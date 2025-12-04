At the same time that the Israeli army issued warnings to the villages of (Jabaa and Mahrouna) in southern Lebanon, the American ambassador in Lebanon, Michel Aoun, described today (Thursday) the Lebanese authorities' decision to open direct dialogue with Israel as a "brave and constructive step."



Aoun confirmed that the decision of both countries to open direct channels of dialogue is a courageous step, especially at this sensitive moment, welcoming the Lebanese government's decision to adopt dialogue.



Lebanese-Israeli Concerns



The American ambassador in Lebanon stated: "There can be no sustainable progress between Israel and Lebanon without respecting their mutual concerns," pointing out that there is a sincere desire from both countries to find peaceful solutions to the conflict.



Aoun called for overcoming challenges, indicating that dialogue between the two sides represents a constructive step towards defining paths that may one day allow both countries to coexist in peace, respect, and dignity.



American Support for Strengthening Peace



He confirmed that the United States supports all efforts that promote peace, stability, and security, and is ready to participate and assist in initiatives that alleviate the burdens on the peoples who have suffered deep physical and moral hardships, a suffering that no community should ever have to face.



Yesterday, the Lebanese region of Naqoura witnessed the first direct talks between Israel and Lebanon in decades, with the meeting involving the "Ceasefire Monitoring Committee" between Israel and Hezbollah, also known as the "mechanism" committee, which included a Lebanese and an Israeli civilian representative: former Lebanese ambassador Simon Karam and the senior director of foreign policy at the Israeli National Security Council, Yuri Resnik, along with American envoy Morgan Ortagus.



On another note, the Israeli occupation army issued an urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon, confirming that it would soon attack military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah throughout southern Lebanon to address the prohibited attempts by the party to rebuild its activities in the region, according to the claims of the military spokesperson for the occupation army, Avichai Adraee.



Adraee wrote on his account on "X": "We urge residents of the buildings marked in red on the attached maps and the neighboring buildings in the villages of (Jabaa and Mahrouna) to leave and stay away."