أكد رئيس وزراء لبنان، نواف سلام، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن بلاده بعيدة عن تطبيع العلاقات الدبلوماسية أو الاقتصادية مع إسرائيل، في أول رد على مزاعم رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي الذي قال إن هناك محاولة أولية لوضع أساس للعلاقات والتعاون الاقتصادي مع لبنان.


وقال سلام إن لبنان لا يزال ملتزماً بخطة السلام العربية التي تم الإعلان عنها عام 2002 والتي تربط تطبيع العلاقات الدبلوماسية مع إسرائيل بإقامة الدولة الفلسطينية، مضيفاً: «العلاقات الاقتصادية ستكون جزءاً من هذا التطبيع، ولذلك فإنه من الواضح أن أي شخص يتابع الأخبار سيعرف أننا بعيدون عن ذلك تماماً».


محادثات لتنفيذ اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار


وشدد سلام على أن المحادثات في إطار لجنة وقف إطلاق النار ليست محادثات سلام، مشدداً بالقول: لجنة وقف إطلاق النار هي المنتدى لتنفيذ إعلان وقف الأعمال العدائية، ولم نصل بعد إلى مرحلة محادثات السلام.


وأضاف: «أبلغنا اللجنة أننا جاهزون، كي تقوم بإجراءات التحقق ميدانياً كلما كان لديهم أي قلق أو شكوك، نحن منفتحون على التحقق من قبل اللجنة»، مبيناً أن الاجتماعات تهدف إلى التوصل لوقف للأعمال العدائية، وانسحاب إسرائيلي كامل من الأراضي اللبنانية وإطلاق سراح الأسرى اللبنانيين.


مطالبات بسحب إسرائيل قواتها


ودعا رئيس الوزراء اللبناني إلى تنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار المبرم في نوفمبر2024 تنفيذاً كاملاً قبل النظر في اتخاذ خطوات أخرى، موضحاً أن على إسرائيل سحب قواتها ووقف الغارات الجوية وأن على «حزب الله» نزع سلاحه بالكامل.


وكان كل من لبنان وإسرائيل قد أعلنا تعيين أعضاء مدنيين في لجنة كانت تقتصر في السابق على العسكريين فقط، لمراقبة تنفيذ وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم التوصل إليه بوساطة الولايات المتحدة، والذي أنهى الحرب الأخيرة بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله» اللبناني قبل عام.


يذكر أنه لا توجد علاقات دبلوماسية بين الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ولبنان، وهما بشكل رسمي في حالة حرب منذ عام 1948، ولا تزال إسرائيل تسيطر على 5 نقاط في جنوب لبنان وترفض الانسحاب منها رغم الاتفاق، كما شيدت جداراً عازلاً في تلك المناطق.