أعلنت الرئاسة السورية في بيان رسمي أمس (السبت) أن الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع عقد لقاءً مع رئيس الوزراء السوري السابق رياض حجاب في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة.
وجاء في بيان الرئاسة: "على هامش زيارته الرسمية للمشاركة في منتدى الدوحة 2025، التقى الرئيس أحمد الشرع، مع السياسي السوري رياض حجاب، في العاصمة القطرية الدوحة".
وأوضحت الرئاسة أن اللقاء جرى ضمن برنامج زيارة الشرع الرسمية للمشاركة في أعمال المنتدى، بحسب ما نشرته معرفاتها الرسمية على منصات التواصل.
ويأتي اللقاء في وقت يشهد الملف السوري حراكاً سياسياً متزايداً، ما يجعل الاجتماع بين الشرع وحجاب محط أنظار المتابعين لرصد دلالاته المحتملة وتوقيته اللافت على الساحة الإقليمية.
The Syrian presidency announced in an official statement yesterday (Saturday) that Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara held a meeting with former Syrian Prime Minister Riad Hijab in the Qatari capital, Doha.
The presidency's statement said: "On the sidelines of his official visit to participate in the Doha Forum 2025, President Ahmad al-Shara met with Syrian politician Riad Hijab in the Qatari capital, Doha."
The presidency clarified that the meeting took place as part of al-Shara's official visit to participate in the forum's activities, according to what was published on its official accounts on social media platforms.
This meeting comes at a time when the Syrian file is witnessing increasing political activity, making the meeting between al-Shara and Hijab a focal point for observers to monitor its potential implications and its notable timing on the regional stage.