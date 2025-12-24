على خلفية تواصل المساعي الأمريكية من أجل إنهاء الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، وبعد جولات عدة من المحادثات بين وفود أمريكية وأوكرانية من جهة، وروسية من جهة أخرى، أفصح الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي عن أبرز نقاط الخلاف حول خطة السلام.


وقال زيلينسكي في تصريحات، اليوم (الأربعاء): إن الخلاف الأساسي يتركز على قضية الأراضي، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «فرانس برس».


وأعلن أن خطة أمريكا للسلام تجمد جبهات القتال الحالية، لافتاً إلى أن واشنطن تقترح إدارة أمريكية أوكرانية روسية مشتركة لمحطة زابوريجيا.


واعتبر زيلينسكي أن خطة إنهاء الحرب تمهد الطريق أمام احتمال إقامة مناطق منزوعة السلاح بين البلدين، إلا أنه كشف عدم وجود توافق مع واشنطن على ملفي الأراضي والمحطة النووية. وذكر أن الخطة الأمريكية لم تطلب من أوكرانيا التخلي رسمياً عن مسعى الانضمام إلى الناتو.


وأعلن الرئيس الأوكراني أن بلاده ستجري انتخابات بعد توقيع اتفاق السلام. وتوقع أن ترد روسيا على خطة إنهاء الحرب في وقت لاحق اليوم.


وأجرى الوفد الأمريكي على مدى الأيام الماضية جولات عدة من المحادثات مع الجانب الأوكراني، والروسي على السواء، فيما أبدت كييف وواشنطن تفاؤلهما بتحقيق نتائج قريباً.


وتمسكت موسكو بضرورة علاج جذور «الأزمة الأوكرانية»، وفق توصيفها، وليس فقط إرساء اتفاق لوقف النار. وألمحت أكثر من مرة إلى ضرورة تنازل كييف عن منطقة دونباس شرق أوكرانيا. وطالبت بضرورة منع انضمام أوكرانيا إلى حلف شمال الأطلسي الذي تتهمه روسيا بالتوسع في محيطها وتهديد أمنها الاستراتيجي.