أفصحت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» الأمريكية، أن الجيش الروسي يحرز تقدما على مختلف جبهات القتال في أوكرانيا، مؤكدة أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لن يتراجع عن مطالبه لوقف الحرب وحل الأزمة.


لا تراجع عن المطالب الروسية


وحسب تقرير أوردته أمس (السبت)، فإن القوات الروسية حققت تقدما على عدة جبهات، في وقت شدد بوتين عقب محادثات مع مسؤولين أمريكيين، على أنه غير مستعد للتراجع عن مطالبه. وأعلن أن قواته سيطرت على مدينة بوكروفسك الأوكرانية الإستراتيجية بعد قتال استمر أشهر، لكن الخرائط العسكرية والجيش الأوكراني أكدا أن أجزاء من المدينة لا تزال محل نزاع. ولفت التقرير إلى أن بوتين يتبنى نهجا متصلبا في المفاوضات يقوم على أساس مواصلة القوات الروسية تقدمها على الأرض.


ونقلت عن المحلل العسكري في مجموعة «بلاك بيرد» الفنلندية إيميل كاستيهلمي، تأكيدها أن الروس يملكون اليد العليا، لكن أوكرانيا لم تبلغ بعد مرحلة الانهيار، إلا أنها باتت ضعيفة بما يكفي ليعتقد الروس أنهم قادرون على فرض مطالبهم.


جوهرة إقليم دونباس


وتحدثت الصحيفة عن تحقيق القوات الروسية تقدما على محاور عدة، وباتت على مشارف السيطرة على بوكروفسك في دونيتسك، وتكاد تطوق ميرنوهراد المجاورة، واستعادت الزخم في زابوريجيا جنوبا، واقتربت من كوبيانسك شمال شرق البلاد، وحققت مكاسب قرب سيفرسك شرقا، وفقا لبيانات المحللين والخرائط العسكرية.


ورغم أن هذا التقدم مكلف وبطيء، فإن محللين ومسؤولين أوكرانيين يقولون إن بوتين ما زال بعيدا عن تحقيق أهدافه الإقليمية، وأبرزها السيطرة على كامل منطقة دونيتسك، التي تمثل جوهرة إقليم دونباس. إلا أن وتيرة التقدم الروسي تسارعت، إذ استولى الجيش على نحو 505 كيلومترات مربعة في نوفمبر، مقابل 267 كيلومترا في أكتوبر، بحسب منصة (ديب ستيت) المتصلة بالجيش الأوكراني.


وحذر كاستيهلمي من أن المستقبل يبدو قاتما للغاية بالنسبة لأوكرانيا، مؤكدا أنه لايرى مسارا واضحا للخروج».


غموض مستقبل الدعم الغربي


وحذرت الصحيفة من أن المؤشرات تظهر انهيارا يلوح في الأفق للقوات الأوكرانية، التي تعاني من نقص في القوة البشرية، وغموض في مستقبل الدعم الغربي، ما دفع بوتين للحديث عن أن كييف يجب أن ترضخ قبل أن يزداد الوضع سوءا، مؤكدا في مقابلة مع وسيلة إعلام هندية، أن روسيا ستواصل السيطرة على مزيد من الأراضي في دونيتسك بأي وسيلة ضرورية.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مقاتلين أوكرانيين تأكيدهم منذ سبتمبر الماضي أن الخطوط الدفاعية في بوكروفسك بدأت تنهار من الإرهاق، وسط هجمات روسية مكثفة بطائرات مولنيا المسيرة والطائرات الانتحارية الصغيرة التي تحمل متفجرات، وهي قدرات لا تملك كييف ما يماثلها على نطاق واسع.

وأكد جنود أوكرانيون أن الحديث عن خطة سلام مجرد خداع، وأن روسيا ستواصل الضغط طالما تستطيع ذلك.

ارتفاع وتيرة القتال


بالتزامن مع ذلك، تواصل القوات الروسية الهجوم على كوستيانتينيفكا وليمان في دونيتسك. ووفق ضباط أوكرانيون، فإن الهجمات الروسية في تلك المناطق مستمرة على مدار الساعة، مع ارتفاع ملحوظ في وتيرة القتال خلال الشهرين الماضيين.


وفي بوكروفسك، بدا الوضع أكثر مأساوية، إذ يصف جنود أوكرانيون المدينة بأنها أصبحت مزيجا من جثث المدنيين والعسكريين من دون إمكانية لانتشالهم، وسط ضباب كثيف وروائح احتراق الفحم والبارود.


وترى موسكو في المدينة بوابة نحو سلوفيانسك وكراماتورسك، وهما من أهم المدن المحصنة التي لا تزال تحت سيطرة أوكرانيا.


ويعتقد محللون أن كييف قد تكون مصممة على التمسك بالقتال في بوكروفسك لتجنب تعزيز رواية روسيا التي تتحدث عن نصر حتمي مع اشتداد زخم محادثات السلام، إضافة إلى رفع الكلفة البشرية على القوات الروسية.


وكشفت الصحيفة استغلال روسيا ثغرة في جبهة زابوريجيا، وتقدمت بسرعة، واستولت على عشرات الكيلومترات، وأرسلت أوكرانيا احتياطيات إلى المنطقة لإبطاء التقدم، لكن المحللين يرون أن وتيرة التقدم الروسي هناك مقلقة. ورغم الخسائر الفادحة، تمتلك روسيا تدفقا مستمرا من الجنود، وتخوض حرب استنزاف على نحو يشبه المفرمة.