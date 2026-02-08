Today, the death penalty was carried out against the perpetrator Hassan Jibril Abkar Muhammad - a Sudanese national - for his involvement in smuggling cocaine into the Kingdom. A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior clarified that the security forces were able to apprehend the perpetrator, and the investigation led to charges being filed against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming the charges against him and sentencing him to death. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally decided.

The death penalty was executed against the perpetrator Hassan Jibril Abkar Muhammad today, Sunday, in the Makkah region.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed to everyone the government's commitment to protecting the security of citizens and residents from the scourge of drugs, and to impose the harshest penalties prescribed by law against traffickers and dealers; due to the loss of innocent lives they cause, the severe corruption they bring to youth, individuals, and society, and the violation of their rights. At the same time, it warned anyone who engages in such activities that they will face legal consequences.