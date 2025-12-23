رحب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، جاسم محمد البديوي، بالاتفاق المتعلق بتبادل الأسرى في اليمن، والذي تم التوقيع عليه اليوم (الثلاثاء) في مدينة مسقط بسلطنة عمان.
وأشاد الأمين العام، بجهود المملكة العربية السعودية وسلطنة عُمان، ومكتب المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن، واللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر، للوصول إلى هذا الاتفاق.
وأعرب البديوي عن تطلعاته، بأن يسهم هذا الاتفاق في تعزيز مسار السلام والاستقرار في اليمن ويخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية عن الشعب اليمني، وبناء الثقة بين الأطراف، وصولًا إلى حل سياسي شامل ومستدام يضمن أمن اليمن واستقراره ووحدته، ويخدم تطلعات شعبه نحو السلام والتنمية.
وكانت لجنة مفاوضات الأسرى اليمنية أعلنت في وقت سابق اليوم توقيع الاتفاق بينها والحوثيين والذي يقضي بتبادل 2,900 أسير يمني من الجانبين، بينهم القيادي في حزب الإصلاح محمد قحطان، موضحاً أن العملية تم التوافق والتوقيع عليها.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, welcomed the agreement regarding the exchange of prisoners in Yemen, which was signed today (Tuesday) in Muscat, Oman.
The Secretary-General praised the efforts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, the office of the United Nations Secretary-General's special envoy to Yemen, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, in reaching this agreement.
Al-Budaiwi expressed his hopes that this agreement would contribute to enhancing the path of peace and stability in Yemen, alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Yemeni people, and build trust between the parties, leading to a comprehensive and sustainable political solution that guarantees Yemen's security, stability, and unity, and serves the aspirations of its people towards peace and development.
The Yemeni prisoner negotiation committee announced earlier today the signing of the agreement between it and the Houthis, which stipulates the exchange of 2,900 Yemeni prisoners from both sides, including the leader of the Islah Party, Mohammed Qahtan, noting that the process was agreed upon and signed.