جدد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي اليوم (الأحد) رفضه المطلق لأي إجراءات أحادية من شأنها تقويض المركز القانوني للدولة، أو الإضرار بالمصلحة العامة، وخلق واقع مواز خارج إطار المرجعيات الوطنية، وفي مقدمتها إعلان نقل السلطة، واتفاق الرياض.


وأكد العليمي خلال استقباله سفيرتي فرنسا كاترين قرم كمون، وبريطانيا عبدة شريف، والقائم بأعمال سفارة أمريكا جوناثان بيتشيا على أهمية عودة أي قوات مستقدمة من خارج المحافظات الشرقية إلى ثكناتها بموجب توجيهات القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة، ومرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وتمكين السلطات المحلية من أداء مهماتها في حفظ الأمن والاستقرار على أكمل وجه، وفقاً للقانون.


التحركات الأحادية تهدد


وأوضح أن التحركات العسكرية الأحادية التي شهدتها المحافظات الشرقية تمثل تحدياً مباشراً لجهود التهدئة، وتهديداً للمكاسب المحققة على صعيد الإصلاحات الاقتصادية، واستقرار العملة، وانتظام صرف المرتبات، وتحسين الخدمات الأساسية، موضحاً أن الحكومة تبذل جهوداً كبيرة بدعم من الأشقاء والأصدقاء لتعزيز الثقة مع مجتمع المانحين، والتخفيف من معاناة المواطنين.


وأشار إلى أن سلطات الدولة تعمل على توثيق الانتهاكات في مديرتي الوادي والصحراء في حضرموت، وضمان حماية المدنيين، باعتبارها ركائز أساسية لا يمكن التهاون بشأنها، مبيناً أن المعركة الرئيسية لليمنيين ستظل تحت أي ظرف هي استكمال استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وإنهاء انقلاب الحوثي وردع التنظيمات الإرهابية المتخادمة معه.


صراعات تخدم التهديد العابر للحدود


وحذر العليمي من أن أي صراعات جانبية ستصب في مصلحة هذا التهديد العابر للحدود، معرباً عن ثقته بحكمة، وقدرة المكونات الوطنية، وجهود الأشقاء في تحالف دعم الشرعية بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية على مواجهة كافة التحديات وإبقاء التركيز على المعركة المصيرية للشعب اليمني، وتطلعاته في تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار والسلام.


بدوره، جدد سفراء فرنسا وبريطانيا وأمريكا التزامهم الكامل بدعم مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، والحكومة، ووحدة اليمن واستقراره، وسلامة أراضيه، مؤكدين أهمية وحدة مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، ووفاء الحكومة بالتزاماتها تجاه المجتمعين الإقليمي والدولي لضمان استمرار الدعم على المستويات كافة.