ثمن مدير عام مشروع «مسام» لنزع الألغام – في اليمن أسامة بن يوسف القصيبي موقف قادة دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي ودعمهم لجهود مشروع مسام لنزع الألغام من الأراضي اليمنية، مؤكداً أن مواقف القادة يمثل حافزاً لكافة العاملين في المشروع لتحقيق مزيد من النجاحات وحماية المدنيين.


وأعرب القصيبي في بيان حصلت «عكاظ» على نسخة منه عن شكره وتقديره لقادة دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية الذين أشادوا بجهود مشروع «مسام» في الأراضي اليمنية ودوره في تطهيرها من الألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة التي زرعها الحوثيون.


وقال مدير عام مشروع مسام إن هذه المواقف الداعمة تُعد حافزاً لكافة العاملين في المشروع، ودافعاً لهم لاستكمال مهماتهم في إنقاذ حياة الملايين من أبناء الشعب اليمني الشقيق، مضيفاً: أن المشروع الذي يواصل أعماله للعام الثامن على التوالي يعتمد إستراتيجية عمل تقوم على المواءمة بين الجوانب العملية وتدريب وتهيئة الكوادر اليمنية على أعمال نزع الألغام، إضافة إلى رفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي فيما يتعلق بخطر الألغام وطرق التعامل مع حالات الاشتباه.


وأوضح أن هذا العام يشهد توسعاً في نطاق عمل المشروع، حيث تم بدء العمل في محافظة حجة وتحديداً مديرية ميدي لتطهيرها من الألغام والعبوات الناسفة التي قام الحوثي بزراعتها دون أي مراعاة لقواعد القانون الدولي الإنساني.

قادة دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي خلال الإجتماع
وكان البيان الختامي الصادر عن المجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية في دورته السادسة والأربعين التي اختتمت أعمالها اليوم في مملكة البحرين قد أشاد بجهود مشروع «مسام»، والذي تمكن -وفقاً للبيان- من نزع (525,498) لغماً وذخيرة غير منفجرة وعبوة ناسفة، وتطهير (73,658,473) متراً مربعاً من الأراضي في اليمن، كانت مفخخة بالألغام والذخائر غير المنفجرة زرعها الحوثي بعشوائية وأودت بالضحايا الأبرياء من الأطفال والنساء وكبار السن.