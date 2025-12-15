أعلن وكيل وزارة الخارجية البريطانية كريس إلمور اليوم (الإثنين)، أن بلاده تستخدم كل أدواتها الدبلوماسية لإنهاء الحرب في السودان.
وأوضح إلمور خلال جلسة طارئة لمجلس العموم البريطاني حول السودان، أنه لا يوجد دليل على أن أسلحة بريطانية تستخدم في الحرب هناك، موضحاً أن السودان يمر بأسوأ أزمة إنسانية في القرن الـ21.
مساعدات بريطانية
وأشار إلى أن 30 مليون شخص بحاجة لمساعدات، مبيناً أن بريطانيا رفعت مساهمتها الإنسانية للسودان إلى 146 مليون جنيه.
ولفت إلى أن بلاده تدفع نحو هدنة إنسانية لمدة 3 أشهر، مطالباً كل الأطراف المؤثرة في السودان بالعمل لوقف الصراع.
دعم أوروبي
وتزامن الإعلان البريطاني مع شروع الاتحاد الأوروبي في تسيير جسر جوي لنقل المساعدات الإنسانية إلى دارفور، في إطار الجهود الرامية لمواجهة التدهور الحاد في الأحوال الإنسانية والمعيشية في السودان.
وأعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي تسيير أول رحلة يوم (الجمعة) الماضي، مؤكداً أنه تم تسليم نحو 100 طن من المساعدات من مستودعات المساعدات الإنسانية التابعة للاتحاد الأوروبي والمنظمات الشريكة.
وأشار إلى أنه من المنتظر أن تستمر الرحلات الجوية خلال ديسمبر 2025 ويناير 2026، إذ تبلغ القيمة الإجمالية لعملية جسر الجوي 3.5 مليون يورو.
The British Foreign Office's Deputy Minister Chris Elmore announced today (Monday) that his country is using all its diplomatic tools to end the war in Sudan.
Elmore clarified during an emergency session of the British House of Commons on Sudan that there is no evidence that British weapons are being used in the war there, explaining that Sudan is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis of the 21st century.
British Aid
He pointed out that 30 million people are in need of assistance, stating that Britain has raised its humanitarian contribution to Sudan to £146 million.
He emphasized that his country is pushing for a humanitarian ceasefire lasting 3 months, calling on all influential parties in Sudan to work to stop the conflict.
European Support
The British announcement coincided with the European Union starting to operate an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid to Darfur, as part of efforts to address the severe deterioration in humanitarian and living conditions in Sudan.
The European Union announced the first flight on (Friday) last week, confirming that approximately 100 tons of aid were delivered from the EU's humanitarian aid warehouses and partner organizations.
It was noted that air flights are expected to continue throughout December 2025 and January 2026, with the total value of the air bridge operation amounting to €3.5 million.