Japan announced today (Sunday) that Chinese J-15 fighter jets directed their radar towards Japanese military aircraft in two "serious" incidents near the Okinawa Islands, while Beijing denied this account, reflecting rising tensions between the two East Asian powers amid regional disputes and statements regarding Taiwan.

Dangerous Act

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takayichi described the incidents as a "dangerous act that exceeds what is necessary for the safe operation of aircraft," noting that Tokyo had lodged a formal protest with Beijing regarding the "most regrettable" incident that occurred on Saturday.

Takayichi told reporters that these events represent a direct threat to regional stability, especially amid increasing tensions over Taiwan, where Japan warned last November that it might intervene militarily if any Chinese actions threatened its national security.

Japan Vows to Respond

In a related context, Japanese Defense Minister Shigeru Koizumi confirmed during a meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Tokyo that Japan would respond "firmly and calmly" to China's behavior to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Koizumi explained that the Chinese aircraft had launched from the aircraft carrier "Liaoning," which was moving south of the Okinawa Islands accompanied by three missile destroyers, while conducting previously announced flight exercises east of the Miyako Strait.

Japan responded by scrambling F-15 fighters to monitor the Chinese operations, without any breach of Japanese airspace or injuries or damages occurring.

Chinese Denial

For its part, Chinese authorities denied the Japanese account, deeming it "incorrect and a serious distortion of flight safety."

Chinese Navy spokesman Colonel Wang Xiuming stated in a statement via official social media that it was the Japanese aircraft that repeatedly approached Chinese vessels and hindered their exercises, demanding Tokyo to "immediately stop the defamation and strictly curb front-line actions."

Wang added: "The Chinese Navy will take necessary measures according to the law to protect its security and legitimate rights."

What Does It Mean to Direct a Radar Beam at an Aircraft?

Directing a radar beam at another aircraft is considered a threatening move, as it indicates the possibility of launching an attack and may force the targeted aircraft to take evasive actions.

Japan did not disclose whether the radar lock was complete or how its aircraft responded, but indicated that the incidents occurred in international waters southeast of the main Okinawa Island, near disputed islands between the two countries.

This is believed to be the first radar lock incident between Japanese and Chinese military aircraft, reminiscent of a similar incident in 2013 when Japan accused a Chinese warship of locking radar onto a Japanese destroyer in the East China Sea.

Chinese-Japanese Tensions

These confrontations come at a time when Japanese-Chinese relations have noticeably deteriorated over the past month, following Takayichi's statements regarding Taiwan, which is a crucial strategic target for China that claims sovereignty over it, while Japan hosts the largest U.S. military presence outside the United States in Okinawa, just 110 kilometers from western Taiwan.

These events indicate a potential escalation in tensions between the two powers, which could complicate diplomatic efforts in the region.