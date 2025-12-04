The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the final statement of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council during its 46th session held in Manama, chaired by the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, appreciating the firm positions of the Supreme Council member states regarding the Palestinian cause and in the face of Israeli aggression.

The ministry emphasized what the Gulf Cooperation Council affirmed regarding the centrality of the Palestinian issue and the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation, establishing an independent State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, and supporting the sovereignty of the Palestinian people over it, as well as warning against any plans aimed at undermining the inalienable rights of the Palestinians.

The Palestinian "Foreign Ministry" pointed out that the position of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states on Jerusalem and their call for the international community to intervene to stop the targeting of the Palestinian presence there constitutes a lever for international action to confront Israeli violations and attempts to impose what is called Israeli sovereignty over the holy city in clear violation of international law and international resolutions.