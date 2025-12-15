The British Foreign Office's Deputy Minister Chris Elmore announced today (Monday) that his country is using all its diplomatic tools to end the war in Sudan.



Elmore clarified during an emergency session of the British House of Commons on Sudan that there is no evidence that British weapons are being used in the war there, explaining that Sudan is experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis of the 21st century.



British Aid



He pointed out that 30 million people are in need of assistance, stating that Britain has raised its humanitarian contribution to Sudan to £146 million.



He emphasized that his country is pushing for a humanitarian ceasefire lasting 3 months, calling on all influential parties in Sudan to work to stop the conflict.



European Support



The British announcement coincided with the European Union starting to operate an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid to Darfur, as part of efforts to address the severe deterioration in humanitarian and living conditions in Sudan.



The European Union announced the first flight on (Friday) last week, confirming that approximately 100 tons of aid were delivered from the EU's humanitarian aid warehouses and partner organizations.



It was noted that air flights are expected to continue throughout December 2025 and January 2026, with the total value of the air bridge operation amounting to €3.5 million.