رحبت وزارة الخارجية الفلسطينية بالبيان الختامي للمجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في دورته الـ46 المنعقد في المنامة، برئاسة ملك مملكة البحرين حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، مثمنة المواقف الصلبة لدول المجلس الأعلى للتعاون الخليجي تجاه القضية الفلسطينية، وفي وجه العدوان الإسرائيلي.

وشددت الوزارة على ما أكد عليه مجلس التعاون الخليجي في مركزية القضية الفلسطينية وضرورة إنهاء الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، وتجسيد دولة فلسطين المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية ودعم سيادة الشعب الفلسطيني عليها، وتحذيراته من أي خطط ترمي إلى المساس بحقوق الفلسطينيين غير القابلة للتصرف.

وأشارت «الخارجية» الفلسطينية، إلى أن موقف دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي من القدس ودعوتهم المجتمع الدولي إلى التدخل لوقف استهداف الوجود الفلسطيني هناك، يشكل رافعة للعمل الدولي من أجل مواجهة الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية، ومحاولات فرض ما يسمى بالسيادة الإسرائيلية على المدينة المقدسة في مخالفة صريحة للقانون الدولي والقرارات الدولية.