في الوقت الذي أصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي إنذارات لقريتي (جباع ومحرونة) في جنوب لبنان، وصف السفير الأمريكي في لبنان ميشال عيسى، اليوم (الخميس)، فتح السلطات اللبنانية الحوار المباشر مع إسرائيل بـ«الخطوة الشجاعة والبناءة».
وأكد عيسى أن قرار البلدين فتح قنوات حوار مباشرة خطوة شجاعة، لا سيما في هذه اللحظة الحساسة، مرحباً بقرار الحكومة اللبنانية اعتماد الحوار.
مخاوف لبنانية إسرائيلية
وقال السفير الأمريكي في لبنان: «لا تقدم مستدام بين إسرائيل ولبنان إلا باحترام مخاوفهما المتبادلة»، مشيراً إلى أن هناك رغبة صادقة لدى البلدين نحو إيجاد حلول سلمية للصراع.
ودعا عيسى إلى تجاوز التحديات، مبيناً أن الحوار بين الجانبين يمثل خطوة بناءة نحو تحديد مسارات قد تسمح يوماً ما لكلا البلدين بالتعايش بسلام واحترام وكرامة.
دعم أمريكي لتعزيز السلام
وأكد أن الولايات المتحدة تدعم جميع الجهود التي تعزّز السلام والاستقرار والأمن، ومستعدة للمشاركة والمساعدة في المبادرات التي تخفف الأعباء عن كاهل الشعوب التي عانت من مشقات جسدية ومعنوية عميقة، وهي معاناة لا ينبغي أبدا لأي مجتمع أن يواجهها.
وكانت منطقة الناقورة اللبنانية، شهدت أمس أولى محادثات مباشرة بين إسرائيل ولبنان منذ عقود، وشارك في الاجتماع «لجنة مراقبة وقف إطلاق النار» بين إسرائيل وحزب الله أو ما يعرف بلجنة «الميكانيزم»، مندوبان مدنيان لبناني وإسرائيلي، هما السفير اللبناني السابق سيمون كرم والمدير الأعلى للسياسة الخارجية في مجلس الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي يوري رسنيك، بالإضافة إلى الموفدة الأمريكية مورغان أورتاغوس.
من جهة أخرى، وجه جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي إنذارا عاجلا إلى سكان جنوب لبنان، مؤكداً أنه سيهاجم على المدى الزمني القريب بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لحزب الله في أنحاء جنوب لبنان وذلك للتعامل مع المحاولات المحظورة التي يقوم بها الحزب إعمار أنشطته في المنطقة، على حد زعم المتحدث العسكري باسم جيش الاحتلال أفخاي أدرعي.
وكتب أدرعي على حسابه في «X»: «نحث سكان المباني المحددة بالأحمر في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في القريتيْن (جباع ومحرونة) على المغادرة والابتعاد».
At the same time that the Israeli army issued warnings to the villages of (Jabaa and Mahrouna) in southern Lebanon, the American ambassador in Lebanon, Michel Aoun, described today (Thursday) the Lebanese authorities' decision to open direct dialogue with Israel as a "brave and constructive step."
Aoun confirmed that the decision of both countries to open direct channels of dialogue is a courageous step, especially at this sensitive moment, welcoming the Lebanese government's decision to adopt dialogue.
Lebanese-Israeli Concerns
The American ambassador in Lebanon stated: "There can be no sustainable progress between Israel and Lebanon without respecting their mutual concerns," pointing out that there is a sincere desire from both countries to find peaceful solutions to the conflict.
Aoun called for overcoming challenges, indicating that dialogue between the two sides represents a constructive step towards defining paths that may one day allow both countries to coexist in peace, respect, and dignity.
American Support for Strengthening Peace
He confirmed that the United States supports all efforts that promote peace, stability, and security, and is ready to participate and assist in initiatives that alleviate the burdens on the peoples who have suffered deep physical and moral hardships, a suffering that no community should ever have to face.
Yesterday, the Lebanese region of Naqoura witnessed the first direct talks between Israel and Lebanon in decades, with the meeting involving the "Ceasefire Monitoring Committee" between Israel and Hezbollah, also known as the "mechanism" committee, which included a Lebanese and an Israeli civilian representative: former Lebanese ambassador Simon Karam and the senior director of foreign policy at the Israeli National Security Council, Yuri Resnik, along with American envoy Morgan Ortagus.
On another note, the Israeli occupation army issued an urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon, confirming that it would soon attack military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah throughout southern Lebanon to address the prohibited attempts by the party to rebuild its activities in the region, according to the claims of the military spokesperson for the occupation army, Avichai Adraee.
Adraee wrote on his account on "X": "We urge residents of the buildings marked in red on the attached maps and the neighboring buildings in the villages of (Jabaa and Mahrouna) to leave and stay away."