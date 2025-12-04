لا أعرف محافظة في سورية نالت من الدمار مثل ريف دمشق، أكبر خزان بشري في البلاد، ولا أعرف محافظاً في سورية يعاني من ضغط العمل كما يعاني منه محافظ ريف دمشق عامر الشيخ، الذي يدير محافظة تبلغ مساحتها نحو20 ألف كيلومتر.


خلال الحوار مع الشيخ في مكتبه المتواضع، لم يهدأ رنين «التليفون الخاص» به، حتى تدخل أحد المعاونين ليجيب على الاتصالات، كان ذلك مؤشراً على ازدحام العمل، إذ إنه منذ الصباح وحتى نهاية اليوم يمضي المحافظ معظم أوقاته خارج المكتب بساعات تتجاوز الـ18 ساعة يومية، ناهيك عن الاجتماعات المتتالية في مكتبه، لكن المثير في الأمر أن عامر الشيخ ما يزال يؤمن أن «العام القادم هو عام التنمية».


سألت المحافظ: كم كانت الميزانية المتبقية في خزينة المحافظة؟ فكان الجواب نحن وصلنا إلى محافظة لا ميزانية فيها سوى في الأرقام، فقد حصلنا على «ميزانية صفر».. ومع ذلك بدأنا العمل وحققنا قدر الإمكان بعض احتياجات الناس في المدارس وخدمات المياه.. «عكاظ»حاورت مطولاً صاحب التركة الثقيلة في سورية عامر الشيخ.. وإلى التفاصيل:


واقع الخدمات وحجم الدمار


• ما واقع الخدمات الآن في ريف دمشق؟ وماذا عن حجم الدمار في هذه المحافظة؟


•• بعد سنوات الثورة، تعرضت المنطقة للدمار جزئياً أو كلياً بنسبة تراوح بين 40 و50%، فالمحافظة كبيرة ومترامية الأطراف وحجم الدمار يفوق التصور، إذ يوجد في ريف دمشق 156 وحدة إدارية منها 54 في الغوطة الشرقية، وقد تعرضت وغيرها تعرضت لدمار كبير.


هناك مناطق تعرضت لدمار كبير جداً، مثل داريا والزبداني والحجر الأسود، وكفربطنا وجرمانا والمرج، بعض الأحياء دُمّرت بالكامل، مثل الحجر الأسود الذي كان عدد سكانه حوالى 400 ألف نسمة، وأصبح اليوم حوالى 18 ألف نسمة فقط. محافظة ريف دمشق التي دمرها نظام الأسد على مدى نحو 15 عاماً.


• وماذا عن المدارس؟


•• نظام الأسد البائد كان يمسح كل شيء على وجه الأرض حتى المدارس، ناهيك عن المباني السكنية، مثل حي العجمية وحي خليج داريا، وأصبحت خالية من السكان تقريباً، بعد أن جرفها النظام بمقدار 1500 دونم كلها كانت بيوتاً.


إزالة المخلفات والأنقاض


• هل يمكن تحديد نسبة الدمار في ريف دمشق؟


•• نحن نعمل على حصر النسب رغم صعوبة الأمر، لكن في داريا تبلغ نسبة الدمار ٦٠٪ وكذلك الأمر في الزبداني.. وأمام هذا المشهد كيف يمكن لمحافظة أن تتصرف، إن إزالة المخلفات من الهدم تحتاج إلى وقت طويل وإزالة الأنقاض مشروع منفصل عن إعادة الإعمار.


• ماذا عن التوزُّع الديمغرافي نتيجة الهجرة والنزوح والدمار، هل يؤثر هذا على محافظة ريف دمشق؟


•• خلال الثورة خرج سكان المناطق المهدمة إلى المناطق الآمنة، فازداد عدد السكان في منطقة على حساب أخرى، فالكتلة الإدارية «فرطت» مثل أشرفية صحنايا، وصحنايا كان عددهم 50 ألفاً اليوم عددهم نحو800 ألف، التل كان العدد 100 إلى 150 ألفاً، اليوم يراوح بين 300 و400 ألف.


