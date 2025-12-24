The Lebanese authorities found the former Syrian regime army leader Ghassan Naasan Al-Sukhni, nicknamed "Al-Tarmakh," murdered in the Adma area of Kesrouan.



Arrest of a Syrian Citizen



The Lebanese army announced yesterday evening, via the "X" application, the arrest of the Syrian citizen (W.D.) on suspicion of killing Al-Sukhni on December 22 of this month, in the town of Kfar Yassine in Kesrouan, following a financial dispute between them, after surveillance and monitoring by the Directorate of Intelligence.



Informed sources reported that Naasan had been residing in the Tabarja area of Kesrouan, having moved to Lebanon after the fall of Bashar Al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024.



The deceased is considered one of the prominent field leaders in the former regime's army and its militias, having worked for years under the command of Brigadier General Suhail Al-Hassan within what was known as the "Tiger Forces," which later transformed into the 25th Special Tasks Division.



Elimination of Assad Regime Opponents



Naasan hails from the town of Qamhana in the northern Hama countryside, and his name emerged as one of the field leaders in the "Al-Tarmakh Brigade" within the "Tiger Forces" led by Al-Hassan.



According to sources, "Al-Tarmakh" was responsible for the elimination of many opponents of the former Syrian regime and carried out executions.



The sources pointed out that Naasan was in contact with officers from the former Syrian regime, some of whom are located in Lebanon and others in Moscow.



Series of Similar Incidents



The incident coincided with similar incidents that recently occurred in various Lebanese areas related to remnants of the former Syrian regime who fled to Lebanon a year ago. A few days ago, Ammar Al-Jamal, nicknamed "The Doctor," a former officer in the Syrian regime, was shot and was subsequently transferred to a hospital in northern Lebanon, where his health condition was described as unstable. According to information, he was lured by unknown individuals to the Mount Trablus area in northern Lebanon, where he was shot.



A month ago, the commander of the National Defense in Aleppo, Sami Aubri, who fled to Lebanon after the regime's fall, was kidnapped after being lured by a woman to a house in the Tabarja area, where he was abducted and taken to Syria.



The Deputy Director of Syrian Intelligence, Abdul Rahman Al-Dabbagh, visited the capital Beirut a few days ago, holding a series of security meetings with Lebanese officials, discussing the issue of handing over officers from the former regime who fled to Lebanon and are involved in murder cases against Syrians.



Al-Dabbagh toured the central Beirut area accompanied by security officers to inform them that several of these officers frequent restaurants in downtown Beirut.