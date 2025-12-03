أطلقت ألمانيا اليوم (الثلاثاء) وحدة شرطة فيدرالية خاصة وجديدة لمكافحة الطائرات المسيرة، في ظل تزايد المخاوف الأوروبية من هجماتها.


وأعلن وزير الداخلية الألماني، ألكسندر دوبريندت، الثلاثاء، إطلاق وحدة شرطية فيدرالية جديدة لمكافحة الطائرات المسيرة، موضحاً أن هذه الوحدة ستكون جزءاً من ذراع العمليات الخاصة الوطنية للشرطة الفيدرالية في ألمانيا.


تدريب الوحدة واعتمادها


ونقلت مجلة «بوليتيكو» عن دوبريندت قوله: سيتم تدريب الوحدة واعتمادها خصيصاً لرصد الطائرات المسيرة وتحييدها.


وأشار وزير الداخلية الألماني، إلى أن بلاده خصصت أكثر من 100 مليون يورو لهذا العام والعام القادم لتكنولوجيا مكافحة الطائرات المسيرة، مبيناً أن الخطة تشمل أجهزة استشعار وتشويش مصممة لتعطيل إشارات الطائرات المسيرة المعادية، مع القدرة على اعتراضها أو إسقاطها عند الضرورة.


وأضاف دوبريندت: «إنها إشارةٌ مهمةٌ على أننا نواجه تهديداتٍ هجينة. نحن نُنشئ مهمةً واضحةً للكشف عن الطائرات المسيرة واعتراضها، بل وإسقاطها أيضاً عند الضرورة، لا يُمكننا قبول أن تُصبح التهديدات الهجينة، بما في ذلك الطائرات المسيرة، خطراً على أمننا»، لافتاً إلى أن ألمانيا ستشتري أنظمة من مصنعين ألمان وإسرائيليين، مع توقع المزيد من المشتريات في الأشهر القادمة.


انتشار الوحدة إلى ولايات ألمانية


وسيزداد أفراد الوحدة إلى 130 ضابطاً، وستنتشر في جميع أنحاء ألمانيا، وستكون قادرة على الانتقال بسرعة إلى أي مكان عند الحاجة.


ويناقش وزراء داخلية الولايات الألمانية، هذا الأسبوع، خطواتهم القادمة وما إذا كانوا سيُنشئون مركزاً مشتركاً (يجمع قوات الشرطة الفيدرالية والولائية والجيش لتنسيق الكشف والاستجابة)، على المستوى الفيدرالي والولايات لمكافحة الطائرات المسيرة.


وتشكل الوحدة الجديدة في برلين، أهم خطوة حتى الآن نحو بناء قدرة وطنية دائمة لمكافحة الطائرات المسيرة.