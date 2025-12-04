وسط انتقادات واسعة داخل الموساد، اختار رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو اليوم (الخميس)، سكرتيره العسكري اللواء رومان جوفمان، لرئاسة الموساد خلفاً لديفيد برنياع، على أن يُعرض القرار (الأربعاء) على اللجنة الاستشارية للتعيينات في المناصب العليا.


وأفادت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية بأن هذا القرار أشعل انتقادات داخل الموساد وبين كبار المسؤولين السابقين في المنظمة، مؤكدين أن جوفمان يفتقر إلى الخلفية الاستخباراتية ولا خبرة له في الإدارة التنظيمية.


وأنهى رئيس الموساد الحالي ديفيد برنياع، ولايته البالغة خمس سنوات في يونيو 2026، ورغم ترشيح عدد من الضباط لهذا المنصب إلا أن نتنياهو اختار جوفمان.


وصعد جوفمان في صفوف سلاح المدرعات في الجيش الإسرائيلي، حتى أصبح قائد فرقة، قبل أن ينتقل إلى مناصب غير قتالية.


ووصف مكتب نتنياهو جوفمان بأنه ضابط رفيع ومتميز، موضحاً أن تعيينه سكرتيراً عسكرياً لرئيس الوزراء في خضم الحرب أثبت أنه يمتلك قدرات مهنية استثنائية.


وأشار البيان إلى أن جوفمان حافظ على تنسيق متواصل مع جميع أجهزة الاستخبارات والأمن، وخصوصا الموساد.


وفي حال صادقت اللجنة الاستشارية، برئاسة رئيس المحكمة العليا المتقاعد آشر غرونيس، على التعيين، فسيكون ذلك ثاني تعيين لضابط عسكري على رأس أحد أجهزة الاستخبارات في عهد نتنياهو، بعد تعيين اللواء الاحتياط ديفيد زيني رئيساً لجهاز الشاباك، وهو التعيين الذي أثار جدلا سياسياً واسعاً وأُحيل إلى المحكمة العليا.