أعلنت اليابان، اليوم (الأحد)، أن طائرات مقاتلة صينية من طراز J-15 قامت بتوجيه رادارها نحو طائرات عسكرية يابانية في حادثتين «خطيرتين» قرب جزر أوكيناوا، فيما نفت بكين هذه الرواية، ما يعكس تصاعد التوتر بين القوتين الشرق آسيويتين على خلفية نزاعات إقليمية وتصريحات حول تايوان.
فعل خطير
ووصفت رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية ساناي تاكايتشي الحادثتين بأنهما «فعل خطير يتجاوز ما هو ضروري للطيران الآمن للطائرات»، مشيرة إلى أن طوكيو قدمت احتجاجاً رسمياً إلى بكين بشأن الحادثة «الأكثر ندماً» التي وقعت السبت.
وقالت تاكايتشي للصحفيين إن هذه الأحداث تمثل تهديداً مباشراً للاستقرار الإقليمي، خصوصاً في ظل التوترات المتزايدة حول تايوان، حيث حذرت اليابان في نوفمبر الماضي من أنها قد تتدخل عسكرياً إذا هدد أي عمل صيني أمنها الوطني.
اليابان تتوعد بالرد
وفي سياق متصل، أكد وزير الدفاع الياباني شينجيرو كويزومي، خلال لقائه نظيره الأسترالي ريتشارد مارلز في طوكيو، أن اليابان سترد «بحزم وهدوء» على سلوك الصين للحفاظ على السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة.
وأوضح كويزومي أن الطائرات الصينية انطلقت من حاملة الطائرات «لياونينغ»، التي كانت تتحرك جنوب جزر أوكيناوا برفقة 3 مدمرات صواريخ، أثناء إجراء تدريبات طيران معلنة سابقاً شرق مضيق مياكو.
وردت اليابان بإقلاع مقاتلات F-15 لمراقبة العمليات الصينية، دون أن يحدث اختراق للمجال الجوي الياباني أو إصابات أو أضرار.
نفي صيني
من جانبها، نفت السلطات الصينية الرواية اليابانية، معتبرة إياها «خاطئة وتشكل تشويهاً خطيراً لسلامة الطيران».
وقال المتحدث باسم البحرية الصينية العقيد وانغ شيومينغ، في بيان عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الرسمية، إن الطائرات اليابانية هي التي اقتربت مراراً من السفن الصينية وأعاقت تدريباتها، مطالباً طوكيو بـ«وقف التشهير فوراً وكبح أفعال الخطوط الأمامية بصرامة».
وأضاف وانغ: «ستتخذ البحرية الصينية الإجراءات اللازمة وفقاً للقانون لحماية أمنها وحقوقها المشروعة».
ماذا يعني توجيه شعاع الرادار نحو طائرة؟
ويُعد توجيه شعاع الرادار نحو طائرة أخرى خطوة تهديدية، إذ يشير إلى إمكانية إطلاق هجوم وقد يجبر الطائرة المستهدفة على اتخاذ إجراءات تهريبية.
ولم تكشف اليابان عما إذا كان الإغلاق الراداري كاملاً أو كيف ردت طائراتها، لكنها أشارت إلى أن الحادثتين وقعتا في المياه الدولية جنوب شرق جزيرة أوكيناوا الرئيسية، قرب جزر متنازع عليها بين البلدين.
ويُعتقد أن هذه أول حالة إغلاق رادار بين طائرات عسكرية يابانية وصينية، وتذكر بحادثة مماثلة عام 2013 عندما اتهمت اليابان سفينة حربية صينية بإغلاق رادار على مدمر ياباني في بحر الصين الشرقي.
توترات صينية يابانية
وتأتي هذه المواجهات في وقت تشهد فيه العلاقات اليابانية-الصينية تدهوراً ملحوظاً خلال الشهر الماضي، عقب تصريحات تاكايتشي حول تايوان، التي تُعد هدفاً استراتيجياً حاسماً للصين التي تطالب بالسيطرة عليها، بينما تستضيف اليابان أكبر تركيز عسكري أمريكي خارج الولايات المتحدة في أوكيناوا، على بعد 110 كيلومترات فقط من تايوان الغربية.
وتشير هذه الأحداث إلى تصعيد محتمل في التوترات بين القوتين، ما قد يعقد الجهود الدبلوماسية في المنطقة.
Japan announced today (Sunday) that Chinese J-15 fighter jets directed their radar towards Japanese military aircraft in two "serious" incidents near the Okinawa Islands, while Beijing denied this account, reflecting rising tensions between the two East Asian powers amid regional disputes and statements regarding Taiwan.
Dangerous Act
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takayichi described the incidents as a "dangerous act that exceeds what is necessary for the safe operation of aircraft," noting that Tokyo had lodged a formal protest with Beijing regarding the "most regrettable" incident that occurred on Saturday.
Takayichi told reporters that these events represent a direct threat to regional stability, especially amid increasing tensions over Taiwan, where Japan warned last November that it might intervene militarily if any Chinese actions threatened its national security.
Japan Vows to Respond
In a related context, Japanese Defense Minister Shigeru Koizumi confirmed during a meeting with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Tokyo that Japan would respond "firmly and calmly" to China's behavior to maintain peace and stability in the region.
Koizumi explained that the Chinese aircraft had launched from the aircraft carrier "Liaoning," which was moving south of the Okinawa Islands accompanied by three missile destroyers, while conducting previously announced flight exercises east of the Miyako Strait.
Japan responded by scrambling F-15 fighters to monitor the Chinese operations, without any breach of Japanese airspace or injuries or damages occurring.
Chinese Denial
For its part, Chinese authorities denied the Japanese account, deeming it "incorrect and a serious distortion of flight safety."
Chinese Navy spokesman Colonel Wang Xiuming stated in a statement via official social media that it was the Japanese aircraft that repeatedly approached Chinese vessels and hindered their exercises, demanding Tokyo to "immediately stop the defamation and strictly curb front-line actions."
Wang added: "The Chinese Navy will take necessary measures according to the law to protect its security and legitimate rights."
What Does It Mean to Direct a Radar Beam at an Aircraft?
Directing a radar beam at another aircraft is considered a threatening move, as it indicates the possibility of launching an attack and may force the targeted aircraft to take evasive actions.
Japan did not disclose whether the radar lock was complete or how its aircraft responded, but indicated that the incidents occurred in international waters southeast of the main Okinawa Island, near disputed islands between the two countries.
This is believed to be the first radar lock incident between Japanese and Chinese military aircraft, reminiscent of a similar incident in 2013 when Japan accused a Chinese warship of locking radar onto a Japanese destroyer in the East China Sea.
Chinese-Japanese Tensions
These confrontations come at a time when Japanese-Chinese relations have noticeably deteriorated over the past month, following Takayichi's statements regarding Taiwan, which is a crucial strategic target for China that claims sovereignty over it, while Japan hosts the largest U.S. military presence outside the United States in Okinawa, just 110 kilometers from western Taiwan.
These events indicate a potential escalation in tensions between the two powers, which could complicate diplomatic efforts in the region.