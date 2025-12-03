Germany today (Tuesday) launched a new special federal police unit to combat drones, amid increasing European concerns over their attacks.



German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced on Tuesday the launch of a new federal police unit to combat drones, explaining that this unit will be part of the national special operations arm of the federal police in Germany.



Training and Accreditation of the Unit



Politico magazine quoted Dobrindt as saying: The unit will be specifically trained and accredited to detect and neutralize drones.



The German Interior Minister noted that his country has allocated more than 100 million euros for this year and next year for drone countermeasures technology, indicating that the plan includes sensors and jamming devices designed to disrupt signals from hostile drones, with the capability to intercept or shoot them down when necessary.



Dobrindt added: “This is an important signal that we are facing hybrid threats. We are establishing a clear mission to detect, intercept, and even shoot down drones when necessary; we cannot accept that hybrid threats, including drones, become a danger to our security,” pointing out that Germany will purchase systems from German and Israeli manufacturers, with more purchases expected in the coming months.



Deployment of the Unit to German States



The unit will increase its personnel to 130 officers and will be deployed throughout Germany, capable of quickly moving to any location when needed.



German state interior ministers are discussing this week their next steps and whether they will establish a joint center (bringing together federal and state police forces and the military to coordinate detection and response) at the federal and state levels to combat drones.



The new unit in Berlin represents the most significant step so far towards building a permanent national capability to combat drones.