رحبت وزارة الخارجية الفلسطينية بالبيان الختامي للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في دورته الـ46 المنعقد في المنامة، برئاسة ملك مملكة البحرين حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، مثمنة المواقف الصلبة لدول المجلس الأعلى للتعاون الخليجي تجاه القضية الفلسطينية، وفي وجه العدوان الإسرائيلي.
وشددت الوزارة على ما أكد عليه مجلس التعاون الخليجي في مركزية القضية الفلسطينية وضرورة إنهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وتجسيد دولة فلسطين المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية ودعم سيادة الشعب الفلسطيني عليها، وتحذيراته من أي خطط ترمي إلى المساس بحقوق الفلسطينيين غير القابلة للتصرف.
وأشارت «الخارجية» الفلسطينية، إلى أن موقف دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي من القدس ودعوتهم المجتمع الدولي إلى التدخل لوقف استهداف الوجود الفلسطيني هناك، يشكل رافعة للعمل الدولي من أجل مواجهة الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية، ومحاولات فرض ما يسمى بالسيادة الإسرائيلية على المدينة المقدسة في مخالفة صريحة للقانون الدولي والقرارات الدولية.
The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the final statement of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council during its 46th session held in Manama, chaired by the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, appreciating the firm positions of the Supreme Council member states regarding the Palestinian cause and in the face of Israeli aggression.
The ministry emphasized what the Gulf Cooperation Council affirmed regarding the centrality of the Palestinian issue and the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation, establishing an independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, and supporting the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over it, as well as warning against any plans aimed at undermining the inalienable rights of the Palestinians.
The Palestinian "Foreign Ministry" pointed out that the position of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states on Jerusalem and their call for the international community to intervene to stop the targeting of the Palestinian presence there constitutes a lever for international action to confront Israeli violations and attempts to impose what is called Israeli sovereignty over the holy city in clear violation of international law and international resolutions.