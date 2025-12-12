يشكل إلغاء «قانون قيصر» لحظة انعطاف نادرة في المسار السوري، لأنها تنهي حقبة العقوبات الأشد صرامة منذ العام 2011، ولأنها أيضاً تعيد صياغة بيئة سورية الداخلية والخارجية على نحو يفتح الباب أمام إمكانية التحوّل من اقتصاد منهك إلى اقتصاد قابل للنمو والاستثمار.


أمام فرصة ذهبية


فالعقوبات التي كانت تشكل سقفاً منخفضاً لأي محاولة للانطلاق الاقتصادي، كانت تمنع تدفق الاستثمارات، وتحظر التمويل الدولي، وتعزل الدولة السورية عن الدائرة القانونية للخدمات المصرفية العالمية.


ومع إسقاط هذا السقف، تصبح البلاد أمام فرصة ذهبية ليس لالتقاط الأنفاس فقط، بل لإعادة بناء نموذج اقتصادي جديد قائم على الانفتاح وجذب الاستثمار، بدلاً من نهج الاقتراض الخارجي الذي أثبتت التجارب الإقليمية أنه قد يتحوّل إلى عبء طويل الأجل.


ولعل من الإنصاف القول إن المملكة العربية السعودية كانت أول دولة فتحت الطريق لإلغاء «قانون قيصر»، حين مدت يدها إلى دمشق، وأرسلت وفودها الاستثمارية وعقدت اتفاقيات ومذكرات تفاهم، حيث تجاوزت العلاقات بين الرياض ودمشق عقوبات قيصر في وقت أبكر، وكان هذا الإسناد السعودي، وبشكل عام الخليجي، هو خط الدفاع العربي في واشنطن والإقليم ضد «قيصر»، إلى لحظة إلغاء العقوبات الأقسى على سورية.

إلغاء «قانون قيصر» يمثل لحظة انعطاف نادرة في المسار السوري

إعادة تشكيل البنية الاقتصادية


الآن، هذه الفرصة لا تتعلق فقط بحجم الأموال المحتمل دخولها، بل بقدرة سورية على إعادة تشكيل بنيتها الاقتصادية وفق منطق «التحرّر من الفوضى» التي فرضتها الحرب، والعودة إلى دور الدولة المنظم والمشرف على حركة رأس المال، بما يمكّنها من إطلاق مشاريع إستراتيجية مؤجلة في الكهرباء والطاقة والمصارف وإعادة الإعمار.


ومع هذا التحول، يصبح الباب مفتوحاً أمام دخول رؤوس أموال خليجية وآسيوية وأوروبية، وهو ما قد يخلق دورة اقتصادية جديدة قوامها بناء البنى التحتية، واستعادة الإنتاج الصناعي، وتحسين الخدمات العامة التي انهارت خلال السنوات الماضية.


وتكتسب هذه اللحظة أهميتها كونها تنشئ للمرة الأولى منذ نحو 15 عاماً بيئة تسمح للاقتصاد السوري بالعمل ضمن شروط طبيعية نسبياً، بعدما ظل خاضعاً لضغط خارجي فصله عن العالم.


صياغة عقد اجتماعي


إلا أن التحول الاقتصادي لا يمكن فصله عن التحوّل السياسي الداخلي. فالنزاعات المحتملة مع قوات سورية الديمقراطية في الشرق، والتمرد الدرزي في الجنوب، والتفاوتات العميقة في مستويات الإدارة المحلية، ليست تفاصيل يمكن تجاهلها في مرحلة تستعد فيها البلاد لإطلاق مشاريع بمليارات الدولارات. إن بناء الثقة بين الدولة والمجتمعات المحلية، وإعادة صياغة عقد اجتماعي أكثر عصرية، يشكلان شرطاً ضرورياً لنجاح أي إصلاح اقتصادي، لأن رأس المال، سواءً كان محلياً أو أجنبياً، لا يدخل إلى بيئة غير مستقرة أو مفتوحة على احتمالات الصراع. ومن الواضح أن دمشق تدرك هذه المعادلة.. فإلغاء قانون قيصر لم يأت دون سياق وجاء مترافقاً مع اشتراطات أمريكية تتصل بقدرة الدولة السورية على خفض التوترات، وتعزيز التمثيل السياسي والإداري.


