I do not know of any governorate in Syria that has suffered destruction like Rural Damascus, the largest human reservoir in the country, nor do I know of any governor who experiences work pressure like that of the governor of Rural Damascus, Amer Al-Sheikh, who manages a governorate that spans about 20,000 square kilometers.



During the conversation with Al-Sheikh in his modest office, the ringing of his "private phone" did not cease until one of his aides intervened to answer the calls. This was an indication of the workload, as the governor spends most of his time outside the office, with hours exceeding 18 hours daily, not to mention the consecutive meetings in his office. However, what is remarkable is that Amer Al-Sheikh still believes that "the coming year is the year of development."



I asked the governor: What was the remaining budget in the governorate's treasury? The answer was that we arrived at a governorate with no budget except on paper, as we received a "zero budget"... Nevertheless, we started working and managed to meet some of the people's needs in schools and water services as much as possible. "Okaz" had an extensive interview with the bearer of the heavy burden in Syria, Amer Al-Sheikh... and here are the details:



The Reality of Services and the Extent of Destruction



• What is the current state of services in Rural Damascus? And what about the extent of destruction in this governorate?



•• After years of revolution, the area has suffered partial or total destruction ranging between 40% and 50%. The governorate is large and sprawling, and the extent of destruction exceeds imagination, as there are 156 administrative units in Rural Damascus, including 54 in Eastern Ghouta, which has also suffered significant destruction.



There are areas that have experienced very severe destruction, such as Darayya, Zabadani, Al-Hajar Al-Aswad, Kafr Batna, and Jaramana, where some neighborhoods were completely destroyed, like Al-Hajar Al-Aswad, which had a population of about 400,000, and today it has about 18,000 residents only.



• And what about schools?



•• The fallen Assad regime wiped everything off the face of the earth, including schools, not to mention residential buildings, such as the Al-Ajamiyah neighborhood and the Darayya Bay area, which have become almost empty of residents after the regime leveled 1,500 dunams, all of which were houses.



Removing Waste and Rubble



• Can you specify the percentage of destruction in Rural Damascus?



•• We are working on assessing the percentages despite the difficulty of the matter, but in Darayya, the destruction rate is 60%, and the same goes for Zabadani... In light of this scene, how can a governorate act? Removing debris from the destruction takes a long time, and removing rubble is a project separate from reconstruction.



• What about the demographic distribution as a result of migration, displacement, and destruction? Does this affect Rural Damascus?



•• During the revolution, residents of the destroyed areas moved to safe areas, increasing the population in one area at the expense of another. The administrative block "disintegrated" like Ashrafiyat Sahnaaya, where the population was 50,000, and today it is about 800,000. In Tal, the number was between 100,000 and 150,000, and today it ranges between 300,000 and 400,000.



There is a significant shift in the areas (Rural Damascus), which certainly reflects on services and the governorate's work in securing needs.



Current Priorities of the Governorate



• What are the priorities of the governorate at this stage?



•• In the first phase, we focused on addressing urgent matters, and the priorities were:



Water and sewage, schools and educational institutions, health centers, and the removal of hazardous rubble.



This phase was extremely difficult due to the distribution of administrative units and their large number, as Eastern Ghouta alone contains 54 administrative units, and the central area has 156 administrative units.



In each area, there was a local assistant with a team working to communicate with the local community to identify urgent needs and provide quick solutions.



Our priorities in the emergency phase also included preserving public institutions and securing service centers for citizens.



There was a need to coordinate work between municipalities, road paving companies, sewage treatments, electricity and communication centers, to ensure comprehensive services for citizens. A council of elders was also appointed in each town, chosen by the townspeople. Here, the emergency phase ended, and we began clear studies, after which we had statistics for schools and wells that provide water to every house weekly, and these services are at the level of all directorates... health, roads, and the basic issues for people represent our priority in the governorate.



Zero Budget



• When you arrived at the governorate, what was the budget?



