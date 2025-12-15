أعلن وكيل وزارة الخارجية البريطانية كريس إلمور اليوم (الإثنين)، أن بلاده تستخدم كل أدواتها الدبلوماسية لإنهاء الحرب في السودان.


وأوضح إلمور خلال جلسة طارئة لمجلس العموم البريطاني حول السودان، أنه لا يوجد دليل على أن أسلحة بريطانية تستخدم في الحرب هناك، موضحاً أن السودان يمر بأسوأ أزمة إنسانية في القرن الـ21.


مساعدات بريطانية


وأشار إلى أن 30 مليون شخص بحاجة لمساعدات، مبيناً أن بريطانيا رفعت مساهمتها الإنسانية للسودان إلى 146 مليون جنيه.


ولفت إلى أن بلاده تدفع نحو هدنة إنسانية لمدة 3 أشهر، مطالباً كل الأطراف المؤثرة في السودان بالعمل لوقف الصراع.


دعم أوروبي


وتزامن الإعلان البريطاني مع شروع الاتحاد الأوروبي في تسيير جسر جوي لنقل المساعدات الإنسانية إلى دارفور، في إطار الجهود الرامية لمواجهة التدهور الحاد في الأحوال الإنسانية والمعيشية في السودان.


وأعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي تسيير أول رحلة يوم (الجمعة) الماضي، مؤكداً أنه تم تسليم نحو 100 طن من المساعدات من مستودعات المساعدات الإنسانية التابعة للاتحاد الأوروبي والمنظمات الشريكة.


وأشار إلى أنه من المنتظر أن تستمر الرحلات الجوية خلال ديسمبر 2025 ويناير 2026، إذ تبلغ القيمة الإجمالية لعملية جسر الجوي 3.5 مليون يورو.