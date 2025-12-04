The negotiations between Moscow and Washington have not progressed sufficiently, and the political moment was not just a fleeting stop, but an extension of a long path that revealed that the two sides are not discussing an agreement as much as they are struggling to define the world itself.

Five hours of intensive meetings, a limited number of open diplomatic channels, and some symbolic concessions from both sides all indicated that the world is facing a new phase of conflict management, without a comprehensive political breakthrough. Despite Moscow's partial agreement to some American proposals, the core issues, from the situation in Donbas to the status of Crimea, remained a point of deep strategic disagreement, making every negotiating item a test of influence and legitimacy more than a step towards actual understanding.

Despite Dmitry Peskov's assertion that the phrase "rejection of the peace plan is inaccurate," the negotiation process remained below the required level to produce actual understanding, highlighting the depth of the gap between the two sides.

Conflicting Goals and Lack of Trust

The stalemate was not related to the absence of means or diplomatic channels; the discussions were based on graduated American drafts, modified to accommodate European and Ukrainian objections, but they collided with the essence of the disagreement. Moscow demanded a realistic acknowledgment of its privileges in Ukraine, while Washington sought guarantees to preserve Western influence without relinquishing Kyiv's sovereignty.

Even with Moscow's gratitude towards President Donald Trump and his administration for helping to reach a settlement, the disagreement remained strategic, transcending any proposals that were partially accepted and others rejected.

The second factor was the lack of trust; Moscow entered the meetings convinced that Washington was unable to provide long-term commitments and that any agreement could be undermined by internal American divisions. Washington, for its part, saw that Moscow was using the negotiations to manage time and exploit the rift within the West, rather than offering genuine concessions. With the absence of trust, every item became merely a formal exercise.

At the European level, the weakness of Western consensus became evident; Europe was surprised by the extent of American bias towards Moscow and its inability to influence the course of the negotiations. Ukraine found itself caught between loyalty to the West and the reality of power on the ground, thus the gap between Washington and its allies, and the Russian vision, made progress towards an actual settlement complicated and difficult.

International Game Rules Under Test

Any potential agreement will not be applicable unless the concept of sovereignty and influence in Eastern Europe is redefined. Moscow is no longer seeking merely regional gains but a strategic status that allows it to impose its rules on its neighbors and the West.

The conflict has become a struggle over who has the right to write the rules of the international game, and yet, both the Kremlin and Washington do not publicly acknowledge the existence of a strategic gap or conflict management, but rather present the disagreement as a natural negotiating debate. Every item in the American peace plan, from Donbas to Crimea, has turned into a test of defining sovereignty.

This explains why Moscow's acceptance of some American proposals did not translate into actual progress, as the main disagreement remained in the nature of the role each side wants for itself in the international system.

Phase of Conflict Management Instead of Negotiation Breakthrough

With the negotiation process remaining at the same level, the world enters a phase of conflict management instead of comprehensive negotiation management. Washington and Moscow will head towards small exchanges, field pressures, and situational alliances, rather than major agreements, while the world stands before flexible transformations, where deterrence on the ground precedes diplomacy, and political equations are more fluid and complex.

New Balances

Moscow thinks with a mindset that redraws concepts of power, legitimacy, and sovereignty, while Washington tries to manage the conflict imposed by this new mindset. Any rapid consensus will be an illusion, as the crisis has transcended the borders of Ukraine to a broader question: who writes the rules of the international game? Any future solution will not be just a document, but a result of realistic balances and each side's ability to invest time, power, and influence.

The world is heading towards smart conflict management instead of a comprehensive political breakthrough, and this is not the end of negotiation as much as it is the beginning of a completely different phase.