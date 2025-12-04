في تصعيد جديد لحرب الظل السيبرانية بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية مكافأة مالية ضخمة تصل إلى 10 ملايين دولار مقابل أي معلومات تقود إلى إيرانيين متهمين بتنفيذ هجمات إلكترونية استهدفت البنى التحتية الحيوية في الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها.
وأوضح برنامج «مكافآت من أجل العدالة» أن المكافأة مخصصة لتحديد هوية أو مكان وجود فاطمة صديقيان كاشي ومحمد باقر شيرين كار، المنتميين إلى مجموعة «الشهيد شوشتري» التابعة للحرس الثوري الإيراني، والتي اتهمتها واشنطن بارتكاب «حملة هجمات إلكترونية ضد قطاعات حيوية» تشمل الإعلام، والنقل البحري، والسياحة، والطاقة، والخدمات المالية، والاتصالات، في الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا والشرق الأوسط.
وقالت الخارجية الأمريكية إن الهجمات نفذت «بتوجيه من حكومة أجنبية وبانتهاك قانون الاحتيال وإساءة استخدام الحواسيب»، مؤكدة أن المجموعة نشطت سابقاً تحت أسماء متعددة مثل: «آريا سبهـر آینده سازان»، و«آینده سازان سبهـر آریا»، و«ایمن نت باسارغاد»، و«ایلیانت غستر»، و«نت بيغرد سماوات».
ويعد هذا الإعلان أحدث حلقة في صراع سيبراني طويل بين البلدين يمتد لأكثر من عقد. وتعود أبرز المحطات إلى عام 2010 مع اكتشاف فايروس Stuxnet، الذي استهدف منشآت تخصيب اليورانيوم الإيرانية ونسب إلى تعاون أمريكي-إسرائيلي. ومنذ ذلك الحين، تبادل الطرفان عمليات اختراق طالت مؤسسات حكومية، وشركات نفط وطاقة، وبنى تحتية حساسة، مع اتهامات متبادلة باستهداف البنوك، ومرافق المياه، والطاقة، والاتصالات.
من جانبها، تقول إيران إن منشآتها النووية والصناعية تتعرض بشكل مستمر لهجمات يُنسب معظمها إلى الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل، أبرزها هجوم سيبراني على منشأة نووية في عام 2021، ما يعكس توسع ساحة التوتر الإلكتروني بين الطرفين إلى أبعاد دولية.
ويظهر هذا التصعيد الأخير أن الفضاء السيبراني أصبح إحدى ساحات النزاع الأكثر خطورة بين واشنطن وطهران، مع تحذيرات أمريكية متكررة من توسع القدرات الإيرانية واستهدافها للبنى التحتية الحيوية في الداخل الأمريكي وحلفائه.
In a new escalation of the cyber shadow war between the United States and Iran, the U.S. State Department announced a substantial financial reward of up to $10 million for any information leading to the identification of Iranians accused of carrying out cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure in the United States and its allies.
The "Rewards for Justice" program clarified that the reward is aimed at identifying or locating Fatemeh Sadeghian Kashi and Mohammad Bagher Shirin Kar, members of the "Martyr Shushtari" group affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which Washington has accused of conducting a "campaign of cyberattacks against vital sectors" including media, maritime transport, tourism, energy, financial services, and communications in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.
The U.S. State Department stated that the attacks were carried out "under the direction of a foreign government and in violation of computer fraud and abuse laws," emphasizing that the group had previously operated under multiple names such as: "Arya Sepahra Ayandeh Sazan," "Ayandeh Sazan Sepahra Arya," "Ayman Net Basargad," "Elyant Gaster," and "Net Bigard Samavat."
This announcement marks the latest chapter in a long-standing cyber conflict between the two countries that has spanned over a decade. Key moments date back to 2010 with the discovery of the Stuxnet virus, which targeted Iranian uranium enrichment facilities and was attributed to U.S.-Israeli cooperation. Since then, both sides have exchanged hacking operations that have affected government institutions, oil and energy companies, and sensitive infrastructure, with mutual accusations of targeting banks, water facilities, energy, and communications.
For its part, Iran claims that its nuclear and industrial facilities are continuously subjected to attacks, most of which are attributed to the United States and Israel, the most notable being a cyberattack on a nuclear facility in 2021, reflecting the expansion of the electronic tension between the two sides to international dimensions.
This recent escalation demonstrates that cyberspace has become one of the most dangerous arenas of conflict between Washington and Tehran, with repeated U.S. warnings about the expansion of Iranian capabilities and their targeting of critical infrastructure within the U.S. and its allies.