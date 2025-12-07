New official data published by NBC News has revealed that more than a third of the individuals arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the first nine months of Donald Trump's first presidential term had no criminal record whatsoever.

The report, which covers the period from January 20 to October 15, indicates that the total number of individuals detained in immigration operations reached approximately 220,000, of whom about 75,000 (more than 34%) had no prior criminal convictions, whether felonies or misdemeanors.

President Donald Trump and officials from his administration repeatedly stated, especially at the beginning of his term, that the major campaign of arrests and deportations would primarily focus on "dangerous criminals, murderers, rapists, and gang members," a narrative used to justify expanding the powers of immigration officers and eliminating many previous restrictions that limited the arrest of non-criminal immigrants.

2

U.S. Policy of No Tolerance

Commenting on the figures, analysts and human rights organizations stated that this data confirms that the "zero tolerance" policy initiated by the Trump administration has effectively turned into widespread arrests that included tens of thousands of individuals who posed no security or criminal threat, including parents of American children, workers, students, and refugees awaiting judicial decisions.

It is worth noting that the number of administrative arrests for immigration purposes surged significantly in the early months of the Trump administration compared to the last years of the Obama administration, as executive orders issued in January prioritized the deportation of nearly anyone present illegally, regardless of whether they had a criminal record.

The American channel's report noted that these figures provide a clearer view of the Trump administration's strict immigration campaign, published by the Deportation Data Project at the University of California, Berkeley, which obtained the data through a lawsuit against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

3

Deliberate Data Concealment

The data is collected by an internal office within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement responsible for arrest, detention, and deportation data, and the Trump administration stopped regularly publishing detailed information about ICE arrests in January.

For detainees with criminal records, the data does not distinguish between those with minor criminal records and those who committed more serious crimes, such as rape and murder, which the administration has stated it is targeting.

These figures do not include arrests made by border patrol, which has launched intensive immigration operations in several cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Charlotte in North Carolina. The border patrol is currently conducting sweep operations in New Orleans.