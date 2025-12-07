The President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, today (Sunday) reiterated his absolute rejection of any unilateral actions that could undermine the legal status of the state, harm the public interest, and create a parallel reality outside the framework of national references, foremost among them the declaration of the transfer of power and the Riyadh Agreement.



Al-Alimi emphasized during his meeting with the Ambassadors of France, Catherine Gramegon, and Britain, Abda Sharif, and the Chargé d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy, Jonathan Peachia, the importance of the return of any forces brought in from outside the eastern governorates to their barracks in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and the references of the transitional phase, and enabling local authorities to perform their duties in maintaining security and stability to the fullest extent, in accordance with the law.



Unilateral Movements Threaten



He clarified that the unilateral military movements witnessed in the eastern governorates represent a direct challenge to de-escalation efforts and a threat to the gains achieved in terms of economic reforms, currency stability, regular salary payments, and the improvement of basic services, explaining that the government is making significant efforts, supported by brothers and friends, to enhance trust with the donor community and alleviate the suffering of citizens.



He indicated that state authorities are working to document violations in the districts of Wadi and Desert in Hadramout and ensure the protection of civilians, considering these as fundamental pillars that cannot be compromised, stating that the main battle for Yemenis will remain, under any circumstances, the completion of restoring state institutions and ending the Houthi coup and deterring the terrorist organizations allied with it.



Conflicts Serve Cross-Border Threats



Al-Alimi warned that any side conflicts would serve the interests of this cross-border threat, expressing his confidence in the wisdom and capability of national components and the efforts of brothers in the Coalition to Support Legitimacy led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to face all challenges and keep the focus on the fateful battle for the Yemeni people and their aspirations for achieving security, stability, and peace.



For their part, the ambassadors of France, Britain, and the United States renewed their full commitment to supporting the Presidential Leadership Council, the government, the unity of Yemen and its stability, and the integrity of its territories, emphasizing the importance of the unity of the Presidential Leadership Council and the government's fulfillment of its commitments to the regional and international communities to ensure continued support at all levels.