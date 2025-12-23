The Washington Post revealed that Israel has been providing continuous military and financial support to the forces of Sheikh Aql of the Druze community, Hikmat al-Hajri, in Syria since December 2024.



Military support continues



It reported that Israeli, Western, and Kurdish officials confirmed that this support included: sending weapons, paying monthly salaries, and exchanging intelligence information, through channels including the Syrian Democratic Forces.



It was reported that Israel has sent weapons to al-Hajri's forces since December 17, 2024, and military support is still ongoing, according to Israeli officials. The sources added that Israel has paid monthly salaries ranging from $100 to $200 for about 3,000 members of al-Hajri's forces.



An Israeli official announced that Tel Aviv transferred an amount of $24,000 to Tarek al-Shoufi, a leader linked to the former Syrian regime, through the "SDF." Israeli officials confirmed that the "SDF" transferred about half a million dollars to al-Hajri's forces within this framework.



An independent Druze state



A Kurdish official confirmed in the report that the "SDF" continues to train fighters from the Druze community in northeastern Syria to this day. A Western official revealed that al-Hajri has prepared maps for a project of a Druze state that geographically extends to Iraq. Meanwhile, an Israeli official considered that the establishment of an independent Druze state, referred to as "Druzeistan," "is not in Israel's interest," emphasizing that Israeli policy towards the Druze in Syria "has not yet been decided."



Israeli officials clarified that the weapons sent to al-Hajri's forces included equipment previously confiscated from Hezbollah and Hamas.



Anti-tank missiles



The newspaper quoted a commander in al-Hajri's forces saying that they received anti-tank missiles from the "SDF," in addition to Israeli support that involved providing them with satellite images during battles against the Syrian government forces. The newspaper concluded its report by emphasizing that this support is taking place within a complex network of undisclosed relationships and communications.