وهناك انزياح كبير في المناطق (ريف دمشق)، بكل تأكيد ينعكس على الخدمات وعمل المحافظة في تأمين الاحتياجات. المحافظ عامر الشيخ.


أولويات المحافظة حالياً


• ما أولويات المحافظة في المرحلة الحالية؟


•• في المرحلة الأولى، ركزنا على معالجة الأمور الطارئة، وكانت الأولويات:


المياه والصرف الصحي، المدارس والمؤسسات التعليمية، المراكز الصحية، وإزالة الأنقاض الخطرة.


كانت هذه المرحلة صعبة للغاية، نظراً لتوزُّع الوحدات الإدارية وعددها الكبير، إذ تحتوي الغوطة الشرقية وحدها على 54 وحدة إدارية، والمنطقة المركزية على 156 وحدة إدارية.


لكل منطقة كان هناك معاون أهلي مع فريق عمل يتواصل مع المجتمع المحلي لتحديد الاحتياجات العاجلة وتقديم الحلول السريعة.


أولوياتنا في مرحلة الطوارئ شملت أيضاً حفظ المؤسسات العامة وتأمين المراكز الخدمية للمواطنين.


كانت هناك حاجة لتنسيق العمل بين البلديات، شركات تعبيد الطرق، معالجات الصرف الصحي، مراكز الكهرباء والاتصالات، لضمان تقديم خدمات متكاملة للمواطنين. وكذلك تم تعيين مجلس أعيان في كل بلدة يختارهم أهل المدينة والناس. وهنا انتهت مرحلة الطوارئ، وبدأنا بالدراسات الواضحة، وبعدها أصبحت لدينا إحصاءات للمدارس، والآبار التي تصل الماء لكل بيت أسبوعياً، وهذه الخدمات على مستوى كل المديريات.. الصحة الطرقات، والمسائل الأساسية للناس تمثل الأولوية بالنسبة لنا في المحافظة. المحافظ عامر الشيخ.


الميزانية «صفر»


• عندما وصلت للمحافظة كم كانت الميزانية؟


•• في البداية، كانت ميزانية المحافظة محدودة جداً، حوالى 300 ألف دولار وهي ميزانية فقط على الأوراق، لكن على أرض الواقع لم تكن هناك سيولة فعلية، يعني «صفر». كانت كل المؤسسات لا تملك شيئاً ولا أدنى الأمور ولا خطة حتى. لذلك، اعتمدنا على التعاون مع المجتمع المحلي والمنظمات لتوفير الخدمات الأساسية، مع وضع خطة دقيقة لكل منطقة لضمان الاستفادة من الموارد المحدودة بأقصى قدر ممكن.


صيانة المدارس وتعبيد الطرق


• لكن أمام هذا الواقع ماذا قدمتم؟ وهو سؤال الناس.


•• نقوم بأعلى جهد وطاقة لتوفير الاحتياجات الأساسية، مثل صيانة 50 مدرسة، ترميم 47 مدرسة، العمل قائم على 55 مدرسة.عدد مدارس المحافظة 1553 وفي معظمها تحتاج إلى عمل. تم العمل على الكهرباء.. تحسين جودة الكهرباء. تعبيد الطرقات بنحو 40 ألف طن «زفت». أما قطاع الصحة فلدينا 14 مركزاً صحياً، منها 7 مراكز صحية، تم تركيب منظومات طاقة بها.


• ننتقل إلى حالة الاستثمار في المحافظة.. ما القطاعات التي يمكن الاستثمار بها؟ وما أولوية هذا الاستثمار؟


•• المحافظة غنية بمواردها، وتتميز أن بها كل الأنماط؛ الاستثمار الزراعي والصناعي والسياحي والتطوير العقاري.


الاستثمار السياحي؛ منطقة غرب دمشق (جبل الشيخ، بلودان، القلمون، يعفور) ستكون في هذه المناطق خريطة استثمارية.


