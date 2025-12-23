The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, praised today (Tuesday) the pivotal Saudi role and support for the file of prisoners and detainees, welcoming the agreement reached in the Omani capital, Muscat, regarding the exchange of prisoners and detainees, which includes the leader of the Islah Party, Mohammed Qahtan.



Al-Eryani wrote on his account on “X”: We highly appreciate the pivotal and supportive role of our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the efforts of its leadership in following up on this humanitarian file in cooperation with the government, reflecting a sincere brotherly stance and a steadfast commitment to alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people and enhancing opportunities for calm and building trust.



The deal is a humanitarian step



He pointed out that the agreement on the prisoner exchange deal is an important humanitarian step that has long been awaited, to alleviate the suffering of thousands of Yemeni families, and represents a tangible progress in one of the most painful humanitarian files.



He noted that this agreement is the result of the directives and follow-up of the political leadership represented by the Presidential Leadership Council headed by Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, and embodies the government's firm commitment to dealing with the file of prisoners and abductees as a humanitarian and moral issue above all, away from any other considerations or calculations, and ensuring release without selectivity or exceptions.



Al-Eryani expressed his appreciation for the generous efforts and sincere endeavors made by the Sultanate of Oman in hosting and sponsoring the rounds of negotiations, and for its responsible role that contributed to creating the atmosphere and reaching this important humanitarian agreement, expressing his gratitude for the efforts of the UN Special Envoy to Yemen, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and all international efforts that contributed to bridging viewpoints and ensuring the success of this agreement.



Yemeni government commitment to the success of the agreement



The Yemeni Minister of Information praised the efforts of the government negotiating delegation on the file of prisoners and detainees, and the seriousness and high responsibility it demonstrated during the rounds of negotiations, and its keenness to complete this humanitarian file in a way that alleviates the suffering of Yemeni families, in implementation of the directives of the political leadership, and reflecting the state's commitment to its humanitarian duties towards its citizens.



Al-Eryani reiterated that the legitimate government will continue to implement this agreement with full responsibility, ensuring the complete release of all detainees, abductees, and forcibly disappeared individuals, and putting an end to the suffering of thousands of Yemeni families who have long awaited this day.



The head of the Yemeni government delegation, Yahya Kazman, announced earlier today that during the tenth round of negotiations on the file of detainees, abductees, and forcibly disappeared individuals, an agreement was reached that was signed to release 2,900 detainees and abductees from all parties and various fronts, led by Mohammed Qahtan.