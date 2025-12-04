Amid widespread criticism within the Mossad, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today (Thursday) appointed his military secretary, Major General Roman Gofman, to head the Mossad, succeeding David Barnea, with the decision to be presented (on Wednesday) to the advisory committee for senior appointments.



The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that this decision has sparked criticism within the Mossad and among senior former officials in the organization, asserting that Gofman lacks intelligence background and has no experience in organizational management.



Current Mossad chief David Barnea is set to complete his five-year term in June 2026, and despite several officers being nominated for the position, Netanyahu chose Gofman.



Gofman rose through the ranks of the Israeli armored corps, eventually becoming a division commander before moving to non-combat positions.



Netanyahu's office described Gofman as a distinguished senior officer, noting that his appointment as military secretary to the Prime Minister amid the war demonstrated his exceptional professional capabilities.



The statement indicated that Gofman has maintained continuous coordination with all intelligence and security agencies, particularly the Mossad.



If the advisory committee, chaired by retired Supreme Court President Asher Grunis, approves the appointment, it will mark the second appointment of a military officer at the head of an intelligence agency during Netanyahu's tenure, following the appointment of reserve Major General David Zini as head of the Shin Bet, a decision that sparked extensive political controversy and was referred to the Supreme Court.