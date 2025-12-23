The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, welcomed the agreement regarding the exchange of prisoners in Yemen, which was signed today (Tuesday) in Muscat, Oman.



The Secretary-General praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, the office of the United Nations Secretary-General's special envoy to Yemen, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, in reaching this agreement.



Al-Budaiwi expressed his hopes that this agreement would contribute to enhancing the path of peace and stability in Yemen, alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people, and build trust between the parties, leading to a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that guarantees Yemen's security, stability, and unity, and serves the aspirations of its people towards peace and development.



The Yemeni prisoner negotiation committee announced earlier today the signing of the agreement between it and the Houthis, which stipulates the exchange of 2,900 Yemeni prisoners from both sides, including the leader of the Islah Party, Mohammed Qahtan, noting that the process was agreed upon and signed.