In a dramatic escalation of tensions in Latin America, Colombian President Gustavo Petro warned U.S. President Donald Trump against "waking the tiger" after the latter indicated that any country believed to be producing illegal drugs aimed at the United States could face military action, emphasizing Colombia as a potential target despite its historical alliance in the "War on Drugs."

Trump's Warnings



During a government meeting last Tuesday, Trump announced that military strikes on land targets within Venezuela "will begin very soon," warning that any country producing drugs would be a potential target, explicitly naming Colombia as a former partner in the fight against drugs.

Trump: Colombia Produces Cocaine



Trump stated: "The land is much easier, and we know the routes they take, we know everything about them, we know where they live, and we will start very soon. I hear that Colombia produces cocaine, it has factories, and sells it to us. Anyone who does that and sells it in our country is subject to attack."

Petro's Response to Trump



Just a few hours later, Petro—the first leftist president in Colombia's history—responded via a social media post saying: "A threat to our sovereignty is a declaration of war; do not destroy two centuries of diplomatic relations, do not threaten our sovereignty, or you will awaken the leopard."

Petro Invites Trump to Visit Colombia



Petro invited Trump to visit Colombia, the world's largest producer of cocaine, to witness his government's efforts in destroying production facilities, adding: "Come with me, and I will show you how we destroy them, every 40 minutes, without missiles. We have destroyed 18,400 facilities during my term without missiles."

U.S. Escalation of Tensions



These statements come amid a U.S. escalation of tensions in the region to levels not seen since the invasion of Panama in 1989, under the pretext of drug enforcement operations. The Pentagon has deployed a large naval force of about 15,000 troops off the coast of Venezuela in the Caribbean, resulting in the deaths of more than 80 people in strikes on small boats allegedly carrying drugs.

Trump described the investigation into Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as "drug terrorism," warning of an expansion of operations to land targets, including other countries besides Venezuela.

Deterioration of U.S.-Venezuela Relations

Despite the historical alliance between Washington and Bogotá in the "War on Drugs," relations have deteriorated since Trump began his second term. Petro refused in January to allow U.S. planes carrying deported Colombians to land, demanding humane treatment, before later backtracking.

Petro's Crisis with the Trump Administration

In September, Petro joined a pro-Palestine protest in New York, urging U.S. soldiers not to comply with Trump's orders to "attack humanity," and strongly criticized airstrikes on alleged drug boats. In response, the U.S. State Department revoked Petro's visa, and Trump accused the Colombian president—without providing evidence—of being an "illegal drug dealer" and of turning drug production into "the main activity in Colombia."

Threat After Pardon

Trump's threat to Colombia came just hours after he pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was released from a U.S. prison after being sentenced to 45 years for creating a "cocaine highway" to the United States.