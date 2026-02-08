أشار التقرير الصادر من مركز الأرصاد، اليوم، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر ستكون شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 10 - 25 كم/ساعة، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 12 - 35 كم/ساعة

يرتفع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الجنوبي.


اما في الخليج العربي ستكون الرياح السطحية جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 15 - 38 كم/ساعة، وشمالية شرقية إلى شرقية تتحول مساءً جنوبية غربية إلى غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 12 - 28 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونص يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة.