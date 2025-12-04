Terrifying testimonies are increasing from the Darfur region regarding a wide-ranging campaign of arrests carried out by the Rapid Support Forces against the residents of the city of El Fasher and its surroundings, following the fall of the last major stronghold of the city in October of last year. Accounts from survivors, paramedics, and researchers reveal a systematic pattern of detaining civilians and extorting their families for huge financial ransoms, leading to direct killings of those whose families are unable to pay.

Testimonies collected from dozens of former detainees indicate that the Rapid Support Forces and allied factions transported large groups of residents to villages located about 80 kilometers from El Fasher, while others were returned to the city where ransoms reaching tens of thousands of dollars are imposed. Survivors reported that the deadline given to families ranges from three to four days, after which the detainee faces either execution or severe beating.

Terrifying testimonies about violations

Survivor Mohammed Ismail stated that Rapid Support Forces members arrested him along with 24 men while they were fleeing from El Fasher, before forcing his family to pay ten million Sudanese pounds. He confirmed that nine of the detainees were executed in front of them from close range after their families were unable to pay.

These testimonies present a grim picture of the scale of violations in a city besieged by famine and lacking humanitarian corridors. Survivors spoke of mass killings and being interrogated based on tribal affiliation, in addition to documenting verbal and racist assaults. Relief organizations have reported that more than 100,000 people have fled El Fasher, while tens of thousands are still missing within areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces.

Mass rapes and videos extorting families

Other reports reveal that communications in most areas of western Sudan are cut off, prompting Rapid Support Forces members to use "Starlink" devices while extorting families, as they display detainees via video calls to force their families to transfer money. According to documented accounts, ransom amounts ranged between five million and sixty million Sudanese pounds.

The crimes did not stop at men, as former female detainees spoke about being subjected to sexual assaults and cases of mass rapes inside detention facilities in villages that, according to satellite images, are crowded with temporary shelters that may indicate the prolonged detention of individuals.

In a shocking testimony, a 62-year-old teacher stated that he was taken to the El Fasher children's hospital along with hundreds of men who had no drinking water except for a stagnant pool that later turned out to be sewage water. The estimated number of deaths was around 300 men, a figure confirmed by human rights researchers.

The Rapid Support Forces, according to multiple testimonies, deliberately film detainees receiving food or care to deny the violations, while they are actually being tortured in the moments preceding these recorded clips.

These violations come at a time when Sudan has been experiencing a war that has lasted for more than two and a half years, amid international warnings of a repeat of the genocide scenario in Darfur and escalating accusations of committing war crimes against civilians.