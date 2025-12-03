The Director General of the "Masam" Project for Mine Clearance in Yemen, Osama bin Yusuf Al-Qusaibi, praised the positions of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and their support for the efforts of the Masam project to clear the Yemeni lands of mines, affirming that the leaders' stances serve as an incentive for all those working in the project to achieve further successes and protect civilians.



Al-Qusaibi expressed his gratitude and appreciation in a statement obtained by "Okaz" to the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Arab States who praised the efforts of the "Masam" project in Yemeni territory and its role in clearing it of mines and unexploded ordnance planted by the Houthis.



The Director General of the Masam project stated that these supportive positions are a motivation for all those working in the project and a driving force for them to complete their missions in saving the lives of millions of the brotherly Yemeni people. He added that the project, which continues its work for the eighth consecutive year, relies on a work strategy that balances practical aspects with training and preparing Yemeni personnel for mine clearance operations, in addition to raising community awareness regarding the dangers of mines and how to deal with suspected cases.



He clarified that this year witnesses an expansion in the scope of the project's work, as operations have begun in Hajjah Governorate, specifically in the Midi District, to clear it of mines and explosive devices that the Houthis planted without any regard for the rules of international humanitarian law.



The final statement issued by the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council during its forty-sixth session, which concluded today in the Kingdom of Bahrain, praised the efforts of the "Masam" project, which has managed—according to the statement—to clear (525,498) mines and unexploded ordnance and explosive devices, and to purify (73,658,473) square meters of land in Yemen, which were littered with mines and unexploded ordnance randomly planted by the Houthis, resulting in innocent victims among children, women, and the elderly.