تتزايد الشهادات المروّعة القادمة من إقليم دارفور، حول حملة اعتقالات واسعة تنفذها قوات الدعم السريع بحق سكان مدينة الفاشر ومحيطها، بعد أسبوع من سقوط آخر معقل كبير للمدينة في أكتوبر الماضي. وتكشف روايات ناجين ومسعفين وباحثين نمطاً ممنهجاً لاحتجاز المدنيين وابتزاز أسرهم للحصول على فدى مالية ضخمة، وصولاً إلى القتل المباشر بحق من تعجز عائلاتهم عن الدفع.

وتشير شهادات تم جمعها من عشرات المحتجزين السابقين إلى أن الدعم السريع والفصائل المتحالفة معها نقلت مجموعات كبيرة من السكان إلى قرى تبعد نحو 80 كيلومتراً عن الفاشر، فيما أعيد آخرون إلى داخل المدينة حيث تُفرض فدى تصل إلى عشرات آلاف الدولارات. وأفاد ناجون بأن المهلة التي تُمنح للعائلة تراوح بين ثلاثة إلى أربعة أيام، ليواجه المحتجز بعدها القتل أو الضرب المبرح.

شهادات مرعبة عن الانتهاكات

وقال الناجي محمد إسماعيل إن عناصر الدعم السريع ألقت القبض عليه مع 24 رجلاً أثناء فرارهم من الفاشر، قبل أن تجبر أسرته على دفع عشرة ملايين جنيه سوداني. وأكد أن تسعة من المحتجزين أُعدموا أمامهم من مسافة قريبة بعد عجز ذويهم عن الدفع.

وتقدّم هذه الشهادات صورة قاتمة عن حجم الانتهاكات في المدينة التي تحاصرها المجاعة وتفتقد الممرات الإنسانية. وتحدث ناجون عن عمليات قتل جماعي، وعن استجوابهم على أساس الانتماء القبلي، إضافة إلى توثيق اعتداءات لفظية وعنصرية. كما رصدت منظمات إغاثية فرار أكثر من 100 ألف شخص من الفاشر، بينما لا يزال عشرات الآلاف في عداد المفقودين داخل مناطق سيطرة الدعم السريع.

اغتصابات جماعية وفيديوهات تبتزّ الأسر

وتكشف تقارير أخرى أن الاتصالات في معظم مناطق غرب السودان مقطوعة، ما يدفع عناصر الدعم السريع إلى استخدام أجهزة «ستارلينك» أثناء ابتزاز الأسر، حيث يعرضون المحتجزين عبر مكالمات فيديو لإجبار عائلاتهم على تحويل الأموال. ووفق روايات موثقة، تراوحت مبالغ الفدى بين خمسة ملايين وستين مليون جنيه سوداني.

ولم تتوقف الجرائم عند الرجال، إذ تحدثت محتجزات سابقات عن تعرضهن لاعتداءات جنسية وحالات اغتصاب جماعي داخل مقار الاحتجاز في قرى أصبحت، وفق صور الأقمار الصناعية، مكتظة بملاجئ مؤقتة قد تشير إلى بقاء المحتجزين لفترات طويلة.

وفي شهادة صادمة، قال معلم في الـ 62 من عمره إنه نقل إلى مستشفى الفاشر للأطفال برفقة مئات الرجال الذين لم يكن لديهم ماء للشرب سوى بركة راكدة تبيّن لاحقاً أنها مياه صرف صحي. وقدّر عدد الوفيات بنحو 300 رجل، وهي أرقام أكدها باحثون في مجال حقوق الإنسان.

وتعمد قوات الدعم السريع، وفق شهادات متعددة، إلى تصوير المحتجزين وهم يتلقون الطعام أو الرعاية بهدف نفي الانتهاكات، بينما يتعرضون في الواقع للتعذيب في اللحظات التي تسبق هذه اللقطات المصورة.

وتأتي هذه الانتهاكات في وقت يشهد السودان حرباً مستمرة منذ أكثر من عامين ونصف، وسط تحذيرات دولية من تكرار سيناريو الإبادة الجماعية في دارفور، وتصاعد الاتهامات بارتكاب جرائم حرب بحق المدنيين.