في تصعيد دراماتيكي للتوترات في أمريكا اللاتينية، حذر الرئيس الكولومبي غوستافو بيترو الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من «إيقاظ النمر» بعدما أشار الأخير إلى أن أي دولة يعتقد أنها تنتج مخدرات غير قانونية موجهة إلى الولايات المتحدة قد تتعرض لهجوم عسكري، مشدداً على كولومبيا كوجهة محتملة رغم تحالفها التاريخي في «حرب المخدرات».

تحذيرات ترمب


وخلال اجتماع حكومي، الثلاثاء الماضي، أعلن ترمب أن الضربات العسكرية على أهداف برية داخل فنزويلا «ستبدأ قريباً جداً»، محذراً أن أي دولة تنتج مخدرات ستكون هدفاً محتملاً، ومُحدداً كولومبيا صراحةً كشريك سابق في مكافحة المخدرات.

ترمب: كولومبيا تنتج الكوكايين


وقال ترمب: «الأرض أسهل بكثير، ونحن نعرف الطرق التي يسلكونها، نعرف كل شيء عنهم، ونعرف أين يعيشون، وسنبدأ قريباً جداً، أسمع أن كولومبيا تنتج الكوكايين، لديها مصانع، وتبيعها لنا، أي شخص يفعل ذلك ويبيعها في بلادنا عرضة للهجوم».

رد بيترو على ترمب


وبعد ساعات قليلة، رد بيترو ــ الرئيس اليساري الأول في تاريخ كولومبياغوستافو بيتروــ عبر منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي قائلاً: «تهديد سيادتنا هو إعلان حرب؛ لا تدمر اثنين من القرون من العلاقات الدبلوماسية، لا تهدد سيادتنا، فستوقظ الفهد».

بيترو يدعو ترمب إلى زيارة كولومبيا


ودعا بيترو ترمب إلى زيارة كولومبيا، أكبر منتج للكوكايين في العالم، ليشهد جهود حكومته في تدمير معامل الإنتاج، مضيفاً: «تعال معي، وسأريك كيف ندمرها، معاملة كل 40 دقيقة، دون صواريخ. لقد دمرنا 18.400 معاملة في عهدي دون صواريخ».

تصعيد أمريكي للتوترات


وتأتي هذه التصريحات في سياق تصعيد أمريكي للتوترات في المنطقة إلى مستويات لم تشهدها منذ غزو بنما عام 1989، تحت ذريعة عمليات مكافحة المخدرات، فقد نشر البنتاغون قوة بحرية كبيرة تضم نحو 15 ألف جندي قبالة سواحل فنزويلا في الكاريبي، مما أسفر عن مقتل أكثر من 80 شخصاً في ضربات على قوارب صغيرة يُزعم أنها تحمل مخدرات.

ووصف ترمب التحقيق في الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو بأنه «إرهاب مخدري»، محذراً من توسيع العمليات إلى أهداف برية، بما في ذلك دول أخرى غير فنزويلا.

تدهور علاقات أمريكا وفنزويلا

ورغم التحالف التاريخي بين واشنطن وبوغوتا في «حرب المخدرات»، شهدت العلاقات تدهوراً منذ تولي ترمب ولايته الثانية، فقد رفض بيترو في يناير الماضي السماح بهبوط طائرات أمريكية تحمل كولومبيين مُرَحَّلِين، مطالبًا بمعاملة كريمة، قبل أن يتراجع لاحقاً.

أزمة بيترو مع إدارة ترمب

وفي سبتمبر، انضم بيترو إلى احتجاج مؤيد لفلسطين في نيويورك، داعياً الجنود الأمريكيين إلى عدم الامتثال لأوامر ترمب بـ«مهاجمة البشرية»، وانتقد بشدة الضربات الجوية على قوارب المخدرات المزعومة.

وفي الرد، سحبت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تأشيرة بيترو، واتهم ترمب الرئيس الكولومبي ــ دون تقديم أدلة ــ بأنه «تاجر مخدرات غير قانوني» وأنه حوّل إنتاج المخدرات إلى «النشاط الرئيسي في كولومبيا».

تهديد بعد عفو

وأتى تهديد ترمب لكولومبيا بعد ساعات قليلة من عفوه عن الرئيس السابق لهندوراس خوان أورلاندو هيرنانديز، الذي أُفرج عنه من سجن أمريكي بعد حُكْم عليه بـ45 عاماً بتهمة إنشاء «طريق سريع للكوكايين» إلى الولايات المتحدة.