حذر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، من أن الصراع في أوكرانيا قد يتحول إلى حرب عالمية ثالثة. وقال للصحفيين في البيت الأبيض مساء أمس الخميس: «أرغب بشدة في رؤية هذا الصراع ينتهي، ونحن نبذل قصارى جهدنا لتحقيق ذلك. لن يؤثر هذا الصراع على الولايات المتحدة إلا إذا خرج عن السيطرة.. هذه الأمور قد تؤدي إلى حرب عالمية ثالثة».


اجتماع في أوروبا


وكشف ترمب أن الولايات المتحدة تقترب من التوصل إلى اتفاق مع روسيا وأوكرانيا. وأعلن أن الولايات المتحدة سترسل ممثلاً للمشاركة في المحادثات التي تعقد في أوروبا بشأن أوكرانيا مطلع الأسبوع القادم إذا كانت هناك فرصة جيدة لإحراز تقدم نحو اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


وأضاف: «سنرى ما إذا كنا سنحضر الاجتماع أم لا»، مؤكداً: «سنحضر الاجتماع يوم السبت في أوروبا إذا كنا نعتقد أن هناك فرصة جيدة. لا نريد أن نضيع الكثير من الوقت إذا كنا نعتقد أن الأمر ليس كذلك».


خطة إنهاء الحرب


وكانت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولاين ليفيت، أفصحت أن الرئيس «مستاء للغاية» من أوكرانيا وروسيا، مشدّدة على أنه يريد «أفعالاً» لوضع حد للحرب.


وقالت للصحفيين إن الرئيس مستاء للغاية من المعسكرين المتحاربين، وسئم عقد اجتماعات تقتصر الغاية منها على الاجتماع، مضيفة أنه لم يعد يريد كلاماً، إنه يريد أفعالاً. يريد لهذه الحرب أن تنتهي.


وأوضحت المتحدثة أن المبعوث الخاص ستيف ويتكوف وفريقه يواصلون المباحثات مع المعسكرين في الوقت الذي نتحدث فيه.


وأعلن ترمب الأربعاء أن القادة الأوروبيين يرغبون في عقد اجتماع حول أوكرانيا نهاية هذا الأسبوع، من دون أن يؤكد أي مشاركة أمريكية فيه.


وسلمت كييف الولايات المتحدة النسخة المعدلة من 20 بنداً من الخطة الأمريكية الهادفة إلى إنهاء الحرب مع روسيا.


المرحلة الثانية من الهدنة


في سياق آخر، أعلن الرئيس ترمب، أن الولايات المتحدة تقوم بعمل كبير بشأن قطاع غزة وتُحضّر للمرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق، واصفاً السلام في الشرق الأوسط بـ «العظيم».


وقال: «نحن نعمل بقوة على ملف غزة، نعم، نعمل بشكل مكثف على غزة. لدينا فعلاً سلام حقيقي في الشرق الأوسط، فهناك 59 دولة تدعمه، وهذا أمر لم يحدث من قبل».


وأضاف: «لدينا دول ترغب في التدخل والتعامل مع حماس، على سبيل المثال، ودول أخرى تريد التدخل للتعامل مع حزب الله في لبنان، كمثال آخر. وأنا أقول لهم: في الوقت الحالي لا داعي لذلك، قد تحتاجون إلى ذلك لاحقاً، لكن لدينا دول تعرض التطوع للتدخل وتولي الأمر بالكامل حرفياً».


و نقل موقع «يديعوت أحرونوت» الإسرائيلي عن مسؤول قوله إن تل أبيب وافقت على دفع تكاليف إزالة الأنقاض من قطاع غزة، وأن تتحمل مسؤولية العملية الهندسية الضخمة، وذلك بعد طلب من الولايات المتحدة.