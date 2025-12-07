The National Commission to Investigate Allegations of Human Rights Violations in Yemen announced today (Sunday) the statistics and crimes committed against women in Yemen, coinciding with the international campaign "16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence."



The Commission emphasized in a statement the necessity of an immediate halt to all forms of systematic violence faced by women in Yemen, reiterating its steadfast commitment to continue documenting and investigating the serious violations affecting women in various regions of the country.



Deterioration of Women's Human Rights Situation



The Commission pointed out that the deterioration of the human rights and humanitarian situation has made Yemeni women vulnerable to violations that exceed the impacts of armed conflict, which has made monitoring and investigating these assaults a central focus of the Commission's work. It clarified that the preliminary toll of documented violations exceeded 790 fatalities and 1,490 injured women, in addition to many women suffering from permanent disabilities.



The Commission reported that its team documented 218 cases of arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance of women and girls, alongside documenting 208 women who fell victim to anti-personnel mines, vehicle mines, and explosive devices, which continue to claim the lives of civilians and leave devastating long-term effects.



Calls for Investigation into Crimes



The Commission stated that these figures are not merely statistical data, but represent documented evidence of serious violations that require urgent action. It called on the relevant authorities and all local and international parties concerned to conduct serious investigations into all cases in accordance with international standards and to hold those responsible accountable to ensure that there is no impunity.



The Commission stressed the need for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained women and to provide full protection and medical and psychological care for survivors.



The Commission announced the opening of comprehensive investigations into all documented cases and the necessary legal actions to hold violators accountable, ensuring that no party escapes accountability.