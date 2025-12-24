Against the backdrop of ongoing American efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, and after several rounds of talks between American and Ukrainian delegations on one side, and Russian representatives on the other, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the main points of contention regarding the peace plan.



Zelensky stated in remarks today (Wednesday) that the primary disagreement centers around the issue of territory, according to what was reported by the French Press Agency.



He announced that the American peace plan freezes the current fronts of combat, noting that Washington proposes a joint American-Ukrainian-Russian administration for the Zaporizhia nuclear plant.



Zelensky considered that the plan to end the war paves the way for the possibility of establishing demilitarized zones between the two countries, but he revealed that there is no consensus with Washington on the issues of territory and the nuclear plant. He mentioned that the American plan did not require Ukraine to officially abandon its bid to join NATO.



The Ukrainian president announced that his country would hold elections after signing the peace agreement. He expected that Russia would respond to the plan to end the war later today.



The American delegation has conducted several rounds of talks with both the Ukrainian and Russian sides over the past few days, while Kyiv and Washington expressed optimism about achieving results soon.



Moscow has insisted on the need to address the roots of the "Ukrainian crisis," as it describes it, and not just to establish a ceasefire agreement. It has hinted multiple times at the necessity for Kyiv to concede the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It has demanded that Ukraine's accession to NATO be prevented, which Russia accuses of expanding in its vicinity and threatening its strategic security.