كشفت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» أن إسرائيل قدّمت دعماً عسكرياً ومالياً متواصلاً لقوات شيخ عقل الطائفة الدرزية حكمت الهجري،في سورية منذ ديسمبر 2024.


الدعم العسكري مستمر


ونقلت عن مسؤولين إسرائيليين وغربيين وأكراد تأكيدهم أن هذا الدعم تضمن: إرسال أسلحة، دفع رواتب شهرية، وتبادل معلومات استخباراتية، عبر قنوات من بينها قوات سورية الديمقراطية.


وأفادت بأن إسرائيل أرسلت أسلحة إلى قوات الهجري منذ 17 ديسمبر 2024، ولا يزال الدعم العسكري مستمراً حتى الآن، وفق ما أكده مسؤولون إسرائيليون. وأضافت المصادر أن إسرائيل دفعت رواتب شهرية تراوح بين 100 و200 دولار لنحو 3000 عنصر من قوات الهجري.


وأعلن مسؤول إسرائيلي أن تل أبيب حوّلت مبلغ 24 ألف دولار إلى طارق الشوفي، وهو قائد مرتبط بالنظام السوري السابق، عبر قوات «قسد». وأكد مسؤولون إسرائيليون أن «قسد» حولت نحو نصف مليون دولار إلى قوات الهجري ضمن هذا المسار.


دولة درزية مستقلة


ونقل التقرير عن مسؤول كردي تأكيده أن «قسد» تواصل حتى اليوم تدريب مقاتلين من الطائفة الدرزية في شمال شرقي سورية. وأفصح مسؤول غربي أن الهجري أعدّ خرائط لمشروع دولة درزية تمتد جغرافياً حتى العراق. فيما اعتبر مسؤول إسرائيلي أن إنشاء دولة درزية مستقلة، وُصفت بـ«دروزستان»، «ليس من مصلحة إسرائيل»، مؤكداً أن السياسة الإسرائيلية تجاه الدروز في سورية «لم تُحسم بعد».


وأوضح مسؤولون إسرائيليون أن الأسلحة التي أُرسلت إلى قوات الهجري شملت معدات تمت مصادرتها سابقاً من حزب الله وحركة حماس.


صواريخ مضادة للدبابات


ونقلت الصحيفة عن قائد في قوات الهجري قوله إنهم حصلوا على صواريخ مضادة للدبابات من «قسد»، إضافة إلى دعم إسرائيلي تمثل في تزويدهم بصور أقمار صناعية خلال المعارك ضد القوات الحكومية السورية. واختتمت الصحيفة تقريرها بالتأكيد على أن هذا الدعم يجري في إطار شبكة معقدة من العلاقات والاتصالات غير المعلنة.