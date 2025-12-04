In a first-of-its-kind visit, a delegation of representatives from the member states of the United Nations Security Council arrived in the Syrian capital, Damascus, today (Thursday), where they met with President Ahmad al-Shara.



The Syrian news agency "SANA" reported that President Ahmad al-Shara received the UN Security Council delegation at the People's Palace in Damascus, along with several UN officials, in the presence of a number of ministers from the Syrian government. The delegation discussed with President al-Shara the overall developments and political files related to the Syrian issue.



Field Tour in Damascus



The agency stated that the representatives of the member states of the Security Council arrived at the Jdeidet Yabous border crossing in the Damascus countryside, in an official visit that is the first of its kind to Syria, coinciding with the first anniversary of liberation.



The agency mentioned that the delegation held a meeting with the Deputy Special Envoy of the United Nations to Syria, Najat Rushdie, at the Sheraton Hotel in Damascus.



The delegation began its visit with a field tour in the Jobar neighborhood in northeastern Damascus, where they observed the extent of the destruction and devastation left by the previous regime's bombardment in the area during the years of war. They also visited several historical and heritage sites in Old Damascus, including the Beit al-Wali Hotel in Bab Touma and the Umayyad Mosque, to learn about the state of architectural heritage and efforts to preserve it.



It is expected that the members of the Security Council will hold meetings with several Syrian officials, civil society figures, and committees concerned with fact-finding regarding the events in the coast and Sweida, in addition to a meeting with the Deputy UN Special Envoy to Syria, Najat Rushdie.



International Support for the New Syria



The agency quoted an official source as saying that this visit comes amid increasing international recognition of Syria's sovereignty, unity, and its ability to lead the national recovery process by itself, contributing to rebuilding the trust of Syrians in the Security Council after years of suffering from the crimes of the previous regime.



The permanent representative of Slovenia to the United Nations, Samuel Žbogar, whose country holds the presidency of the Security Council this month, clarified in a previous press statement that the planned visit to Syria aims to send a message of support to the country, expressing hope that this visit will enhance Syrians' trust in the United Nations.



The Syrian opposition factions took control of the capital Damascus on December 8, 2024, forcing former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to flee after a war that lasted more than 13 years.