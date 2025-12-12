بعد أيام قليلة من إعراب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن خيبة أمله تجاه نظيره الأوكراني فلوديمير زيلينسكي، عاد ليشن هجوماً ضارياً عليه، إذ نعته خلال مقابلة مع موقع «بوليتيكو»، بـ«بائع الأوهام».
السيرك وخداع الجمهور
وشبه ترمب زيلينسكي بـ«بي تي بارنم» (Phineas Taylor Barnum)، وهو رجل أعمال أمريكي ذاع صيته في عام 1850 كواحد من أبرع المروجين في عصره، وبائعي الأوهام، إذ كان متخصصاً في تقديم عروض السيرك، وخداع الجمهور بأمور شتى وحيل ترفيهية لا تخطر على بال.
وقال الرئيس الأمريكي عن زيلينسكي في المقابلة التي هاجم فيها الدول الأوروبية: «إنه بائع ماهر. أسميه بي. تي. بارنوم... لقد أقنع جو بايدن الفاسد بمنحه 350 مليار دولار، وانظروا ماذا جنى من ذلك.. نحو 25% من سكان بلاده مفقودون».
ودعا ترمب نظيره الأوكراني إلى إجراء انتخابات عامة في أوكرانيا، في مطلب يتفق إلى حد بعيد مع الموقف الروسي الذي اعتبر أن زيلينسكي رئيس غير شرعي، لأن ولايته انتهت في شهر مايو من العام 2024.
وأكد أن روسيا في موقع متقدم، وأنها أكبر مساحة وأقوى على الجبهات. وحث كييف على قبول التسوية وتفادي المزيد من الضحايا.
أوكرانيا ترفض التنازل
وكان الرئيس الأوكراني رفض التنازل عن أي أراضٍ إلى روسيا، وهو بند وضع ضمن المقترح الأمريكي للسلام، إذ حث موفدو ترمب الجانب الأوكراني على التنازل عن منطقة دونباس في شرق البلاد، التي تسيطر القوات الروسية على الجزء الأكبر منها.
وقال زيلينسكي في حديثه للصحفيين، أمس (الثلاثاء) عبر واتساب، إن هناك 3 وثائق تتم مناقشتها مع الشركاء الأمريكيين والأوروبيين، وثيقة إطار عمل من 20 نقطة تتغير باستمرار، وثيقة حول الضمانات الأمنية، ووثيقة عن إعادة إعمار أوكرانيا.
وأضاف أن النسخة المحدثة من المقترح الأوكراني ستُسلم إلى الولايات المتحدة اليوم (الأربعاء).
وأكمل المفاوضون الأمريكيون والأوكرانيون، السبت الماضي، 3 أيام من المحادثات بهدف تضييق الخلافات بشأن مقترح السلام الذي قدمته إدارة ترمب. لكن بقي الخلاف الأبرز حول تخلي كييف عن منطقة دونباس لصالح روسيا. وقد رفضت أوكرانيا مع حلفائها الأوروبيين بشدة فكرة التنازل عن الأرض.
وانتقد قادة أوروبا سابقاً بعض النقاط التي جاءت في المقترح الأمريكي الأولي، معتبرين أنها غير واقعية.
Just a few days after expressing his disappointment with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a fierce attack on him, calling him a "seller of illusions" during an interview with Politico.
The Circus and Deceiving the Public
Trump compared Zelensky to "P.T. Barnum," an American businessman who became famous in the 1850s as one of the most skilled promoters of his time and a seller of illusions, specializing in circus performances and deceiving the public with various tricks and entertainment schemes.
In the interview where he criticized European countries, the American president said of Zelensky: "He is a skilled seller. I call him P.T. Barnum... He convinced corrupt Joe Biden to give him $350 billion, and look what he has gained from that... about 25% of his country's population is missing."
Trump called on his Ukrainian counterpart to hold general elections in Ukraine, a demand that largely aligns with the Russian position, which considers Zelensky an illegitimate president since his term ends in May 2024.
He asserted that Russia is in an advanced position, larger in area and stronger on the fronts. He urged Kyiv to accept a settlement and avoid further casualties.
Ukraine Refuses to Concede
The Ukrainian president has refused to concede any territory to Russia, a point included in the American peace proposal, as Trump's envoys urged the Ukrainian side to give up the Donbas region in the east of the country, which Russian forces control the majority of.
Zelensky stated in a conversation with reporters yesterday (Tuesday) via WhatsApp that there are three documents being discussed with American and European partners: a constantly changing 20-point framework document, a document on security guarantees, and a document on the reconstruction of Ukraine.
He added that the updated version of the Ukrainian proposal will be delivered to the United States today (Wednesday).
American and Ukrainian negotiators completed three days of talks last Saturday aimed at narrowing the differences over the peace proposal put forward by the Trump administration. However, the most significant disagreement remains over Kyiv's relinquishment of the Donbas region in favor of Russia. Ukraine, along with its European allies, has strongly rejected the idea of conceding land.
European leaders have previously criticized some points in the initial American proposal, considering them unrealistic.