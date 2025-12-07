The Syrian presidency announced in an official statement yesterday (Saturday) that Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara held a meeting with former Syrian Prime Minister Riad Hijab in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The presidency's statement said: "On the sidelines of his official visit to participate in the Doha Forum 2025, President Ahmad al-Shara met with Syrian politician Riad Hijab in the Qatari capital, Doha."

The presidency clarified that the meeting took place as part of al-Shara's official visit to participate in the forum's activities, according to what was published on its official accounts on social media platforms.

This meeting comes at a time when the Syrian file is witnessing increasing political activity, making the meeting between al-Shara and Hijab a focal point for observers to monitor its potential implications and its notable timing on the regional stage.