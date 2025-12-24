أعلنت مستشارة البعثة الأمريكية لدى الأمم المتحدة مورغان أورتاغوس، أن الولايات المتحدة لا تزال منفتحة على محادثات رسمية مع إيران، شريطة أن تكون طهران مستعدة لحوار مباشر وذي مغزى.


وقالت المتحدثة السابقة باسم الخارجية الأمريكية خلال كلمة لها أمام جلسة لمجلس الأمن الدولي مساء أمس الثلاثاء، أن الولايات المتحدة لن تتفاوض علناً. وأفادت أورتاغوس بأن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب مد «يد الدبلوماسية» إلى طهران خلال ولايتيه الرئاسيتين.


من جانبه، شدد سفير إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة، أمير سعيد إيرواني، على أن بلاده «لا تزال ملتزمة بالكامل بالدبلوماسية القائمة على المبادئ وبمفاوضات حقيقية»، معتبراً أن الأمر بات الآن بيد فرنسا وبريطانيا والولايات المتحدة لتغيير المسار واتخاذ خطوات ملموسة وموثوقة لإعادة بناء الثقة.


وذكر أن طهران ما زالت ملتزمة بالمبادئ الأساسية للاتفاق النووي المبرم عام 2015، الذي يهدف إلى منعها من تطوير أسلحة نووية، والذي وافقت بموجبه على تقييد برنامجها النووي مقابل رفع العقوبات، وفق ما نقلت عنه وكالة «أسوشييتد برس».


ورغم تلك التصريحات لا تزال الفجوة واسعة بين إدارة ترمب وإيران بشأن الاتفاق النووي.


وكان من المقرر عقد الجولة السادسة من المفاوضات بين واشنطن وطهران عقب الحرب التي استمرت 12 يوماً بين إسرائيل وإيران في يونيو الماضي، والتي شاركت خلالها الولايات المتحدة إسرائيل في قصف مواقع نووية إيرانية، إلا أن المحادثات أُلغيت.


ورفض المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، في سبتمبر الماضي أي مفاوضات نووية مباشرة مع الجانب الأمريكي.