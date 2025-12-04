في تصعيد دراماتيكي للتوترات في أمريكا اللاتينية، حذر الرئيس الكولومبي غوستافو بيترو الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب من «إيقاظ النمر» بعدما أشار الأخير إلى أن أي دولة يعتقد أنها تنتج مخدرات غير قانونية موجهة إلى الولايات المتحدة قد تتعرض لهجوم عسكري، مشدداً على كولومبيا كوجهة محتملة رغم تحالفها التاريخي في «حرب المخدرات».
تحذيرات ترمب
وخلال اجتماع حكومي، الثلاثاء الماضي، أعلن ترمب أن الضربات العسكرية على أهداف برية داخل فنزويلا «ستبدأ قريباً جداً»، محذراً أن أي دولة تنتج مخدرات ستكون هدفاً محتملاً، ومُحدداً كولومبيا صراحةً كشريك سابق في مكافحة المخدرات.
ترمب: كولومبيا تنتج الكوكايين
وقال ترمب: «الأرض أسهل بكثير، ونحن نعرف الطرق التي يسلكونها، نعرف كل شيء عنهم، ونعرف أين يعيشون، وسنبدأ قريباً جداً، أسمع أن كولومبيا تنتج الكوكايين، لديها مصانع، وتبيعها لنا، أي شخص يفعل ذلك ويبيعها في بلادنا عرضة للهجوم».
رد بيترو على ترمب
وبعد ساعات قليلة، رد بيترو ــ الرئيس اليساري الأول في تاريخ كولومبياغوستافو بيتروــ عبر منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي قائلاً: «تهديد سيادتنا هو إعلان حرب؛ لا تدمر اثنين من القرون من العلاقات الدبلوماسية، لا تهدد سيادتنا، فستوقظ الفهد».
بيترو يدعو ترمب إلى زيارة كولومبيا
ودعا بيترو ترمب إلى زيارة كولومبيا، أكبر منتج للكوكايين في العالم، ليشهد جهود حكومته في تدمير معامل الإنتاج، مضيفاً: «تعال معي، وسأريك كيف ندمرها، معاملة كل 40 دقيقة، دون صواريخ. لقد دمرنا 18.400 معاملة في عهدي دون صواريخ».
تصعيد أمريكي للتوترات
وتأتي هذه التصريحات في سياق تصعيد أمريكي للتوترات في المنطقة إلى مستويات لم تشهدها منذ غزو بنما عام 1989، تحت ذريعة عمليات مكافحة المخدرات، فقد نشر البنتاغون قوة بحرية كبيرة تضم نحو 15 ألف جندي قبالة سواحل فنزويلا في الكاريبي، مما أسفر عن مقتل أكثر من 80 شخصاً في ضربات على قوارب صغيرة يُزعم أنها تحمل مخدرات.
ووصف ترمب التحقيق في الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو بأنه «إرهاب مخدري»، محذراً من توسيع العمليات إلى أهداف برية، بما في ذلك دول أخرى غير فنزويلا.
تدهور علاقات أمريكا وفنزويلا
ورغم التحالف التاريخي بين واشنطن وبوغوتا في «حرب المخدرات»، شهدت العلاقات تدهوراً منذ تولي ترمب ولايته الثانية، فقد رفض بيترو في يناير الماضي السماح بهبوط طائرات أمريكية تحمل كولومبيين مُرَحَّلِين، مطالبًا بمعاملة كريمة، قبل أن يتراجع لاحقاً.
أزمة بيترو مع إدارة ترمب
وفي سبتمبر، انضم بيترو إلى احتجاج مؤيد لفلسطين في نيويورك، داعياً الجنود الأمريكيين إلى عدم الامتثال لأوامر ترمب بـ«مهاجمة البشرية»، وانتقد بشدة الضربات الجوية على قوارب المخدرات المزعومة.
وفي الرد، سحبت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية تأشيرة بيترو، واتهم ترمب الرئيس الكولومبي ــ دون تقديم أدلة ــ بأنه «تاجر مخدرات غير قانوني» وأنه حوّل إنتاج المخدرات إلى «النشاط الرئيسي في كولومبيا».
تهديد بعد عفو
وأتى تهديد ترمب لكولومبيا بعد ساعات قليلة من عفوه عن الرئيس السابق لهندوراس خوان أورلاندو هيرنانديز، الذي أُفرج عنه من سجن أمريكي بعد حُكْم عليه بـ45 عاماً بتهمة إنشاء «طريق سريع للكوكايين» إلى الولايات المتحدة.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions in Latin America, Colombian President Gustavo Petro warned U.S. President Donald Trump against "waking the tiger" after the latter indicated that any country believed to be producing illegal drugs aimed at the United States could face military action, emphasizing Colombia as a potential target despite its historical alliance in the "War on Drugs."
Trump's Warnings
During a government meeting last Tuesday, Trump announced that military strikes on land targets within Venezuela "will begin very soon," warning that any country producing drugs would be a potential target, explicitly naming Colombia as a former partner in the fight against drugs.
Trump: Colombia Produces Cocaine
Trump stated: "The land is much easier, and we know the routes they take, we know everything about them, we know where they live, and we will start very soon. I hear that Colombia produces cocaine, it has factories, and sells it to us. Anyone who does that and sells it in our country is subject to attack."
Petro's Response to Trump
Just a few hours later, Petro—the first leftist president in Colombia's history—responded via a social media post saying: "A threat to our sovereignty is a declaration of war; do not destroy two centuries of diplomatic relations, do not threaten our sovereignty, or you will awaken the leopard."
Petro Invites Trump to Visit Colombia
Petro invited Trump to visit Colombia, the world's largest producer of cocaine, to witness his government's efforts in destroying production facilities, adding: "Come with me, and I will show you how we destroy them, every 40 minutes, without missiles. We have destroyed 18,400 facilities during my term without missiles."
U.S. Escalation of Tensions
These statements come amid a U.S. escalation of tensions in the region to levels not seen since the invasion of Panama in 1989, under the pretext of drug enforcement operations. The Pentagon has deployed a large naval force of about 15,000 troops off the coast of Venezuela in the Caribbean, resulting in the deaths of more than 80 people in strikes on small boats allegedly carrying drugs.
Trump described the investigation into Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as "drug terrorism," warning of an expansion of operations to land targets, including other countries besides Venezuela.
Deterioration of U.S.-Venezuela Relations
Despite the historical alliance between Washington and Bogotá in the "War on Drugs," relations have deteriorated since Trump began his second term. Petro refused in January to allow U.S. planes carrying deported Colombians to land, demanding humane treatment, before later backtracking.
Petro's Crisis with the Trump Administration
In September, Petro joined a pro-Palestine protest in New York, urging U.S. soldiers not to comply with Trump's orders to "attack humanity," and strongly criticized airstrikes on alleged drug boats. In response, the U.S. State Department revoked Petro's visa, and Trump accused the Colombian president—without providing evidence—of being an "illegal drug dealer" and of turning drug production into "the main activity in Colombia."
Threat After Pardon
Trump's threat to Colombia came just hours after he pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was released from a U.S. prison after being sentenced to 45 years for creating a "cocaine highway" to the United States.