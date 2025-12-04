في تصعيد جديد لحرب الظل السيبرانية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية مكافأة مالية ضخمة تصل إلى 10 ملايين دولار مقابل أي معلومات تقود إلى إيرانيين متهمين بتنفيذ هجمات إلكترونية استهدفت البنى التحتية الحيوية في الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها.

وأوضح برنامج «مكافآت من أجل العدالة» أن المكافأة مخصصة لتحديد هوية أو مكان وجود فاطمة صديقيان كاشي ومحمد باقر شيرين كار، المنتميين إلى مجموعة «الشهيد شوشتري» التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني، والتي اتهمتها واشنطن بارتكاب «حملة هجمات إلكترونية ضد قطاعات حيوية» تشمل الإعلام، والنقل البحري، والسياحة، والطاقة، والخدمات المالية، والاتصالات، في الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا والشرق الأوسط.

وقالت الخارجية الأمريكية إن الهجمات نفذت «بتوجيه من حكومة أجنبية وبانتهاك قانون الاحتيال وإساءة استخدام الحواسيب»، مؤكدة أن المجموعة نشطت سابقاً تحت أسماء متعددة مثل: «آريا سبهـر آینده سازان»، و«آینده سازان سبهـر آریا»، و«ایمن نت باسارغاد»، و«ایلیانت غستر»، و«نت بيغرد سماوات».

ويعد هذا الإعلان أحدث حلقة في صراع سيبراني طويل بين البلدين يمتد لأكثر من عقد. وتعود أبرز المحطات إلى عام 2010 مع اكتشاف فايروس Stuxnet، الذي استهدف منشآت تخصيب اليورانيوم الإيرانية ونسب إلى تعاون أمريكي-إسرائيلي. ومنذ ذلك الحين، تبادل الطرفان عمليات اختراق طالت مؤسسات حكومية، وشركات نفط وطاقة، وبنى تحتية حساسة، مع اتهامات متبادلة باستهداف البنوك، ومرافق المياه، والطاقة، والاتصالات.

من جانبها، تقول إيران إن منشآتها النووية والصناعية تتعرض بشكل مستمر لهجمات يُنسب معظمها إلى الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، أبرزها هجوم سيبراني على منشأة نووية في عام 2021، ما يعكس توسع ساحة التوتر الإلكتروني بين الطرفين إلى أبعاد دولية.

ويظهر هذا التصعيد الأخير أن الفضاء السيبراني أصبح إحدى ساحات النزاع الأكثر خطورة بين واشنطن وطهران، مع تحذيرات أمريكية متكررة من توسع القدرات الإيرانية واستهدافها للبنى التحتية الحيوية في الداخل الأمريكي وحلفائه.