إزاحة نزعات التمرد


إن هذا المناخ قد يدفع الحكومة إلى مراجعة أوسع للإطار الدستوري، سواءً عبر إعادة صياغة شكل الإدارة المحلية، أو عبر توسيع مشاركة المكوّنات في بنية النظام السياسي، أو تبني نماذج مرنة تسمح بتوزيع الصلاحيات بطريقة تمنح المجتمعات المحلية شعوراً بالشراكة، وبهذه الطريقة يمكن إزاحة نزعات التمرد. وهذا ليس استجابة لضغوط خارجية، بل ضرورة داخلية أولاً، لأن أي مشروع لإعادة الإعمار يحتاج إلى استقرار طويل الأمد، وإلى بيئة يشعر فيها الفاعلون المحليون بأنهم جزء من الحل.


إن الإصلاح الدستوري بهذا المعنى ليس غاية سياسية فقط بل أداة اقتصادية، لأنه يسهل حركة رأس المال، ويقلل مخاطر الانقسام الداخلي، ويمنح البلاد القدرة على استخدام مواردها البشرية والجغرافية بطريقة أكثر كفاءة.


خارطة الاهتمام الدولي


ومن زاوية جيوسياسية، يعيد إلغاء قانون قيصر وضع سورية على خريطة الاهتمام الإقليمي، وخصوصاً العربي. فالدول الخليجية، وفي مقدمتها السعودية، لا تبحث عن استثمارات إستراتيجية طويلة الأجل في البنى التحتية والطاقة والزراعة والتقنيات الحديثة، بل هي مدفوعة برؤية طويلة الأمد بتعلق بتموضع سورية المستقبلي وعدم خروجها عن دائرة القرار العربي. ومع رفع العقوبات، يصبح الطريق ممهداً أمام مشاريع مشتركة قد تغيّر الخارطة الاقتصادية للمنطقة الشرقية للمتوسط. وفي المقابل، يتراجع بشكل طبيعي التأثير غير العربي، لأن المنافسة ستكون على أساس الجودة والتمويل، لا على أساس الفراغ الذي خلّفته العقوبات.


صفحة استقرار وازدهار


ولعلّ المعضلة الأساسية في المرحلة القادمة تكمن في قدرة الدولة السورية على إدارة هذا التحوّل من دون الوقوع في «فوضى الانفتاح»، أي أن تكون البلاد مفتوحة للاستثمارات بينما تبقى بنيتها القانونية والإدارية غير جاهزة لاستقبالها. وهذا يتطلب تحديثاً كبيراً في التشريعات المتعلقة بالاستثمار، وتبسيطاً للإجراءات.


فالتغيير الاقتصادي يحتاج إلى مؤسسات حديثة، وإلى إدارة اقتصادية جديدة تستطيع الانتقال من اقتصاد الأزمة إلى اقتصاد النمو.


وفي المحصلة، فإن رفع «قيصر» بداية مرحلة تتقاطع فيها الضرورات الاقتصادية مع الضرورات السياسية، وتلتقي فيها مصالح الداخل مع متطلبات الخارج، بما يجعل الفترة القادمة اختباراً حقيقياً لقدرة سورية على الانتقال من مرحلة البقاء إلى مرحلة البناء، ومن إدارة الانهيار إلى إدارة المستقبل. وإذا ما استطاعت البلاد استثمار المناخ الجديد عبر حلول سياسية داخلية وتحديث إداري شامل، ستكون أمام أكبر فرصة منذ عقود لفتح صفحة استقرار وازدهار.