح» كان مسؤولاً عن تصفية العديد من المعارضين للنظام السوري السابق، وكان يُنفّذ الإعدامات.


ولفتت المصادر إلى أن النعسان كان على تواصل مع ضباط من النظام السوري السابق المتواجد قسم منهم في لبنان وقسم آخر في موسكو.


سلسلة حوادث مشابهة


تزامنت الحادثة مع حوادث مشابهة حصلت أخيراً في مناطق لبنانية مختلفة لها علاقة بفلول النظام السوري السابق الذين فرّوا إلى لبنان منذ سنة، إذ أصيب قبل أيام عمار الجمل الملقب بـ"الدكتور"، وهو ضابط سابق بالنظام السوري، بطلقات نارية نُقل على إثرها إلى أحد مستشفيات شمال لبنان ووصفت حالته الصحية بغير المستقرة. وبحسب المعلومات، جرى استدراجه من قبل مجهولين إلى منطقة جبل تربل في شمال لبنان حيث تعرّض لإطلاق النار.


وقبل شهر خطف قائد الدفاع الوطني في ‫حلب سامي أوبري الذي فرّ إلى لبنان بعد سقوط النظام، وتم استدراجه من قبل سيدة الى منزل في منطقة طبرجا، إذ تم خطفه ونقله إلى سورية.


وزار نائب مدير المخابرات السورية عبدالرحمن الدبّاغ العاصمة بيروت قبل أيام، وعقد سلسلة لقاءات أمنية مع مسؤولين لبنانيين، وأثار معهم مسألة تسليم ضباط من النظام السابق فرّوا إلى لبنان ومتورّطين بأعمال قتل ضد سوريين.


وتجول الدبّاغ برفقة ضباط أمنيين على منطقة وسط بيروت لإبلاغهم بأن عدداً من هؤلاء الضباط يترددون إلى مطاعم في وسط بيروت.