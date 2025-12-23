ثمن وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني معمر الإرياني اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عالياً الدور السعودي المحوري والمساند للملف الأسرى والمحتجزين، مرحباً بالاتفاق الذي تم التوصل إليه في العاصمة العمانية مسقط بشأن تبادل الأسرى والمحتجزين، والذي يشمل القيادي في حزب الإصلاح محمد قحطان.


وكتب الإرياني على حسابه في «إكس»: نثمن عاليا الدور المحوري والمساند للأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية، وجهود قيادتها ومتابعتها لهذا الملف الإنساني بالتعاون مع الحكومة، بما يعكس موقفا أخويا صادقا وحرصا ثابتا على تخفيف معاناة الشعب اليمني وتعزيز فرص التهدئة وبناء الثقة.


الصفقة خطوة إنسانية


وأشار إلى أن الاتفاق على صفقة الأسرى خطوة إنسانية مهمة طال انتظارها، لتخفف من معاناة آلاف الأسر اليمنية، وتمثل تقدما ملموسا في أحد أكثر الملفات الإنسانية إيلاماً.


وأشار إلى أن هذا الاتفاق جاء ثمرة لتوجيهات ومتابعة القيادة السياسية ممثلة بمجلس القيادة الرئاسي برئاسة الدكتور رشاد العليمي، وتجسيدا لالتزام الحكومة الثابت بالتعامل مع ملف الأسرى والمختطفين باعتباره قضية إنسانية وأخلاقية في المقام الأول، بعيدا عن أي اعتبارات أو حسابات أخرى، وبما يضمن الإفراج دون انتقائية أو استثناء.


وأعرب الإرياني عن تثمينه للجهود الكريمة والمساعي الصادقة التي بذلتها سلطنة عُمان باستضافتها ورعايتها لجولات التفاوض، وما أبدته من دور مسؤول أسهم في تهيئة الأجواء والوصول إلى هذا الاتفاق الإنساني المهم، معبراً عن تقديره لجهود مكتب المبعوث الأممي الخاص إلى اليمن، واللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر، وكافة الجهود الدولية التي أسهمت في تقريب وجهات النظر وإنجاح هذا الاتفاق.


التزام حكومي يمني بإنجاح الاتفاق


وأشاد وزير الإعلام اليمني بجهود الوفد الحكومي المفاوض في ملف الأسرى والمحتجزين، وما أبداه من جدية ومسؤولية عالية خلال جولات التفاوض، وحرصه على إنجاز هذا الملف الإنساني بما يخفف من معاناة الأسر اليمنية، تنفيذا لتوجيهات القيادة السياسية، وبما يعكس التزام الدولة بواجباتها الإنسانية تجاه مواطنيها.


وجدد الإرياني التأكيد على أن الحكومة الشرعية ستواصل تنفيذ هذا الاتفاق بكل مسؤولية، بما يضمن الإفراج الكامل عن جميع المحتجزين والمختطفين والمخفيين قسرا، ويضع حدا لمعاناة آلاف الأسر اليمنية التي طال انتظارها لهذا اليوم.


وكان رئيس الوفد الحكومي اليمني يحيى كزمان أعلن التوصل في وقت سابق اليوم التوصل خلال الجولة العاشرة من مفاوضات ملف المحتجزين والمختطفين والمخفيين قسرًا إلى اتفاق تم التوقيع عليه يقضي بالإفراج عن عدد 2900 محتجز ومختطف من جميع الأطراف ومن مختلف الجبهات، وعلى رأسهم محمد قحطان.