فيما أعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بينيامين نتنياهو تسلم الجيش وقوات الشاباك جثمان أسير من قطاع غزة، ذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية اليوم (الأربعاء) عن اندلاع اشتباكات بين الجيش ومقاتلين فلسطينيين في الجهة الشرقية من مدينة رفح جنوب القطاع.
وذكرت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية أن جنوداً إسرائيليين أصابوا مقاتلين فلسطينيين اثنين خرجوا من فتحة نفق، مبينة أن مقاتلاً فلسطينياً ثالثاً لصق عبوة بناقلة الجند الثقيلة من نوع «النمر»، ثم عاد إلى النفق.
وأشارت الهيئة إلى أنه تم إجلاء 3 جنود مصابين إلى مستشفى سوروكا، في بئر السبع، واثنين آخرين إلى مستشفى شعاري تسيدك، في القدس، موضحة أن الحدث، ما زال مستمراً حتى الآن.
وكانت وسائل إعلامية فلسطينية قد ذكرت أن عدداً من مقاتلي الأنفاق في مدينة رفح تمكنوا خلال الفترة السابقة من النجاة والوصول إلى مناطق لا تخضع للسيطرة العسكرية الإسرائيلية في قطاع غزة.
في غضون ذلك، ذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أن الولايات المتحدة تعتزم، في غضون أسبوعين، تشكيل اللجنة التي ستدير قطاع غزة مؤقتاً، وتشكيل مجلس السلام الذي سيشرف عليها.
وأوضحت أن هذه خطوة أخرى نحو تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لمستقبل القطاع.
While the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the army and the Shin Bet received the body of a prisoner from the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported today (Wednesday) that clashes broke out between the army and Palestinian fighters in the eastern part of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli broadcasting authority reported that Israeli soldiers injured two Palestinian fighters who emerged from a tunnel opening, noting that a third Palestinian fighter attached an explosive device to a heavy armored personnel carrier of the "Namer" type, and then returned to the tunnel.
The authority indicated that 3 injured soldiers were evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, and two others to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem, clarifying that the event is still ongoing.
Palestinian media had reported that a number of tunnel fighters in the city of Rafah managed during the previous period to survive and reach areas not under Israeli military control in the Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, Western media reported that the United States intends, within two weeks, to form the committee that will temporarily govern the Gaza Strip and establish a peace council that will oversee it.
It clarified that this is another step towards implementing the second phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for the future of the Gaza Strip.