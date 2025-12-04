في الوقت الذي أصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي إنذارات لقريتي (جباع ومحرونة) في جنوب لبنان، وصف السفير الأمريكي في لبنان ميشال عيسى، اليوم (الخميس)، فتح السلطات اللبنانية الحوار المباشر مع إسرائيل بـ«الخطوة الشجاعة والبناءة».


وأكد عيسى أن قرار البلدين فتح قنوات حوار مباشرة خطوة شجاعة، لا سيما في هذه اللحظة الحساسة، مرحباً بقرار الحكومة اللبنانية اعتماد الحوار.


مخاوف لبنانية إسرائيلية


وقال السفير الأمريكي في لبنان: «لا تقدم مستدام بين إسرائيل ولبنان إلا باحترام مخاوفهما المتبادلة»، مشيراً إلى أن هناك رغبة صادقة لدى البلدين نحو إيجاد حلول سلمية للصراع.


ودعا عيسى إلى تجاوز التحديات، مبيناً أن الحوار بين الجانبين يمثل خطوة بناءة نحو تحديد مسارات قد تسمح يوماً ما لكلا البلدين بالتعايش بسلام واحترام وكرامة.


دعم أمريكي لتعزيز السلام


وأكد أن الولايات المتحدة تدعم جميع الجهود التي تعزّز السلام والاستقرار والأمن، ومستعدة للمشاركة والمساعدة في المبادرات التي تخفف الأعباء عن كاهل الشعوب التي عانت من مشقات جسدية ومعنوية عميقة، وهي معاناة لا ينبغي أبدا لأي مجتمع أن يواجهها.


وكانت منطقة الناقورة اللبنانية، شهدت أمس أولى محادثات مباشرة بين إسرائيل ولبنان منذ عقود، وشارك في الاجتماع «لجنة مراقبة وقف إطلاق النار» بين إسرائيل وحزب الله أو ما يعرف بلجنة «الميكانيزم»، مندوبان مدنيان لبناني وإسرائيلي، هما السفير اللبناني السابق سيمون كرم والمدير الأعلى للسياسة الخارجية في مجلس الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي يوري رسنيك، بالإضافة إلى الموفدة الأمريكية مورغان أورتاغوس.


من جهة أخرى، وجه جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي إنذارا عاجلا إلى سكان جنوب لبنان، مؤكداً أنه سيهاجم على المدى الزمني القريب بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله في أنحاء جنوب لبنان وذلك للتعامل مع المحاولات المحظورة التي يقوم بها الحزب إعمار أنشطته في المنطقة، على حد زعم المتحدث العسكري باسم جيش الاحتلال أفخاي أدرعي.


وكتب أدرعي على حسابه في «X»: «نحث سكان المباني المحددة بالأحمر في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في القريتيْن (جباع ومحرونة) على المغادرة والابتعاد».