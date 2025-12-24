أعلنت مستشارة البعثة الأمريكية لدى الأمم المتحدة مورغان أورتاغوس، أن الولايات المتحدة لا تزال منفتحة على محادثات رسمية مع إيران، شريطة أن تكون طهران مستعدة لحوار مباشر وذي مغزى.
وقالت المتحدثة السابقة باسم الخارجية الأمريكية خلال كلمة لها أمام جلسة لمجلس الأمن الدولي مساء أمس الثلاثاء، أن الولايات المتحدة لن تتفاوض علناً. وأفادت أورتاغوس بأن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مد «يد الدبلوماسية» إلى طهران خلال ولايتيه الرئاسيتين.
من جانبه، شدد سفير إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة، أمير سعيد إيرواني، على أن بلاده «لا تزال ملتزمة بالكامل بالدبلوماسية القائمة على المبادئ وبمفاوضات حقيقية»، معتبراً أن الأمر بات الآن بيد فرنسا وبريطانيا والولايات المتحدة لتغيير المسار واتخاذ خطوات ملموسة وموثوقة لإعادة بناء الثقة.
وذكر أن طهران ما زالت ملتزمة بالمبادئ الأساسية للاتفاق النووي المبرم عام 2015، الذي يهدف إلى منعها من تطوير أسلحة نووية، والذي وافقت بموجبه على تقييد برنامجها النووي مقابل رفع العقوبات، وفق ما نقلت عنه وكالة «أسوشييتد برس».
ورغم تلك التصريحات لا تزال الفجوة واسعة بين إدارة ترمب وإيران بشأن الاتفاق النووي.
وكان من المقرر عقد الجولة السادسة من المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران عقب الحرب التي استمرت 12 يوماً بين إسرائيل وإيران في يونيو الماضي، والتي شاركت خلالها الولايات المتحدة إسرائيل في قصف مواقع نووية إيرانية، إلا أن المحادثات أُلغيت.
ورفض المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، في سبتمبر الماضي أي مفاوضات نووية مباشرة مع الجانب الأمريكي.
U.S. Mission Advisor to the United Nations Morgan Ortagus announced that the United States remains open to formal talks with Iran, provided that Tehran is ready for direct and meaningful dialogue.
During a speech before a session of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday evening, the former U.S. State Department spokesperson stated that the United States will not negotiate publicly. Ortagus noted that President Donald Trump extended a "hand of diplomacy" to Tehran during his two presidential terms.
For his part, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, emphasized that his country "is still fully committed to principled diplomacy and genuine negotiations," considering that it is now up to France, Britain, and the United States to change course and take concrete and reliable steps to rebuild trust.
He mentioned that Tehran remains committed to the fundamental principles of the 2015 nuclear agreement, which aims to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons, under which it agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, according to the Associated Press.
Despite these statements, the gap remains wide between the Trump administration and Iran regarding the nuclear agreement.
The sixth round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran was scheduled to take place following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June, during which the United States participated with Israel in bombing Iranian nuclear sites, but the talks were canceled.
In September, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected any direct nuclear negotiations with the U.S. side.