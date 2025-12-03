فيما أعلن مكتب رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بينيامين نتنياهو تسلم الجيش وقوات الشاباك جثمان أسير من قطاع غزة، ذكرت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية اليوم (الأربعاء) عن اندلاع اشتباكات بين الجيش ومقاتلين فلسطينيين في الجهة الشرقية من مدينة رفح جنوب القطاع.


وذكرت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية أن جنوداً إسرائيليين أصابوا مقاتلين فلسطينيين اثنين خرجوا من فتحة نفق، مبينة أن مقاتلاً فلسطينياً ثالثاً لصق عبوة بناقلة الجند الثقيلة من نوع «النمر»، ثم عاد إلى النفق.


وأشارت الهيئة إلى أنه تم إجلاء 3 جنود مصابين إلى مستشفى سوروكا، في بئر السبع، واثنين آخرين إلى مستشفى شعاري تسيدك، في القدس، موضحة أن الحدث، ما زال مستمراً حتى الآن.


وكانت وسائل إعلامية فلسطينية قد ذكرت أن عدداً من مقاتلي الأنفاق في مدينة رفح تمكنوا خلال الفترة السابقة من النجاة والوصول إلى مناطق لا تخضع للسيطرة العسكرية الإسرائيلية في قطاع غزة.


في غضون ذلك، ذكرت وسائل إعلام غربية أن الولايات المتحدة تعتزم، في غضون أسبوعين، تشكيل اللجنة التي ستدير قطاع غزة مؤقتاً، وتشكيل مجلس السلام الذي سيشرف عليها.


وأوضحت أن هذه خطوة أخرى نحو تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لمستقبل القطاع.