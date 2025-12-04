وسط انتقادات واسعة داخل الموساد، اختار رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو اليوم (الخميس)، سكرتيره العسكري اللواء رومان جوفمان، لرئاسة الموساد خلفاً لديفيد برنياع، على أن يُعرض القرار (الأربعاء) على اللجنة الاستشارية للتعيينات في المناصب العليا.
وأفادت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية بأن هذا القرار أشعل انتقادات داخل الموساد وبين كبار المسؤولين السابقين في المنظمة، مؤكدين أن جوفمان يفتقر إلى الخلفية الاستخباراتية ولا خبرة له في الإدارة التنظيمية.
وأنهى رئيس الموساد الحالي ديفيد برنياع، ولايته البالغة خمس سنوات في يونيو 2026، ورغم ترشيح عدد من الضباط لهذا المنصب إلا أن نتنياهو اختار جوفمان.
وصعد جوفمان في صفوف سلاح المدرعات في الجيش الإسرائيلي، حتى أصبح قائد فرقة، قبل أن ينتقل إلى مناصب غير قتالية.
ووصف مكتب نتنياهو جوفمان بأنه ضابط رفيع ومتميز، موضحاً أن تعيينه سكرتيراً عسكرياً لرئيس الوزراء في خضم الحرب أثبت أنه يمتلك قدرات مهنية استثنائية.
وأشار البيان إلى أن جوفمان حافظ على تنسيق متواصل مع جميع أجهزة الاستخبارات والأمن، وخصوصا الموساد.
وفي حال صادقت اللجنة الاستشارية، برئاسة رئيس المحكمة العليا المتقاعد آشر غرونيس، على التعيين، فسيكون ذلك ثاني تعيين لضابط عسكري على رأس أحد أجهزة الاستخبارات في عهد نتنياهو، بعد تعيين اللواء الاحتياط ديفيد زيني رئيساً لجهاز الشاباك، وهو التعيين الذي أثار جدلا سياسياً واسعاً وأُحيل إلى المحكمة العليا.
Amid widespread criticism within the Mossad, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Thursday) appointed his military secretary, Major General Roman Gofman, to head the Mossad, succeeding David Barnea, with the decision to be presented (on Wednesday) to the advisory committee for senior appointments.
The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that this decision has sparked criticism within the Mossad and among senior former officials in the organization, asserting that Gofman lacks intelligence background and has no experience in organizational management.
Current Mossad chief David Barnea is set to complete his five-year term in June 2026, and despite several officers being nominated for the position, Netanyahu chose Gofman.
Gofman rose through the ranks of the Israeli armored corps, eventually becoming a division commander before moving to non-combat positions.
Netanyahu's office described Gofman as a distinguished senior officer, noting that his appointment as military secretary to the Prime Minister amid the war demonstrated his exceptional professional capabilities.
The statement indicated that Gofman has maintained continuous coordination with all intelligence and security agencies, particularly the Mossad.
If the advisory committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, approves the appointment, it will mark the second appointment of a military officer at the head of an intelligence agency during Netanyahu's tenure, following the appointment of reserve Major General David Zini as head of the Shin Bet, a decision that sparked extensive political controversy and was referred to the Supreme Court.