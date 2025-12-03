أكد رئيس وزراء لبنان، نواف سلام، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن بلاده بعيدة عن تطبيع العلاقات الدبلوماسية أو الاقتصادية مع إسرائيل، في أول رد على مزاعم رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي الذي قال إن هناك محاولة أولية لوضع أساس للعلاقات والتعاون الاقتصادي مع لبنان.
وقال سلام إن لبنان لا يزال ملتزماً بخطة السلام العربية التي تم الإعلان عنها عام 2002 والتي تربط تطبيع العلاقات الدبلوماسية مع إسرائيل بإقامة الدولة الفلسطينية، مضيفاً: «العلاقات الاقتصادية ستكون جزءاً من هذا التطبيع، ولذلك فإنه من الواضح أن أي شخص يتابع الأخبار سيعرف أننا بعيدون عن ذلك تماماً».
محادثات لتنفيذ اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار
وشدد سلام على أن المحادثات في إطار لجنة وقف إطلاق النار ليست محادثات سلام، مشدداً بالقول: لجنة وقف إطلاق النار هي المنتدى لتنفيذ إعلان وقف الأعمال العدائية، ولم نصل بعد إلى مرحلة محادثات السلام.
وأضاف: «أبلغنا اللجنة أننا جاهزون، كي تقوم بإجراءات التحقق ميدانياً كلما كان لديهم أي قلق أو شكوك، نحن منفتحون على التحقق من قبل اللجنة»، مبيناً أن الاجتماعات تهدف إلى التوصل لوقف للأعمال العدائية، وانسحاب إسرائيلي كامل من الأراضي اللبنانية وإطلاق سراح الأسرى اللبنانيين.
مطالبات بسحب إسرائيل قواتها
ودعا رئيس الوزراء اللبناني إلى تنفيذ اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار المبرم في نوفمبر2024 تنفيذاً كاملاً قبل النظر في اتخاذ خطوات أخرى، موضحاً أن على إسرائيل سحب قواتها ووقف الغارات الجوية وأن على «حزب الله» نزع سلاحه بالكامل.
وكان كل من لبنان وإسرائيل قد أعلنا تعيين أعضاء مدنيين في لجنة كانت تقتصر في السابق على العسكريين فقط، لمراقبة تنفيذ وقف إطلاق النار الذي تم التوصل إليه بوساطة الولايات المتحدة، والذي أنهى الحرب الأخيرة بين إسرائيل و«حزب الله» اللبناني قبل عام.
يذكر أنه لا توجد علاقات دبلوماسية بين الاحتلال الإسرائيلي ولبنان، وهما بشكل رسمي في حالة حرب منذ عام 1948، ولا تزال إسرائيل تسيطر على 5 نقاط في جنوب لبنان وترفض الانسحاب منها رغم الاتفاق، كما شيدت جداراً عازلاً في تلك المناطق.
The Prime Minister of Lebanon, Nawaf Salam, confirmed today (Wednesday) that his country is far from normalizing diplomatic or economic relations with Israel, in his first response to claims by the Israeli Prime Minister who said there is an initial attempt to lay the groundwork for relations and economic cooperation with Lebanon.
Salam stated that Lebanon remains committed to the Arab peace plan announced in 2002, which links the normalization of diplomatic relations with Israel to the establishment of a Palestinian state, adding: “Economic relations will be part of this normalization, and therefore it is clear that anyone following the news will know that we are far from that completely.”
Talks to Implement Ceasefire Agreement
Salam emphasized that the discussions within the Ceasefire Committee are not peace talks, stressing: The Ceasefire Committee is the forum for implementing the declaration of cessation of hostilities, and we have not yet reached the stage of peace talks.
He added: “We informed the committee that we are ready for them to carry out field verification whenever they have any concerns or doubts; we are open to verification by the committee,” indicating that the meetings aim to reach a cessation of hostilities, a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, and the release of Lebanese prisoners.
Calls for Israel to Withdraw Its Forces
The Lebanese Prime Minister called for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024 before considering taking other steps, clarifying that Israel must withdraw its forces and cease airstrikes, and that Hezbollah must completely disarm.
Both Lebanon and Israel had announced the appointment of civilian members to a committee that was previously limited to military personnel only, to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire reached through U.S. mediation, which ended the recent war between Israel and Lebanese Hezbollah a year ago.
It is noteworthy that there are no diplomatic relations between the Israeli occupation and Lebanon, and they have been officially in a state of war since 1948. Israel still controls five points in southern Lebanon and refuses to withdraw from them despite the agreement, and has built a separation wall in those areas.