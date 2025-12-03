أطلقت ألمانيا اليوم (الثلاثاء) وحدة شرطة فيدرالية خاصة وجديدة لمكافحة الطائرات المسيرة، في ظل تزايد المخاوف الأوروبية من هجماتها.
وأعلن وزير الداخلية الألماني، ألكسندر دوبريندت، الثلاثاء، إطلاق وحدة شرطية فيدرالية جديدة لمكافحة الطائرات المسيرة، موضحاً أن هذه الوحدة ستكون جزءاً من ذراع العمليات الخاصة الوطنية للشرطة الفيدرالية في ألمانيا.
تدريب الوحدة واعتمادها
ونقلت مجلة «بوليتيكو» عن دوبريندت قوله: سيتم تدريب الوحدة واعتمادها خصيصاً لرصد الطائرات المسيرة وتحييدها.
وأشار وزير الداخلية الألماني، إلى أن بلاده خصصت أكثر من 100 مليون يورو لهذا العام والعام القادم لتكنولوجيا مكافحة الطائرات المسيرة، مبيناً أن الخطة تشمل أجهزة استشعار وتشويش مصممة لتعطيل إشارات الطائرات المسيرة المعادية، مع القدرة على اعتراضها أو إسقاطها عند الضرورة.
وأضاف دوبريندت: «إنها إشارةٌ مهمةٌ على أننا نواجه تهديداتٍ هجينة. نحن نُنشئ مهمةً واضحةً للكشف عن الطائرات المسيرة واعتراضها، بل وإسقاطها أيضاً عند الضرورة، لا يُمكننا قبول أن تُصبح التهديدات الهجينة، بما في ذلك الطائرات المسيرة، خطراً على أمننا»، لافتاً إلى أن ألمانيا ستشتري أنظمة من مصنعين ألمان وإسرائيليين، مع توقع المزيد من المشتريات في الأشهر القادمة.
انتشار الوحدة إلى ولايات ألمانية
وسيزداد أفراد الوحدة إلى 130 ضابطاً، وستنتشر في جميع أنحاء ألمانيا، وستكون قادرة على الانتقال بسرعة إلى أي مكان عند الحاجة.
ويناقش وزراء داخلية الولايات الألمانية، هذا الأسبوع، خطواتهم القادمة وما إذا كانوا سيُنشئون مركزاً مشتركاً (يجمع قوات الشرطة الفيدرالية والولائية والجيش لتنسيق الكشف والاستجابة)، على المستوى الفيدرالي والولايات لمكافحة الطائرات المسيرة.
وتشكل الوحدة الجديدة في برلين، أهم خطوة حتى الآن نحو بناء قدرة وطنية دائمة لمكافحة الطائرات المسيرة.
Germany today (Tuesday) launched a new special federal police unit to combat drones, amid increasing European concerns over their attacks.
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced on Tuesday the launch of a new federal police unit to combat drones, explaining that this unit will be part of the national special operations arm of the federal police in Germany.
Training and Accreditation of the Unit
Politico magazine quoted Dobrindt as saying: The unit will be specifically trained and accredited to detect and neutralize drones.
The German Interior Minister noted that his country has allocated more than 100 million euros for this year and next year for drone countermeasures technology, indicating that the plan includes sensors and jamming devices designed to disrupt signals from hostile drones, with the capability to intercept or shoot them down when necessary.
Dobrindt added: “This is an important signal that we are facing hybrid threats. We are establishing a clear mission to detect, intercept, and even shoot down drones when necessary; we cannot accept that hybrid threats, including drones, become a danger to our security,” pointing out that Germany will purchase systems from German and Israeli manufacturers, with more purchases expected in the coming months.
Deployment of the Unit to German States
The unit will increase its personnel to 130 officers and will be deployed throughout Germany, capable of quickly moving to any location when needed.
German state interior ministers are discussing this week their next steps and whether they will establish a joint center (bringing together federal and state police forces and the military to coordinate detection and response) at the federal and state levels to combat drones.
The new unit in Berlin represents the most significant step so far towards building a permanent national capability to combat drones.