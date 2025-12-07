كشفت بيانات رسمية جديدة نشرتها شبكة NBC News الأمريكية أن أكثر من ثلث الأشخاص الذين اعتقلتهم دائرة الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية خلال الأشهر التسعة الأولى من الولاية الرئاسية الأولى لدونالد ترمب لم يكن لديهم أي سجل جنائي على الإطلاق.
وأوضح التقرير الذي يغطي الفترة من 20 يناير وحتى 15 أكتوبر أن إجمالي عدد المعتقلين في عمليات الهجرة بلغ نحو 220 ألف شخص، من بينهم نحو 75 ألف شخص (أي أكثر من 34%) لم تُسجل بحقهم أي إدانات جنائية سابقة، سواء كانت جنايات أو جنحاً.
وكان الرئيس دونالد ترمب ومسؤولو إدارته قد كرروا مرات عديدة، خصوصاً في بداية الولاية، أن حملة الاعتقالات والترحيل الكبرى ستركز بشكل أساسي على «المجرمين الخطيرين، والقتلة، والمغتصبين، وأعضاء العصابات»، وهو الخطاب الذي استخدم لتبرير توسيع صلاحيات ضباط الهجرة وإلغاء العديد من الضوابط السابقة التي كانت تحد من اعتقال المهاجرين غير المجرمين.
2
سياسة أمريكية بعدم التساهل
وتعليقاً على الأرقام، قال محللون ومنظمات حقوقية إن هذه البيانات تؤكد أن سياسة «عدم التساهل» التي أطلقتها إدارة ترمب قد تحولت فعلياً إلى عمليات اعتقال واسعة النطاق شملت عشرات الآلاف من الأشخاص الذين لم يشكلوا أي خطر أمني أو جنائي، بمن في ذلك آباء وأمهات أطفال أمريكيين، وعمال، وطلاب، ولاجئون ينتظرون قرارات قضائية.
يُذكر أن عدد الاعتقالات الإدارية لأغراض الهجرة قفز بشكل كبير في الأشهر الأولى من إدارة ترمب مقارنة بالسنوات الأخيرة من إدارة أوباما، حيث أعطت الأوامر التنفيذية الصادرة في يناير الأولوية لترحيل أي شخص يتواجد بشكل غير قانوني تقريباً، بغض النظر عن وجود سجل جنائي من عدمه.
ورأى تقرير القناة الأمريكية أن هذه الأرقام تقدم نظرةً أكثر وضوحاً حتى الآن على حملة إدارة ترمب الصارمة على الهجرة، ونشرها مشروع بيانات الترحيل بجامعة كاليفورنيا، بيركلي، التي حصل عليها من خلال دعوى قضائية مرفوعة ضد هيئة إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة والجمارك.
3
إخفاء متعمد للبيانات
ويتم جمع البيانات من قبل مكتب داخلي تابع لدائرة الهجرة والجمارك الأمريكية المعني ببيانات الاعتقال والاحتجاز والترحيل، وقد توقفت إدارة ترمب عن نشر معلومات مُفصلة بانتظام حول اعتقالات دائرة الهجرة والجمارك في يناير.
وبالنسبة للمعتقلين ذوي السوابق الإجرامية لا تُميز البيانات بين من لديهم سجل جنائي بسيط ومن ارتكبوا جرائم أكثر خطورة، مثل الاغتصاب والقتل، والذين صرّحت الإدارة بأنها تستهدفهم.
ولا تشمل هذه الأرقام الاعتقالات التي أجراها حرس الحدود، التي شنّت عمليات هجرة مكثفة في عدة مدن، بما في ذلك شيكاغو ولوس أنجلوس وشارلوت بولاية كارولاينا الشمالية. ويُجري حرس الحدود حالياً حملات تمشيط في نيو أورلينز.
New official data published by NBC News has revealed that more than a third of the individuals arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the first nine months of Donald Trump's first presidential term had no criminal record whatsoever.
The report, which covers the period from January 20 to October 15, indicates that the total number of individuals detained in immigration operations reached approximately 220,000, of whom about 75,000 (more than 34%) had no prior criminal convictions, whether felonies or misdemeanors.
President Donald Trump and officials from his administration repeatedly stated, especially at the beginning of his term, that the major campaign of arrests and deportations would primarily focus on "dangerous criminals, murderers, rapists, and gang members," a narrative used to justify expanding the powers of immigration officers and eliminating many previous restrictions that limited the arrest of non-criminal immigrants.
2
U.S. Policy of No Tolerance
Commenting on the figures, analysts and human rights organizations stated that this data confirms that the "zero tolerance" policy initiated by the Trump administration has effectively turned into widespread arrests that included tens of thousands of individuals who posed no security or criminal threat, including parents of American children, workers, students, and refugees awaiting judicial decisions.
It is worth noting that the number of administrative arrests for immigration purposes surged significantly in the early months of the Trump administration compared to the last years of the Obama administration, as executive orders issued in January prioritized the deportation of nearly anyone present illegally, regardless of whether they had a criminal record.
The American channel's report noted that these figures provide a clearer view of the Trump administration's strict immigration campaign, published by the Deportation Data Project at the University of California, Berkeley, which obtained the data through a lawsuit against the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.
3
Deliberate Data Concealment
The data is collected by an internal office within U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement responsible for arrest, detention, and deportation data, and the Trump administration stopped regularly publishing detailed information about ICE arrests in January.
For detainees with criminal records, the data does not distinguish between those with minor criminal records and those who committed more serious crimes, such as rape and murder, which the administration has stated it is targeting.
These figures do not include arrests made by border patrol, which has launched intensive immigration operations in several cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, and Charlotte in North Carolina. The border patrol is currently conducting sweep operations in New Orleans.