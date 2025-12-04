In a strange theft incident witnessed in New Zealand's largest city and its economic capital (Auckland), the police arrested a man after he committed an unusual robbery; he successfully stole a diamond-studded necklace from a jewelry store and swallowed it immediately.

According to a police statement, the suspect entered the store, seized the necklace from the shelf, and then swallowed it right in front of the store employees. The police were called immediately, and a patrol arrived within minutes and arrested the man inside the store before he could leave.

Fabergé Egg

The police stated that the stolen necklace, shaped like a Fabergé egg (Fabergé egg locket), is valued at NZD 33,585 (about USD 19,300) and has not yet been recovered.

The owner of the jewelry store confirmed that the stolen egg swallowed by the thief is adorned with 60 white diamonds and 15 blue sapphires, and it opens to reveal a small octopus made of 18-carat gold.

The arrested man underwent a medical examination at the hospital to ensure his safety and is still being held under continuous police guard. Inspector Gray Anderson, the commander of the central Auckland area, confirmed that the police are waiting for the "stolen piece to exit naturally" to recover it as physical evidence in the case.

Previous Charges

The accused appeared before the Auckland District Court on Saturday, November 29, and did not enter a plea during the brief session. The court set a second hearing for December 8, and he was charged with theft, in addition to previous charges related to stealing an iPad from the same store on November 12 and stealing goods worth NZD 100 from a residential address on November 13.

Partridge Jewellers in downtown Auckland is considered one of the most prominent luxury jewelry stores in New Zealand, and the stolen piece is the "Octopussy Egg Sunrise Locket," a limited edition by Fabergé inspired by the 1983 James Bond film "Octopussy," with only 50 pieces made worldwide.