لم تتقدم المفاوضات بين موسكو وواشنطن بالقدر الكافي، ولم تكن اللحظة السياسية مجرد محطة عابرة، بل امتداد لمسار طويل كشف أن الطرفين لا يناقشان اتفاقاً بقدر ما يتصارعان على تعريف العالم نفسه.
خمس ساعات من الاجتماعات المكثفة، وعدد محدود من القنوات الدبلوماسية المفتوحة، وبعض التنازلات الرمزية من كلا الطرفين، كلها دلّت على أن العالم أمام مرحلة جديدة من إدارة الصراع، لا اختراق سياسياً شاملاً، على الرغم من موافقة موسكو الجزئية على بعض المقترحات الأمريكية، بقيت القضايا الجوهرية، من الوضع في دونباس إلى وضع القرم، محط خلاف إستراتيجي عميق، ما جعل كل بند تفاوضي اختباراً للنفوذ والشرعية أكثر من كونه خطوة نحو تفاهم فعلي.
ورغم تأكيد ديمتري بيسكوف أن عبارة «رفض خطة السلام غير دقيقة»، فإن مسار التفاوض بقي دون المستوى المطلوب لإنتاج تفاهم فعلي، ما سلّط الضوء على عمق الهوة بين الطرفين.
تضارب الأهداف وانعدام الثقة
لم يكن التعثر مرتبطاً بغياب الوسائل أو القنوات الدبلوماسية، فالمباحثات استندت إلى مسودات أمريكية متدرجة، عُدّلت لاستيعاب اعتراضات أوروبية وأوكرانية، لكنها اصطدمت بجوهر الخلاف، موسكو طالبت باعتراف واقعي بامتيازاتها في أوكرانيا، فيما واشنطن رغبت في ضمانات لحفظ النفوذ الغربي من دون التخلي عن سيادة كييف.
وحتى مع امتنان موسكو للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وإدارته للمساعدة في التوصل إلى تسوية، بقي الخلاف إستراتيجياً، يتجاوز أي مقترحات تم قبول بعضها ورفض بعضها الآخر.
العامل الثاني كان انعدام الثقة، فموسكو دخلت الاجتماعات مقتنعة بأن واشنطن غير قادرة على تقديم التزامات طويلة الأمد، وأن أي اتفاق يمكن أن يتراجع بفعل الانقسامات الأمريكية الداخلية. واشنطن هي الأخرى رأت بدورها أن موسكو تستخدم المفاوضات لإدارة الوقت واستثمار الشرخ داخل الغرب، لا لتقديم تنازلات حقيقية، ومع غياب الثقة، تحول كل بند إلى مجرد تمرين شكلي.
على المستوى الأوروبي، ظهر ضعف التوافق الغربي بوضوح، فأوروبا فوجئت بحجم الانحياز الأمريكي لموسكو، وبعجزها عن التأثير على مسار المفاوضات. أوكرانيا وجدت نفسها بين الولاء للغرب وواقع القوة على الأرض، لذا فإن الهوة بين واشنطن وحلفائها، وبين الرؤية الروسية، جعلت التقدم نحو تسوية فعلية أمراً معقداً وصعباً.
قواعد اللعبة الدولية تحت الاختبار
أي اتفاق محتمل لن يكون قابلاً للتطبيق ما لم يُعاد تعريف مفهوم السيادة والنفوذ في أوروبا الشرقية، فموسكو لم تعد تبحث عن مكاسب إقليمية فقط، بل عن مكانة إستراتيجية تخولها فرض قواعدها على جيرانها وعلى الغرب.
النزاع بات صراعاً حول من يملك حق كتابة قواعد اللعبة الدولية، ورغم ذلك، الكرملين وواشنطن لا يعترفان علناً بوجود هوة إستراتيجية أو بإدارة للصراع، بل يقدمان الخلاف كجدل تفاوضي طبيعي، كل بند في خطة السلام الأمريكية، من دونباس إلى القرم، تحول إلى اختبار لتعريف السيادة.
وهذا ما يفسر أن قبول موسكو بعض المقترحات الأمريكية لم يترجم تقدماً فعلياً، لأن الخلاف الرئيس بقي في ماهية الدور الذي يريده كل طرف لنفسه في النظام الدولي.
مرحلة إدارة الصراع بدل اختراق التفاوض
مع بقاء مسار التفاوض عند المستوى ذاته، يدخل العالم مرحلة إدارة الصراع بدلاً من إدارة تفاوض شامل، واشنطن وموسكو ستتجهان إلى مقايضات صغيرة وضغوط ميدانية وتحالفات ظرفية، لا إلى اتفاقات كبرى، والعالم يقف أمام تحولات مرنة، حيث الردع على الأرض يسبق الدبلوماسية، والمعادلات السياسية أكثر سيولة وتعقيداً.
