Just a few days after expressing his disappointment with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. President Donald Trump launched a fierce attack on him, calling him a "seller of illusions" during an interview with Politico.



The Circus and Deceiving the Public

Trump compared Zelensky to "P.T. Barnum," an American businessman who became famous in the 1850s as one of the most skilled promoters of his time and a seller of illusions, specializing in circus performances and deceiving the public with various tricks and entertainment schemes.



In the interview where he criticized European countries, the American president said of Zelensky: "He is a skilled seller. I call him P.T. Barnum... He convinced corrupt Joe Biden to give him $350 billion, and look what he has gained from that... about 25% of his country's population is missing."



Trump called on his Ukrainian counterpart to hold general elections in Ukraine, a demand that largely aligns with the Russian position, which considers Zelensky an illegitimate president since his term ends in May 2024.



He asserted that Russia is in an advanced position, larger in area and stronger on the fronts. He urged Kyiv to accept a settlement and avoid further casualties.



Ukraine Refuses to Concede

The Ukrainian president has refused to concede any territory to Russia, a point included in the American peace proposal, as Trump's envoys urged the Ukrainian side to give up the Donbas region in the east of the country, which Russian forces control the majority of.



Zelensky stated in a conversation with reporters yesterday (Tuesday) via WhatsApp that there are three documents being discussed with American and European partners: a constantly changing 20-point framework document, a document on security guarantees, and a document on the reconstruction of Ukraine.

He added that the updated version of the Ukrainian proposal will be delivered to the United States today (Wednesday).

American and Ukrainian negotiators completed three days of talks last Saturday aimed at narrowing the differences over the peace proposal put forward by the Trump administration. However, the most significant disagreement remains over Kyiv's relinquishment of the Donbas region in favor of Russia. Ukraine, along with its European allies, has strongly rejected the idea of conceding land.

European leaders have previously criticized some points in the initial American proposal, considering them unrealistic.