Jeju International Airport in Korea canceled 163 flights today due to the ongoing snowstorm affecting the southern part of the country.

The airport's operating company reported that the continued storm resulted in the cancellation of 163 flights out of 461, with 5 aircraft being diverted, adding that thousands of travelers are stranded at the airport.

Airport officials expect flight operations to remain disrupted even after services resume due to the ongoing snowstorm.

It is worth noting that areas near Hallasan Mountain experienced snowfall of 21.5 centimeters in the past 24 hours.