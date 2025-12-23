​رحب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، جاسم محمد البديوي، بالاتفاق المتعلق بتبادل الأسرى في اليمن، والذي تم التوقيع عليه اليوم (الثلاثاء) في مدينة مسقط بسلطنة عمان.


وأشاد الأمين العام، بجهود المملكة العربية السعودية وسلطنة عُمان، ومكتب المبعوث الخاص للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إلى اليمن، واللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر، للوصول إلى هذا الاتفاق.


وأعرب البديوي عن تطلعاته، بأن يسهم هذا الاتفاق في تعزيز مسار السلام والاستقرار في اليمن ويخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية عن الشعب اليمني، وبناء الثقة بين الأطراف، وصولًا إلى حل سياسي شامل ومستدام يضمن أمن اليمن واستقراره ووحدته، ويخدم تطلعات شعبه نحو السلام والتنمية.


وكانت لجنة مفاوضات الأسرى اليمنية أعلنت في وقت سابق اليوم توقيع الاتفاق بينها والحوثيين والذي يقضي بتبادل 2,900 أسير يمني من الجانبين، بينهم القيادي في حزب الإصلاح محمد قحطان، موضحاً أن العملية تم التوافق والتوقيع عليها.