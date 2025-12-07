أطاح عسكريون في بنين بالرئيس باتريس تالون واستولوا على مقاليد الحكم، اليوم الأحد، في الدولة الواقعة غرب إفريقيا. فيما قال وزير الخارجية أوشلجون أجادي باكاري لوكالة، إن «هناك محاولة انقلاب، لكن الوضع تحت السيطرة».


وقف العمل بالدستور


وظهر ضباط على التلفزيون الرسمي باللباس العسكري مدججين بالأسلحة، وأعلنوا وقف العمل بالدستور وحل جميع المؤسسات الحكومية، وتجميد عمل الأحزاب السياسية، وغلق الحدود البرية والجوية والبحرية، وإقالة تالون (67 عاماً) الذي يقود البلاد منذ عام 2016، والذي يشغل أيضاً منصب رئيس الاتحاد الاقتصادي والنقدي لغرب إفريقيا.


وأكدت السفارة الفرنسية في بنين عبر منصة «إكس»، سماع «إطلاق نار» بالقرب من منزل رئيس بنين. ودعت الفرنسيين المقيمين في بنين إلى «البقاء في منازلهم حتى إشعار آخر، ريثما تتضح الصورة بالكامل».


مواجهات في كوتونو


وأفادت صحيفة «جان أفريك»، بأن طلقات نارية دوت في وقت مبكر من صباح الأحد في قلب العاصمة كوتونو. وأضافت أن القوات الموالية للرئيس تشن حالياً هجوماً مضاداً، إذ تحلّق مروحيات فوق المدينة، وتم تطويق وسط كوتونو من قبل الجيش.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مصدر مقرب من الرئيس باتريس تالون، أن مجموعة من العسكريين حاولت اقتحام مقر إقامة الرئيس، بينما كان موجوداً داخله، لكنهم أُجبروا على التراجع في الوقت الحالي. وذكرت «جان أفريك»، أن هناك أخباراً بأن قائد الانقلاب هو العقيد المساعد باسكال تيجري.


وقال وزير خارجية بنين إن «جزءاً كبيراً من الجيش والحرس الوطني لا يزالون موالين، ويسيطرون على الوضع».


ومن المقرر أن تُجرى الانتخابات الرئاسية القادمة في شهر أبريل من العام القادم، وأعلن تالون أنه لن يترشح لولاية جديدة.