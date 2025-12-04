في واقعة سرقة غريبة شهدتها أكبر مدن نيوزيلندا وعاصمتها الاقتصادية (أوكلاند)، أوقفت الشرطة رجلاً بعد قيامه بعملية سرقة غريبة، فقد نجح في سرقة قلادة مرصعة بالماس من أحد محلات المجوهرات وابتلعها فوراً.
ووفقاً لبيان الشرطة، دخل المشتبه به المتجر، واستولى على القلادة من على الرف، ثم ابتلعها فوراً أمام موظفي المتجر، وتم استدعاء الشرطة على الفور، ووصلت دورية خلال دقائق وقبضت على الرجل داخل المتجر قبل تمكنه من مغادرته.
بيضة فابرجيه
وقالت الشرطة إن القلادة المسروقة على شكل بيضة فابرجيه (Fabergé egg locket) تبلغ قيمتها 33,585 دولاراً نيوزيلندياً (نحو 19,300 دولار أمريكي)، لم يتم استردادها حتى الآن.
وأكد صاحب متجر المجوهرات أن البيضة المسروقة التي ابتلعها اللص، مرصعة بـ60 ماسة بيضاء و15 ياقوتة زرقاء، وتفتح لتكشف عن أخطبوط صغير مصنوع من الذهب عيار 18 قيراطاً.
وخضع الموقوف لفحص طبي في المستشفى للتأكد من سلامته، وما زال محتجزاً حتى الآن تحت حراسة شرطية مستمرة، وأكد قائد منطقة أوكلاند المركزية المفتش غراي أندرسون، أن الشرطة تنتظر «خروج القطعة المسروقة بطريقة طبيعية» لاستردادها كدليل مادي في القضية.
تهم سابقة
وظهر المتهم أمام محكمة أوكلاند الجزئية يوم السبت 29 نوفمبر، ولم يُدخل دعوى في جلسة قصيرة، وحددت المحكمة جلسة ثانية يوم 8 ديسمبر، ووجهت إليه تهمة السرقة، إضافة إلى تهم سابقة تتعلق بسرقة جهاز آيباد من المتجر نفسه يوم 12 نوفمبر، وسرقة بضائع بقيمة 100 دولار نيوزيلندي من عنوان سكني يوم 13 نوفمبر.
ويعد متجر Partridge Jewellers بوسط أوكلاند أحد أبرز متاجر المجوهرات الفاخرة في نيوزيلندا، والقطعة المسروقة قلادة «Octopussy Egg Sunrise Locket» من إصدار فابريج المحدود المستوحى من فيلم جيمس بوند «أوكتوبوسي» عام 1983، وعدد القطع المصنوعة عالمياً لا يتجاوز 50 قطعة.
In a strange theft incident witnessed in New Zealand's largest city and its economic capital (Auckland), the police arrested a man after he committed an unusual robbery; he successfully stole a diamond-studded necklace from a jewelry store and swallowed it immediately.
According to a police statement, the suspect entered the store, seized the necklace from the shelf, and then swallowed it right in front of the store employees. The police were called immediately, and a patrol arrived within minutes and arrested the man inside the store before he could leave.
Fabergé Egg
The police stated that the stolen necklace, shaped like a Fabergé egg (Fabergé egg locket), is valued at NZD 33,585 (about USD 19,300) and has not yet been recovered.
The owner of the jewelry store confirmed that the stolen egg swallowed by the thief is adorned with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires, and it opens to reveal a small octopus made of 18-carat gold.
The arrested man underwent a medical examination at the hospital to ensure his safety and is still being held under continuous police guard. Inspector Gray Anderson, the commander of the central Auckland area, confirmed that the police are waiting for the "stolen piece to exit naturally" to recover it as physical evidence in the case.
Previous Charges
The accused appeared before the Auckland District Court on Saturday, November 29, and did not enter a plea during the brief session. The court set a second hearing for December 8, and he was charged with theft, in addition to previous charges related to stealing an iPad from the same store on November 12 and stealing goods worth NZD 100 from a residential address on November 13.
Partridge Jewellers in downtown Auckland is considered one of the most prominent luxury jewelry stores in New Zealand, and the stolen piece is the "Octopussy Egg Sunrise Locket," a limited edition by Fabergé inspired by the 1983 James Bond film "Octopussy," with only 50 pieces made worldwide.