التوازنات الجديدة
موسكو تفكر بعقلية تعيد رسم مفاهيم القوة والشرعية والسيادة، وواشنطن تحاول إدارة الصراع التي تفرضها هذه العقلية الجديدة، فأي توافق سريع سيكون وهماً، لأن الأزمة تجاوزت حدود أوكرانيا إلى سؤال أوسع: من يكتب قواعد اللعبة الدولية؟ وأي حل مستقبلي لن يكون مجرد وثيقة، بل نتيجة للتوازنات الواقعية وقدرة كل طرف على استثمار الوقت والقوة والنفوذ.
العالم يتجه نحو إدارة ذكية للصراع بدل اختراق سياسي شامل، وهذه ليست نهاية التفاوض بقدر ما هي بداية مرحلة مختلفة تماماً.
The negotiations between Moscow and Washington have not progressed sufficiently, and the political moment was not just a fleeting stop, but an extension of a long path that revealed that the two sides are not discussing an agreement as much as they are struggling to define the world itself.
Five hours of intensive meetings, a limited number of open diplomatic channels, and some symbolic concessions from both sides all indicated that the world is facing a new phase of conflict management, without a comprehensive political breakthrough. Despite Moscow's partial agreement to some American proposals, the core issues, from the situation in Donbas to the status of Crimea, remained a point of deep strategic disagreement, making every negotiating item a test of influence and legitimacy more than a step towards actual understanding.
Despite Dmitry Peskov's assertion that the phrase "rejection of the peace plan is inaccurate," the negotiation process remained below the required level to produce actual understanding, highlighting the depth of the gap between the two sides.
Conflicting Goals and Lack of Trust
The stalemate was not related to the absence of means or diplomatic channels; the discussions were based on graduated American drafts, modified to accommodate European and Ukrainian objections, but they collided with the essence of the disagreement. Moscow demanded a realistic acknowledgment of its privileges in Ukraine, while Washington sought guarantees to preserve Western influence without relinquishing Kyiv's sovereignty.
Even with Moscow's gratitude towards President Donald Trump and his administration for helping to reach a settlement, the disagreement remained strategic, transcending any proposals that were partially accepted and others rejected.
The second factor was the lack of trust; Moscow entered the meetings convinced that Washington was unable to provide long-term commitments and that any agreement could be undermined by internal American divisions. Washington, for its part, saw that Moscow was using the negotiations to manage time and exploit the rift within the West, rather than offering genuine concessions. With the absence of trust, every item became merely a formal exercise.
At the European level, the weakness of Western consensus became evident; Europe was surprised by the extent of American bias towards Moscow and its inability to influence the course of the negotiations. Ukraine found itself caught between loyalty to the West and the reality of power on the ground, thus the gap between Washington and its allies, and the Russian vision, made progress towards an actual settlement complicated and difficult.
International Game Rules Under Test
Any potential agreement will not be applicable unless the concept of sovereignty and influence in Eastern Europe is redefined. Moscow is no longer seeking merely regional gains but a strategic status that allows it to impose its rules on its neighbors and the West.
The conflict has become a struggle over who has the right to write the rules of the international game, and yet, both the Kremlin and Washington do not publicly acknowledge the existence of a strategic gap or conflict management, but rather present the disagreement as a natural negotiating debate. Every item in the American peace plan, from Donbas to Crimea, has turned into a test of defining sovereignty.
This explains why Moscow's acceptance of some American proposals did not translate into actual progress, as the main disagreement remained in the nature of the role each side wants for itself in the international system.
Phase of Conflict Management Instead of Negotiation Breakthrough
With the negotiation process remaining at the same level, the world enters a phase of conflict management instead of comprehensive negotiation management. Washington and Moscow will head towards small exchanges, field pressures, and situational alliances, rather than major agreements, while the world stands before flexible transformations, where deterrence on the ground precedes diplomacy, and political equations are more fluid and complex.
New Balances
Moscow thinks with a mindset that redraws concepts of power, legitimacy, and sovereignty, while Washington tries to manage the conflict imposed by this new mindset. Any rapid consensus will be an illusion, as the crisis has transcended the borders of Ukraine to a broader question: who writes the rules of the international game? Any future solution will not be just a document, but a result of realistic balances and each side's ability to invest time, power, and influence.
The world is heading towards smart conflict management instead of a comprehensive political breakthrough, and this is not the end of negotiation as much as it is the beginning of a completely different phase.