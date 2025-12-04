وصف الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اللقاء الذي جمعه قبل يومين في موسكو مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف، وجاريد كوشنر بـ«المفيد والجيد جداً».


وأكد الرئيس الروسي اليوم (الخميس) أن مقترحات الوفد الأمريكي كانت مبنية على مخرجات اجتماعه مع ترمب خلال قمة ألاسكا في أغسطس الماضي، مبيناً أن السبب وراء استمرار اللقاء نحو 5 ساعات يعود إلى أنهما ناقشا خلال المفاوضات كل نقطة بنقطة تقريباً، ما أدى إلى إطالة الاجتماع.


وأشار إلى أن «البحث عن حل للأزمة الأوكرانية مهمة صعبة»، موضحاً أن هناك بعض القضايا التي لم يتم الاتفاق حولها.


وشدد بوتين على ضرورة المشاركة في تسوية الأزمة لا التدخل والعرقلة، لافتاً إلى أن بلاده ستسيطر على دونباس بالوسائل العسكرية أو بطرق أخرى.


وكان المستشار السياسة الخارجية لبوتين، يوري أوشاكوف، قد أعلن عقب الاجتماع الذي استمر خمس ساعات (الثلاثاء) الماضي بين الوفدين الأمريكي والروسي، أنه لم يتم التوصل إلى أي تسوية.


وقال أوشاكوف، الذي شارك في المحادثات للصحفيين «إن تقدم المفاوضات وطبيعتها تأثر بنجاحات الجيش الروسي في ساحة المعركة خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة».


في حين أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن نظيره الروسي يريد السلام، مبيناً أن المحادثات كانت جيدة جداً، لكنه أكد أن مصير المفاوضات غير واضح.