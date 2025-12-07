أعلنت الرئاسة السورية في بيان رسمي أمس (السبت) أن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع عقد لقاءً مع رئيس الوزراء السوري السابق رياض حجاب في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة.

وجاء في بيان الرئاسة: "على هامش زيارته الرسمية للمشاركة في منتدى الدوحة 2025، التقى الرئيس أحمد الشرع، مع السياسي السوري رياض حجاب، في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة".

وأوضحت الرئاسة أن اللقاء جرى ضمن برنامج زيارة الشرع الرسمية للمشاركة في أعمال المنتدى، بحسب ما نشرته معرفاتها الرسمية على منصات التواصل.

ويأتي اللقاء في وقت يشهد الملف السوري حراكاً سياسياً متزايداً، ما يجعل الاجتماع بين الشرع وحجاب محط أنظار المتابعين لرصد دلالاته المحتملة وتوقيته اللافت على الساحة الإقليمية.