في زيارة هي الأولى من نوعها وصل وفد من ممثلي الدول الأعضاء في مجلس الأمن الدولي، إلى العاصمة السورية دمشق، اليوم (الخميس)، التقى خلالها بالرئيس أحمد الشرع.


وذكرت وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا» أن الرئيس أحمد الشرع استقبل في قصر الشعب بدمشق، وفد أعضاء مجلس الأمن الدولي التابع للأمم المتحدة، وعدداً من المسؤولين الأمميين، بحضور عدد من الوزراء في الحكومة السورية، مبينة أن الوفد بحث مع الرئيس الشرع مجمل التطورات وملفات سياسية مرتبطة بالشأن السوري.


جولة ميدانية في دمشق


وأفادت الوكالة أن ممثلي الدول الأعضاء في مجلس الأمن وصلوا إلى معبر جديدة يابوس الحدودي بريف دمشق، في زيارة رسمية هي الأولى من نوعها إلى سورية بالتزامن مع الذكرى الأولى للتحرير.


وذكرت الوكالة أن الوفد عقد اجتماعاً مع نائبة المبعوث الخاص للأمم المتحدة إلى سورية نجاة رشدي، في فندق سميراميس بدمشق.

زيارة الوفد للمواقع التاريخية.
واستهل الوفد زيارته بجولة ميدانية في حي جوبر شمال شرقي دمشق، واطّلع على حجم الدمار والتخريب الذي خلّفه قصف النظام السابق في المنطقة خلال سنوات الحرب، كما زار عدداً من المواقع التاريخية والتراثية في دمشق القديمة، شملت فندق بيت الوالي في باب توما، والجامع الأموي، للاطلاع على واقع التراث العمراني وجهود الحفاظ عليه.


ومن المتوقع أن يعقد أعضاء مجلس الأمن لقاءات مع عدد من المسؤولين السوريين، وفعاليات من المجتمع المدني السوري، واللجان المعنية بتقصي الحقائق في أحداث الساحل والسويداء، بالإضافة إلى لقاء مع نائبة مبعوث الأمم المتحدة الخاص إلى سورية نجاة رشدي.


دعم دولي لسورية الجديدة


ونقلت الوكالة عن مصدر رسمي قوله إن هذه الزيارة تأتي وسط تزايد الاعتراف الدولي بسيادة سورية ووحدتها وقدرتها على قيادة عملية التعافي الوطني بنفسها، وتسهم بإعادة بناء ثقة السوريين بمجلس الأمن بعد سنوات عانوا فيها من جرائم النظام السابق.


وكان مندوب سلوفينيا الدائم لدى الأمم المتحدة صامويل زبوجار، الذي تتولى بلاده رئاسة مجلس الأمن للشهر الجاري، أوضح في تصريح صحفي سابق أن الزيارة المقرر إجراؤها إلى سورية تأتي بهدف توجيه رسالة دعم للبلاد، معرباً عن أمله بأن تعزز هذه الزيارة ثقة السوريين بالأمم المتحدة.


وسيطرت فصائل المعارضة السورية على العاصمة دمشق في 8 ديسمبر 2024، ما أجبر الرئيس السوري السابق بشار الأسد على الفرار، بعد حرب دامت أكثر من 13 عاماً.