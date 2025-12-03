The Prime Minister of Lebanon, Nawaf Salam, confirmed today (Wednesday) that his country is far from normalizing diplomatic or economic relations with Israel, in his first response to claims by the Israeli Prime Minister who said there is an initial attempt to lay the groundwork for relations and economic cooperation with Lebanon.



Salam stated that Lebanon remains committed to the Arab peace plan announced in 2002, which links the normalization of diplomatic relations with Israel to the establishment of a Palestinian state, adding: “Economic relations will be part of this normalization, and therefore it is clear that anyone following the news will know that we are far from that completely.”



Talks to Implement Ceasefire Agreement



Salam emphasized that the discussions within the Ceasefire Committee are not peace talks, stressing: The Ceasefire Committee is the forum for implementing the declaration of cessation of hostilities, and we have not yet reached the stage of peace talks.



He added: “We informed the committee that we are ready for them to carry out field verification whenever they have any concerns or doubts; we are open to verification by the committee,” indicating that the meetings aim to reach a cessation of hostilities, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, and the release of Lebanese prisoners.



Calls for Israel to Withdraw Its Forces



The Lebanese Prime Minister called for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024 before considering taking other steps, clarifying that Israel must withdraw its forces and cease airstrikes, and that Hezbollah must completely disarm.



Both Lebanon and Israel had announced the appointment of civilian members to a committee that was previously limited to military personnel only, to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire reached through U.S. mediation, which ended the recent war between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah a year ago.



It is noteworthy that there are no diplomatic relations between the Israeli occupation and Lebanon, and they have been officially in a state of war since 1948. Israel still controls five points in southern Lebanon and refuses to withdraw from them despite the agreement, and has built a separation wall in those areas.