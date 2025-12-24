بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس المجلس الرئاسي الليبي الدكتور محمد يونس المنفي، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.

وأعرب الملك، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لفخامته، ولحكومة وشعب دولة ليبيا الشقيق مزيدًا من الأمن والاستقرار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيس المجلس الرئاسي الليبي الدكتور محمد يونس المنفي، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.

وعبر ولي العهد عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لفخامته، ولحكومة وشعب دولة ليبيا الشقيق دوام الأمن والاستقرار.