The American newspaper "The New York Times" revealed that the Russian army is making progress on various fronts in Ukraine, confirming that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not back down from his demands to stop the war and resolve the crisis.



No Retreat from Russian Demands



According to a report published yesterday (Saturday), Russian forces have made advances on several fronts, while Putin emphasized after talks with American officials that he is not prepared to retreat from his demands. He announced that his forces have taken control of the strategic Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk after months of fighting, but military maps and the Ukrainian army confirmed that parts of the city are still contested. The report noted that Putin is adopting a rigid approach in negotiations based on the continued advance of Russian forces on the ground.



It quoted military analyst Emil Kastehlem from the Finnish group "Black Bird," confirming that the Russians have the upper hand, but Ukraine has not yet reached the point of collapse; however, it has become weak enough for the Russians to believe they can impose their demands.



The Jewel of the Donbas Region



The newspaper discussed the progress made by Russian forces on several axes, nearing control of Pokrovsk in Donetsk, almost encircling the neighboring Myrnohrad, regaining momentum in Zaporizhzhia to the south, approaching Kupiansk in the northeast of the country, and making gains near Siversk to the east, according to analysts' data and military maps.



Although this progress is costly and slow, analysts and Ukrainian officials say that Putin is still far from achieving his regional goals, the most prominent of which is the complete control of the Donetsk region, which represents the jewel of the Donbas region. However, the pace of Russian advances has accelerated, with the army seizing about 505 square kilometers in November, compared to 267 kilometers in October, according to the (Deep State) platform connected to the Ukrainian army.



Kastehlem warned that the future looks extremely bleak for Ukraine, emphasizing that he does not see a clear path out.



Uncertainty Surrounding Western Support



The newspaper warned that indicators show a looming collapse for Ukrainian forces, which are suffering from a manpower shortage and uncertainty regarding the future of Western support, prompting Putin to state that Kyiv must yield before the situation worsens, confirming in an interview with an Indian media outlet that Russia will continue to seize more territory in Donetsk by any necessary means.



The newspaper quoted Ukrainian fighters confirming since last September that the defensive lines in Pokrovsk have begun to collapse from exhaustion, amid intensive Russian attacks using Molniya drones and small suicide drones carrying explosives, capabilities that Kyiv does not have on a large scale.

Ukrainian soldiers confirmed that talk of a peace plan is merely deception and that Russia will continue to apply pressure as long as it can.

Increased Intensity of Fighting



Meanwhile, Russian forces continue to attack Kostiantynivka and Lyman in Donetsk. According to Ukrainian officers, Russian attacks in those areas are ongoing around the clock, with a noticeable increase in the intensity of fighting over the past two months.



In Pokrovsk, the situation appears more tragic, as Ukrainian soldiers describe the city as having become a mixture of civilian and military corpses with no possibility of retrieval, amid thick fog and the smells of burning coal and gunpowder.



Moscow sees the city as a gateway to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, which are among the most fortified cities still under Ukrainian control.



Analysts believe that Kyiv may be determined to continue fighting in Pokrovsk to avoid reinforcing Russia's narrative of an inevitable victory as the momentum of peace talks intensifies, in addition to raising the human cost on Russian forces.



The newspaper revealed that Russia is exploiting a gap in the Zaporizhzhia front, advancing rapidly, seizing dozens of kilometers, and Ukraine has sent reserves to the area to slow the advance, but analysts see the pace of Russian progress there as concerning. Despite heavy losses, Russia has a continuous flow of soldiers and is waging a war of attrition in a manner akin to a meat grinder.