نُفّذ، اليوم، حُكم القتل تعزيراً بالجاني حسن جبريل أبكر محمد -سوداني الجنسية- لإقدامه على تهريب الكوكايين المخدر إلى المملكة، وأوضح بيان أصدرته وزارة الداخلية أن الأجهزة الأمنية تمكنت من القبض على الجاني، وأسفر التحقيق معه عن توجيه الاتهام إليه بارتكاب الجريمة، وبإحالته إلى المحكمة المختصة؛ صدر بحقه حكم يقضي بثبوت ما نُسب إليه وقتله تعزيراً، وأصبح الحكم نهائياً بعد استئنافه ثم تأييده من المحكمة العليا، وصدر أمر ملكي بإنفاذ ما تقرر شرعاً.

وتم تنفيذ حكم القتل تعزيراً بالجاني حسن جبريل أبكر محمد، اليوم الأحد، بمنطقة مكة المكرمة.

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية للجميع حرص حكومة المملكة على حماية أمن المواطن والمقيم من آفة المخدرات، وإيقاع أشد العقوبات المقررة نظاماً بحق مهربيها ومروجيها؛ لما تسببه من إزهاق للأرواح البريئة، وفساد جسيم في النشء والفرد والمجتمع، وانتهاك لحقوقهم، وحذّرت في الوقت نفسه كل من يقدم على ذلك بأن العقاب الشرعي سيكون مصيره.