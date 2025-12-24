The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Dr. Mohamed Younes Menfi, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness for His Excellency, and for the government and people of the brotherly State of Libya, more security and stability.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Libyan Presidential Council, Dr. Mohamed Younes Menfi, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness for His Excellency, and for the government and people of the brotherly State of Libya, continued security and stability.