U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the conflict in Ukraine could escalate into a third world war. He told reporters at the White House last night, "I very much want to see this conflict end, and we are doing everything we can to achieve that. This conflict will only affect the United States if it gets out of control... these matters could lead to a third world war."



Meeting in Europe



Trump revealed that the United States is close to reaching an agreement with Russia and Ukraine. He announced that the U.S. will send a representative to participate in talks being held in Europe regarding Ukraine early next week if there is a good chance of making progress towards a ceasefire agreement.



He added, "We will see if we will attend the meeting or not," confirming, "We will attend the meeting on Saturday in Europe if we believe there is a good chance. We do not want to waste too much time if we think that is not the case."



Plan to End the War



The White House spokesperson, Caroline Levitt, revealed that the president is "very upset" with both Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing that he wants "actions" to put an end to the war.



She told reporters that the president is very frustrated with both warring camps and is tired of meetings that are only for the sake of meeting, adding that he no longer wants words; he wants actions. He wants this war to end.



The spokesperson clarified that special envoy Steve Witkoff and his team are continuing discussions with both camps as we speak.



Trump announced on Wednesday that European leaders want to hold a meeting on Ukraine at the end of this week, without confirming any U.S. participation in it.



Kyiv has handed the United States a revised version of 20 points from the U.S. plan aimed at ending the war with Russia.



Phase Two of the Ceasefire



In another context, President Trump announced that the United States is doing significant work regarding the Gaza Strip and is preparing for the second phase of the agreement, describing peace in the Middle East as "great."



He said, "We are working hard on the Gaza issue, yes, we are intensively working on Gaza. We actually have real peace in the Middle East, with 59 countries supporting it, which has never happened before."



He added, "We have countries that want to intervene and deal with Hamas, for example, and other countries that want to intervene to deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon, as another example. And I tell them: for now, there is no need for that; you may need it later, but we have countries offering to volunteer to intervene and take over completely, literally."



Israeli site "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported that an official said Tel Aviv agreed to cover the costs of debris removal from the Gaza Strip and to take responsibility for the massive engineering operation, following a request from the United States.