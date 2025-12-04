Russian President Vladimir Putin described the meeting he had two days ago in Moscow with American envoys Steve Biegun and Jared Kushner as "useful and very good."



Putin confirmed today (Thursday) that the proposals from the American delegation were based on the outcomes of his meeting with Trump during the Alaska summit last August, noting that the reason the meeting lasted nearly 5 hours was that they discussed almost every point in detail, which led to the extended duration of the meeting.



He pointed out that "finding a solution to the Ukrainian crisis is a difficult task," explaining that there are some issues on which no agreement has been reached.



Putin emphasized the necessity of participating in resolving the crisis rather than intervening and obstructing, indicating that his country will control Donbas by military means or other methods.



Putin's foreign policy advisor, Yuri Ushakov, announced after the five-hour meeting (last Tuesday) between the American and Russian delegations that no settlement had been reached.



Ushakov, who participated in the talks, told reporters, "The progress of the negotiations and their nature were influenced by the successes of the Russian army on the battlefield in recent weeks."



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that his Russian counterpart wants peace, stating that the talks were very good, but he emphasized that the fate of the negotiations remains unclear.