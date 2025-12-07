أعلنت اليابان، اليوم (الأحد)، أن طائرات مقاتلة صينية من طراز J-15 قامت بتوجيه رادارها نحو طائرات عسكرية يابانية في حادثتين «خطيرتين» قرب جزر أوكيناوا، فيما نفت بكين هذه الرواية، ما يعكس تصاعد التوتر بين القوتين الشرق آسيويتين على خلفية نزاعات إقليمية وتصريحات حول تايوان.

فعل خطير

ووصفت رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكايتشي الحادثتين بأنهما «فعل خطير يتجاوز ما هو ضروري للطيران الآمن للطائرات»، مشيرة إلى أن طوكيو قدمت احتجاجاً رسمياً إلى بكين بشأن الحادثة «الأكثر ندماً» التي وقعت السبت.

وقالت تاكايتشي للصحفيين إن هذه الأحداث تمثل تهديداً مباشراً للاستقرار الإقليمي، خصوصاً في ظل التوترات المتزايدة حول تايوان، حيث حذرت اليابان في نوفمبر الماضي من أنها قد تتدخل عسكرياً إذا هدد أي عمل صيني أمنها الوطني.

اليابان تتوعد بالرد

وفي سياق متصل، أكد وزير الدفاع الياباني شينجيرو كويزومي، خلال لقائه نظيره الأسترالي ريتشارد مارلز في طوكيو، أن اليابان سترد «بحزم وهدوء» على سلوك الصين للحفاظ على السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وأوضح كويزومي أن الطائرات الصينية انطلقت من حاملة الطائرات «لياونينغ»، التي كانت تتحرك جنوب جزر أوكيناوا برفقة 3 مدمرات صواريخ، أثناء إجراء تدريبات طيران معلنة سابقاً شرق مضيق مياكو.

وردت اليابان بإقلاع مقاتلات F-15 لمراقبة العمليات الصينية، دون أن يحدث اختراق للمجال الجوي الياباني أو إصابات أو أضرار.

نفي صيني

من جانبها، نفت السلطات الصينية الرواية اليابانية، معتبرة إياها «خاطئة وتشكل تشويهاً خطيراً لسلامة الطيران».

وقال المتحدث باسم البحرية الصينية العقيد وانغ شيومينغ، في بيان عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الرسمية، إن الطائرات اليابانية هي التي اقتربت مراراً من السفن الصينية وأعاقت تدريباتها، مطالباً طوكيو بـ«وقف التشهير فوراً وكبح أفعال الخطوط الأمامية بصرامة».

وأضاف وانغ: «ستتخذ البحرية الصينية الإجراءات اللازمة وفقاً للقانون لحماية أمنها وحقوقها المشروعة».

ماذا يعني توجيه شعاع الرادار نحو طائرة؟

ويُعد توجيه شعاع الرادار نحو طائرة أخرى خطوة تهديدية، إذ يشير إلى إمكانية إطلاق هجوم وقد يجبر الطائرة المستهدفة على اتخاذ إجراءات تهريبية.

ولم تكشف اليابان عما إذا كان الإغلاق الراداري كاملاً أو كيف ردت طائراتها، لكنها أشارت إلى أن الحادثتين وقعتا في المياه الدولية جنوب شرق جزيرة أوكيناوا الرئيسية، قرب جزر متنازع عليها بين البلدين.

ويُعتقد أن هذه أول حالة إغلاق رادار بين طائرات عسكرية يابانية وصينية، وتذكر بحادثة مماثلة عام 2013 عندما اتهمت اليابان سفينة حربية صينية بإغلاق رادار على مدمر ياباني في بحر الصين الشرقي.

توترات صينية يابانية

وتأتي هذه المواجهات في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات اليابانية-الصينية تدهوراً ملحوظاً خلال الشهر الماضي، عقب تصريحات تاكايتشي حول تايوان، التي تُعد هدفاً استراتيجياً حاسماً للصين التي تطالب بالسيطرة عليها، بينما تستضيف اليابان أكبر تركيز عسكري أمريكي خارج الولايات المتحدة في أوكيناوا، على بعد 110 كيلومترات فقط من تايوان الغربية.

وتشير هذه الأحداث إلى تصعيد محتمل في التوترات بين القوتين، ما قد يعقد الجهود الدبلوماسية في المنطقة.