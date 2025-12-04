في واقعة سرقة غريبة شهدتها أكبر مدن نيوزيلندا وعاصمتها الاقتصادية (أوكلاند)، أوقفت الشرطة رجلاً بعد قيامه بعملية سرقة غريبة، فقد نجح في سرقة قلادة مرصعة بالماس من أحد محلات المجوهرات وابتلعها فوراً.

ووفقاً لبيان الشرطة، دخل المشتبه به المتجر، واستولى على القلادة من على الرف، ثم ابتلعها فوراً أمام موظفي المتجر، وتم استدعاء الشرطة على الفور، ووصلت دورية خلال دقائق وقبضت على الرجل داخل المتجر قبل تمكنه من مغادرته.

بيضة فابرجيه

وقالت الشرطة إن القلادة المسروقة على شكل بيضة فابرجيه (Fabergé egg locket) تبلغ قيمتها 33,585 دولاراً نيوزيلندياً (نحو 19,300 دولار أمريكي)، لم يتم استردادها حتى الآن.

وأكد صاحب متجر المجوهرات أن البيضة المسروقة التي ابتلعها اللص، مرصعة بـ60 ماسة بيضاء و15 ياقوتة زرقاء، وتفتح لتكشف عن أخطبوط صغير مصنوع من الذهب عيار 18 قيراطاً.

وخضع الموقوف لفحص طبي في المستشفى للتأكد من سلامته، وما زال محتجزاً حتى الآن تحت حراسة شرطية مستمرة، وأكد قائد منطقة أوكلاند المركزية المفتش غراي أندرسون، أن الشرطة تنتظر «خروج القطعة المسروقة بطريقة طبيعية» لاستردادها كدليل مادي في القضية.

تهم سابقة

وظهر المتهم أمام محكمة أوكلاند الجزئية يوم السبت 29 نوفمبر، ولم يُدخل دعوى في جلسة قصيرة، وحددت المحكمة جلسة ثانية يوم 8 ديسمبر، ووجهت إليه تهمة السرقة، إضافة إلى تهم سابقة تتعلق بسرقة جهاز آيباد من المتجر نفسه يوم 12 نوفمبر، وسرقة بضائع بقيمة 100 دولار نيوزيلندي من عنوان سكني يوم 13 نوفمبر.

ويعد متجر Partridge Jewellers بوسط أوكلاند أحد أبرز متاجر المجوهرات الفاخرة في نيوزيلندا، والقطعة المسروقة قلادة «Octopussy Egg Sunrise Locket» من إصدار فابريج المحدود المستوحى من فيلم جيمس بوند «أوكتوبوسي» عام 1983، وعدد القطع المصنوعة عالمياً لا يتجاوز 50 قطعة.