•• Initially, the governorate's budget was very limited, about $300,000, which was just on paper, but in reality, there was no actual liquidity, meaning "zero." All institutions had nothing, not even the most basic things or a plan. Therefore, we relied on cooperation with the local community and organizations to provide basic services, with a precise plan for each area to ensure maximum benefit from the limited resources.



School Maintenance and Road Paving



• But in light of this reality, what have you provided? This is the question of the people.



•• We are making every effort to provide basic needs, such as maintaining 50 schools, renovating 47 schools, and working on 55 schools. The number of schools in the governorate is 1,553, and most of them need work. Work has been done on electricity... improving electricity quality. Paving roads with about 40,000 tons of "asphalt." As for the health sector, we have 14 health centers, of which 7 health centers have had energy systems installed.



• Moving on to the state of investment in the governorate... what sectors can be invested in? And what is the priority of this investment?



•• The governorate is rich in its resources and is characterized by having all types; agricultural, industrial, tourism, and real estate investment.



Tourism investment; the area west of Damascus (Mount Sheikh, Bludan, Qalamoun, Yafour) will have an investment map in these areas.



In the governorate, there is an investment branch working to gather information and data to create an investment map.



Industrial investment; Adra Industrial (the largest industrial city in Syria)...



Heavy, food, and pharmaceutical industries, covering an area of 7,000 hectares.



It has received significant licenses, including for the Saudi investment delegation.



Agricultural investment; Eastern Ghouta...



And the idea of developing the Syrian Badia, which the regime marginalized, as we are talking about investments in all fields.



Building Cities from "Zero"



• What about the real estate sector?



•• The issue of real estate development will be in the destroyed areas and the establishment of cities from scratch in western Damascus and northern Damascus, which will be offered for real estate development. We will aim for beauty to maintain the green cover in Ghouta. There are projects to revive the Barada River through water treatment, including rehabilitating and securing the Adra and Dummar and Qudsiyah stations, which require large amounts and will be part of the plan.



• Do you rely on Saudi investments, especially in reconstruction?



•• There are ongoing sessions with several investment entities, primarily Saudi Arabia, China, and Qatar. In some areas, agreements have been signed with the Saudi Investment Fund. Soon, projects will move from memorandums of understanding to writing contracts and starting them. But the problem lies in the destroyed areas, and we strive to reach agreements with the people and give them their rights.



We are talking about two issues; investment and projects as grants, which the King Salman Relief Center has undertaken to establish a health center in Qudsiyah.



A Significant Role for the King Salman Center



• What do you say about the year 2026?



•• It will be the year of development, the year of launch, and it will have the most important contracts in all sectors, especially reconstruction and services.



The King Salman Relief Center has done a lot of work in the governorate, and these efforts are appreciated and recognized, and it is not strange for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The efforts of the King Salman Center in Douma contributed to removing rubble and working in the Al-Hajar Al-Aswad area, as well as maintaining and establishing many bakeries in the Zabadani area and other works.



• Have you met with Saudi investors?



•• Yes, I have had meetings with several Saudi and other investment entities, and we are waiting for the lifting of sanctions to launch in the coming year in development and advancement... and we rely on our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the upcoming phase, which will be a phase of construction and development in the new Syria.



A Corner about Rural Damascus

Rural Damascus was not administratively separate from Damascus Governorate, and in 1972, Rural Damascus Governorate was established as an independent entity.



Rural Damascus has a wide and strategic expanse; to the north, it borders the administrative governorate of Homs, to the south with Sweida and Daraa Quneitra, to the west with Lebanon, and to the east reaching Jordan and Iraq, with a total area of about 18,400 square kilometers. Recently, the Tanf area, covering 26 square kilometers, was added to the governorate.



Rural Damascus is a large and sprawling governorate, administratively divided into nine regions. In other governorates, there is what is called the "center," but in Rural Damascus, there is no center.