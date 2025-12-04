لم تتقدم المفاوضات بين موسكو وواشنطن بالقدر الكافي، ولم تكن اللحظة السياسية مجرد محطة عابرة، بل امتداد لمسار طويل كشف أن الطرفين لا يناقشان اتفاقاً بقدر ما يتصارعان على تعريف العالم نفسه.

خمس ساعات من الاجتماعات المكثفة، وعدد محدود من القنوات الدبلوماسية المفتوحة، وبعض التنازلات الرمزية من كلا الطرفين، كلها دلّت على أن العالم أمام مرحلة جديدة من إدارة الصراع، لا اختراق سياسياً شاملاً، على الرغم من موافقة موسكو الجزئية على بعض المقترحات الأمريكية، بقيت القضايا الجوهرية، من الوضع في دونباس إلى وضع القرم، محط خلاف إستراتيجي عميق، ما جعل كل بند تفاوضي اختباراً للنفوذ والشرعية أكثر من كونه خطوة نحو تفاهم فعلي.

ورغم تأكيد ديمتري بيسكوف أن عبارة «رفض خطة السلام غير دقيقة»، فإن مسار التفاوض بقي دون المستوى المطلوب لإنتاج تفاهم فعلي، ما سلّط الضوء على عمق الهوة بين الطرفين.

تضارب الأهداف وانعدام الثقة

لم يكن التعثر مرتبطاً بغياب الوسائل أو القنوات الدبلوماسية، فالمباحثات استندت إلى مسودات أمريكية متدرجة، عُدّلت لاستيعاب اعتراضات أوروبية وأوكرانية، لكنها اصطدمت بجوهر الخلاف، موسكو طالبت باعتراف واقعي بامتيازاتها في أوكرانيا، فيما واشنطن رغبت في ضمانات لحفظ النفوذ الغربي من دون التخلي عن سيادة كييف.

وحتى مع امتنان موسكو للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وإدارته للمساعدة في التوصل إلى تسوية، بقي الخلاف إستراتيجياً، يتجاوز أي مقترحات تم قبول بعضها ورفض بعضها الآخر.

العامل الثاني كان انعدام الثقة، فموسكو دخلت الاجتماعات مقتنعة بأن واشنطن غير قادرة على تقديم التزامات طويلة الأمد، وأن أي اتفاق يمكن أن يتراجع بفعل الانقسامات الأمريكية الداخلية. واشنطن هي الأخرى رأت بدورها أن موسكو تستخدم المفاوضات لإدارة الوقت واستثمار الشرخ داخل الغرب، لا لتقديم تنازلات حقيقية، ومع غياب الثقة، تحول كل بند إلى مجرد تمرين شكلي.

على المستوى الأوروبي، ظهر ضعف التوافق الغربي بوضوح، فأوروبا فوجئت بحجم الانحياز الأمريكي لموسكو، وبعجزها عن التأثير على مسار المفاوضات. أوكرانيا وجدت نفسها بين الولاء للغرب وواقع القوة على الأرض، لذا فإن الهوة بين واشنطن وحلفائها، وبين الرؤية الروسية، جعلت التقدم نحو تسوية فعلية أمراً معقداً وصعباً.

قواعد اللعبة الدولية تحت الاختبار

أي اتفاق محتمل لن يكون قابلاً للتطبيق ما لم يُعاد تعريف مفهوم السيادة والنفوذ في أوروبا الشرقية، فموسكو لم تعد تبحث عن مكاسب إقليمية فقط، بل عن مكانة إستراتيجية تخولها فرض قواعدها على جيرانها وعلى الغرب.

النزاع بات صراعاً حول من يملك حق كتابة قواعد اللعبة الدولية، ورغم ذلك، الكرملين وواشنطن لا يعترفان علناً بوجود هوة إستراتيجية أو بإدارة للصراع، بل يقدمان الخلاف كجدل تفاوضي طبيعي، كل بند في خطة السلام الأمريكية، من دونباس إلى القرم، تحول إلى اختبار لتعريف السيادة.

وهذا ما يفسر أن قبول موسكو بعض المقترحات الأمريكية لم يترجم تقدماً فعلياً، لأن الخلاف الرئيس بقي في ماهية الدور الذي يريده كل طرف لنفسه في النظام الدولي.

مرحلة إدارة الصراع بدل اختراق التفاوض

مع بقاء مسار التفاوض عند المستوى ذاته، يدخل العالم مرحلة إدارة الصراع بدلاً من إدارة تفاوض شامل، واشنطن وموسكو ستتجهان إلى مقايضات صغيرة وضغوط ميدانية وتحالفات ظرفية، لا إلى اتفاقات كبرى، والعالم يقف أمام تحولات مرنة، حيث الردع على الأرض يسبق الدبلوماسية، والمعادلات السياسية أكثر سيولة وتعقيداً.

التوازنات الجديدة

موسكو تفكر بعقلية تعيد رسم مفاهيم القوة والشرعية والسيادة، وواشنطن تحاول إدارة الصراع التي تفرضها هذه العقلية الجديدة، فأي توافق سريع سيكون وهماً، لأن الأزمة تجاوزت حدود أوكرانيا إلى سؤال أوسع: من يكتب قواعد اللعبة الدولية؟ وأي حل مستقبلي لن يكون مجرد وثيقة، بل نتيجة للتوازنات الواقعية وقدرة كل طرف على استثمار الوقت والقوة والنفوذ.

العالم يتجه نحو إدارة ذكية للصراع بدل اختراق سياسي شامل، وهذه ليست نهاية التفاوض بقدر ما هي بداية مرحلة مختلفة تماماً.