Military personnel in Benin have ousted President Patrice Talon and seized power today, Sunday, in the West African nation. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Oshljon Agadi Bakari told the agency that "there is an attempted coup, but the situation is under control."



Suspension of the Constitution



Officers appeared on state television in military attire, heavily armed, announcing the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of all government institutions, the freezing of political party activities, and the closure of land, air, and sea borders, as well as the dismissal of Talon (67 years old), who has led the country since 2016 and also serves as the President of the West African Economic and Monetary Union.



The French embassy in Benin confirmed via the "X" platform that they heard "gunfire" near the residence of the President of Benin. They urged French citizens residing in Benin to "stay indoors until further notice, until the situation is fully clarified."



Clashes in Cotonou



The newspaper "Jeune Afrique" reported that gunfire erupted early Sunday morning in the heart of the capital, Cotonou. It added that forces loyal to the president are currently launching a counterattack, with helicopters flying over the city, and the center of Cotonou has been cordoned off by the military.



The newspaper quoted a source close to President Patrice Talon, stating that a group of military personnel attempted to storm the president's residence while he was inside, but they were forced to retreat for the time being. "Jeune Afrique" reported that there are indications that the coup leader is Colonel Pascal Tigri.



Benin's Foreign Minister stated that "a large part of the army and the national guard remain loyal and are controlling the situation."



The next presidential elections are scheduled for April of next year, and Talon has announced that he will not run for a new term.