ألغى مطار جيجو الدولي في كوريا اليوم، 163 رحلة جوية؛ إثر استمرار العاصفة الثلجية التي تجتاح جنوب البلاد.

وأفادت الشركة المشغلة للمطار، أن استمرار العاصفة أسفرت عن إلغاء 163 رحلة من أصل 461 رحلة جوية، وتحويل مسار 5 طائرات، مضيفة أن آلاف المسافرين عالقون في المطار.

وتوقع مسؤولو المطار أن تظل عمليات الطيران معطلة حتى بعد استئناف الخدمات بسبب استمرار العاصفة الثلجية.

يذكر أن المناطق القريبة من جبل هالا شهدت تساقط ثلوج بلغت 21.5 سنتيمتراً خلال الساعات الـ 24 الماضية.