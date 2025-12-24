U.S. Mission Advisor to the United Nations Morgan Ortagus announced that the United States remains open to formal talks with Iran, provided that Tehran is ready for direct and meaningful dialogue.



During a speech before a session of the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday evening, the former U.S. State Department spokesperson stated that the United States will not negotiate publicly. Ortagus noted that President Donald Trump extended a "hand of diplomacy" to Tehran during his two presidential terms.



For his part, Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, emphasized that his country "is still fully committed to principled diplomacy and genuine negotiations," considering that it is now up to France, Britain, and the United States to change course and take concrete and reliable steps to rebuild trust.



He mentioned that Tehran remains committed to the fundamental principles of the 2015 nuclear agreement, which aims to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons, under which it agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions, according to the Associated Press.



Despite these statements, the gap remains wide between the Trump administration and Iran regarding the nuclear agreement.



The sixth round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran was scheduled to take place following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June, during which the United States participated with Israel in bombing Iranian nuclear sites, but the talks were canceled.



In September, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei rejected any direct nuclear negotiations with the U.S. side.