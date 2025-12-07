كشفت بيانات رسمية جديدة نشرتها شبكة NBC News الأمريكية أن أكثر من ثلث الأشخاص الذين اعتقلتهم دائرة الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية خلال الأشهر التسعة الأولى من الولاية الرئاسية الأولى لدونالد ترمب لم يكن لديهم أي سجل جنائي على الإطلاق.

وأوضح التقرير الذي يغطي الفترة من 20 يناير وحتى 15 أكتوبر أن إجمالي عدد المعتقلين في عمليات الهجرة بلغ نحو 220 ألف شخص، من بينهم نحو 75 ألف شخص (أي أكثر من 34%) لم تُسجل بحقهم أي إدانات جنائية سابقة، سواء كانت جنايات أو جنحاً.

وكان الرئيس دونالد ترمب ومسؤولو إدارته قد كرروا مرات عديدة، خصوصاً في بداية الولاية، أن حملة الاعتقالات والترحيل الكبرى ستركز بشكل أساسي على «المجرمين الخطيرين، والقتلة، والمغتصبين، وأعضاء العصابات»، وهو الخطاب الذي استخدم لتبرير توسيع صلاحيات ضباط الهجرة وإلغاء العديد من الضوابط السابقة التي كانت تحد من اعتقال المهاجرين غير المجرمين.

سياسة أمريكية بعدم التساهل

وتعليقاً على الأرقام، قال محللون ومنظمات حقوقية إن هذه البيانات تؤكد أن سياسة «عدم التساهل» التي أطلقتها إدارة ترمب قد تحولت فعلياً إلى عمليات اعتقال واسعة النطاق شملت عشرات الآلاف من الأشخاص الذين لم يشكلوا أي خطر أمني أو جنائي، بمن في ذلك آباء وأمهات أطفال أمريكيين، وعمال، وطلاب، ولاجئون ينتظرون قرارات قضائية.

يُذكر أن عدد الاعتقالات الإدارية لأغراض الهجرة قفز بشكل كبير في الأشهر الأولى من إدارة ترمب مقارنة بالسنوات الأخيرة من إدارة أوباما، حيث أعطت الأوامر التنفيذية الصادرة في يناير الأولوية لترحيل أي شخص يتواجد بشكل غير قانوني تقريباً، بغض النظر عن وجود سجل جنائي من عدمه.

ورأى تقرير القناة الأمريكية أن هذه الأرقام تقدم نظرةً أكثر وضوحاً حتى الآن على حملة إدارة ترمب الصارمة على الهجرة، ونشرها مشروع بيانات الترحيل بجامعة كاليفورنيا، بيركلي، التي حصل عليها من خلال دعوى قضائية مرفوعة ضد هيئة إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة والجمارك.

إخفاء متعمد للبيانات

ويتم جمع البيانات من قبل مكتب داخلي تابع لدائرة الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية المعني ببيانات الاعتقال والاحتجاز والترحيل، وقد توقفت إدارة ترمب عن نشر معلومات مُفصلة بانتظام حول اعتقالات دائرة الهجرة والجمارك في يناير.

وبالنسبة للمعتقلين ذوي السوابق الإجرامية لا تُميز البيانات بين من لديهم سجل جنائي بسيط ومن ارتكبوا جرائم أكثر خطورة، مثل الاغتصاب والقتل، والذين صرّحت الإدارة بأنها تستهدفهم.

ولا تشمل هذه الأرقام الاعتقالات التي أجراها حرس الحدود، التي شنّت عمليات هجرة مكثفة في عدة مدن، بما في ذلك شيكاغو ولوس أنجلوس وشارلوت بولاية كارولاينا الشمالية. ويُجري حرس الحدود حالياً حملات تمشيط في نيو أورلينز.