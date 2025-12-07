أعلنت اللجنة الوطنية للتحقيق في ادعاءات انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان في اليمن اليوم (الأحد) الإحصاءات والجرائم التي ارتكبت ضد النساء في اليمن، وذلك بالتزامن مع الحملة الدولية «16 يوماً لمناهضة العنف القائم على النوع الاجتماعي».


وشددت اللجنة في بيان على ضرورة الوقف الفوري لكافة أشكال العنف الممنهج الذي تتعرض له النساء في اليمن، مجددة التزامها الثابت بمواصلة عمليات التوثيق والتحقيق في الانتهاكات الجسيمة التي تطال النساء في مختلف مناطق البلاد.


تفاقم الوضع الحقوقي للمرأة


وأشارت اللجنة إلى أن تفاقم الوضع الحقوقي والإنساني جعل المرأة اليمنية عرضة لانتهاكات تتجاوز آثار النزاع المسلح، الأمر الذي جعل رصد هذه الاعتداءات والتحقيق فيها محوراً رئيسياً ضمن أعمال اللجنة، موضحة أن الحصيلة الأولية للانتهاكات الموثقة بلغت ما يزيد على 790 قتيلة، و1490 امرأة مصابة، إضافة إلى العديد من النساء مصابات بإعاقات دائمة.


وأفادت اللجنة بأن فريقها وثق 218 اعتقالاً تعسفياً وإخفاء قسرياً بحق نساء وفتيات، إلى جانب توثيق سقوط 208 من النساء ضحايا للألغام المضادة للأفراد ولألغام المركبات والعبوات الناسفة، التي تستمر في حصد أرواح المدنيين وترك آثار مدمرة طويلة المدى.


مطالبات بالتحقيق في الجرائم


وذكرت اللجنة أن هذه الأرقام ليست مجرد بيانات إحصائية، بل تمثل أدلة موثقة على انتهاكات جسيمة تستوجب تحركاً عاجلاً، داعية السلطات المختصة، وجميع الأطراف المحلية والدولية ذات الصلة إلى التحقيق الجاد في الحالات كافة وفقاً للمعايير الدولية، ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنها بما يضمن عدم الإفلات من العقاب.


وشددت اللجنة على ضرورة الإفراج الفوري عن جميع النساء المحتجزات تعسفياً، وتوفير الحماية والرعاية الطبية والنفسية الكاملة للناجيات.


وأعلنت اللجنة فتح تحقيقات شاملة في الحالات الموثقة كافة، واتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة لمحاسبة المنتهكين، وضمان عدم إفلات أي طرف من المساءلة.