While the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the army and the Shin Bet received the body of a prisoner from the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported today (Wednesday) that clashes broke out between the army and Palestinian fighters in the eastern part of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.



Israeli broadcasting authority reported that Israeli soldiers injured two Palestinian fighters who emerged from a tunnel opening, noting that a third Palestinian fighter attached an explosive device to a heavy armored personnel carrier of the "Namer" type, and then returned to the tunnel.



The authority indicated that 3 injured soldiers were evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, and two others to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, clarifying that the event is still ongoing.



Palestinian media had reported that a number of tunnel fighters in the city of Rafah managed during the previous period to survive and reach areas not under Israeli military control in the Gaza Strip.



Meanwhile, Western media reported that the United States intends, within two weeks, to form the committee that will temporarily govern the Gaza Strip and establish a peace council that will oversee it.



It clarified that this is another step towards implementing the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for the future of the Gaza Strip.