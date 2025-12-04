In a new escalation of the cyber shadow war between the United States and Iran, the U.S. State Department announced a substantial financial reward of up to $10 million for any information leading to the identification of Iranians accused of carrying out cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure in the United States and its allies.

The "Rewards for Justice" program clarified that the reward is aimed at identifying or locating Fatemeh Sadeghian Kashi and Mohammad Bagher Shirin Kar, members of the "Martyr Shushtari" group affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which Washington has accused of conducting a "campaign of cyberattacks against vital sectors" including media, maritime transport, tourism, energy, financial services, and communications in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

The U.S. State Department stated that the attacks were carried out "under the direction of a foreign government and in violation of computer fraud and abuse laws," emphasizing that the group had previously operated under multiple names such as: "Arya Sepahra Ayandeh Sazan," "Ayandeh Sazan Sepahra Arya," "Ayman Net Basargad," "Elyant Gaster," and "Net Bigard Samavat."

This announcement marks the latest chapter in a long-standing cyber conflict between the two countries that has spanned over a decade. Key moments date back to 2010 with the discovery of the Stuxnet virus, which targeted Iranian uranium enrichment facilities and was attributed to U.S.-Israeli cooperation. Since then, both sides have exchanged hacking operations that have affected government institutions, oil and energy companies, and sensitive infrastructure, with mutual accusations of targeting banks, water facilities, energy, and communications.

For its part, Iran claims that its nuclear and industrial facilities are continuously subjected to attacks, most of which are attributed to the United States and Israel, the most notable being a cyberattack on a nuclear facility in 2021, reflecting the expansion of the electronic tension between the two sides to international dimensions.

This recent escalation demonstrates that cyberspace has become one of the most dangerous arenas of conflict between Washington and Tehran, with repeated U.S. warnings about the expansion of Iranian capabilities and their targeting of critical infrastructure within the U.S. and its allies.