وفي المحافظة هناك فرع الاستثمار يعمل على جمع المعلومات والبيانات لوضع خريطة استثمارية.


الاستثمار الصناعي؛ عدرا الصناعية (أكبر مدينة صناعية بسورية)..


صناعات ثقيلة، غذائية، دوائية، بمساحة 7 آلاف هكتار.


أصبح بها تراخيص كبيرة، ومنها للوفد الاستثماري السعودي.


الاستثمار الزراعي؛ الغوطة الشرقية..


وفكرة تطوير البادية السورية التي كان يهمشها النظام، فنحن نتحدث عن استثمارات في كل المجالات.


مدن من «الصفر»


• ماذا عن القطاع العقاري؟


•• مسألة التطوير العقاري ستكون في الأماكن المهدمة وإنشاء مدن من الصفر في غرب دمشق، وشمال دمشق، ستعرض للتطوير العقاري. سنتوجه للجمال لبقاء الغطاء الأخضر في الغوطة. وهناك مشاريع إعادة إحياء نهر بردى من خلال معالجة المياه، ومنها تأهيل وتأمين محطة عدرا ومحطة دمر وقدسيا التي تحتاج مبالغ كبيرة وستكون ضمن الخطة.


• هل تعولون على الاستثمارات السعودية خصوصاً في إعادة الإعمار؟


••هناك جلسات قائمة مع عدة جهات استثمارية وفي مقدمتها السعودية والصين وقطر. وفي بعض المناطق تم التوقيع مع صندوق الاستثمار السعودي. وقريباً سوف تنتقل المشاريع من مذكرات تفاهم، إلى كتابة عقود والبدء بها. لكن المشكلة في الأماكن المهدمة، ونحن نسعى للتفاهم مع الناس واعطائهم حقوقهم.


ونحن نتكلم عن مسألتين؛ الاستثمار والمشاريع كمنح، التي قام عليها مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة بإنشاء مركز صحي في قدسيا.


دور كبير لمركز الملك سلمان


• ماذا تقول عن العام 2026؟


••سيكون عام التنمية، عام الانطلاق، وستكون به أهم العقود على كل القطاعات وأهمها إعادة الإعمار والخدمات.


وقد قام مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة بالكثير من الأعمال في المحافظة وهي جهود مشكورة ومقدرة وليس بغريب على المملكة العربية السعودية وخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان ذلك، وساهمت جهود مركز الملك سلمان في دوما بإزالة الأنقاض والعمل في منطقة الحجر الأسود كما قامت بصيانة وإنشاء العديد من المخابز في منطقة الزبداني وغيرها من الأعمال الأخرى.


• هل التقيت مستثمرين سعوديين؟


••نعم كانت لي لقاءات مع عدة جهات استثمارية سعودية وغيرها، وننتظر رفع العقوبات، للانطلاق خلال العام القادم في التنمية والنهوض.. ونعول على أشقائنا في المملكة العربية السعودية في المرحلة القادمة التي ستكون مرحلة البناء والتنمية في سورية الجديدة.


زاوية عن ريف دمشق

لم تكن محافظة ريف دمشق منفصلة إدارياً عن محافظة دمشق، وفي العام 1972، ثم تم إنشاء محافظة ريف دمشق ككيان مستقل.


ريف دمشق ذات امتداد واسع وإستراتيجي، فهي شمالاً على حدود محافظة حمص الإدارية، وجنوباً مع السويداء ودرعا القنيطرة، وغرباً مع لبنان، وشرقاً تصل إلى الأردن والعراق، بمساحة إجمالية تبلغ حوالى 18,400 كيلومتر مربع. وأخيراً تمت إضافة منطقة التنف بمساحة 26 كيلومتراً مربعاً إلى المحافظة.


وريف دمشق محافظة كبيرة ومترامية الأطراف، موزعة إدارياً على تسع مناطق. في باقي المحافظات يوجد ما يسمى بـ«المركز»، لكن في ريف دمشق لا يوجد أي مركز.