أشادت قمة البحرين بدعوة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لحل أزمة السودان.


وقال وزير الخارجية البحريني الدكتور عبداللطيف الزياني في مؤتمر صحفي مشترك مع الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم البديوي: «المجلس أشاد بمبادرة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان لدعوة الرئيس ترمب للتدخل من أجل حل النزاع في السودان، كما أشاد بالجهود التي قامت بها دول المجلس خلال حرب غزة والجهود السعودية لعقد مؤتمر حل الدولتين وما تمخض عنها من نتائج، وشدد على ضرورة تغليب لغة الحوار بين أطراف الصراع في السودان».


ولفت الزياني إلى أن القمة أكدت الالتزام الراسخ بالحفاظ على تماسك مجلس التعاون كمنظومة، وعكست وعيا عميقا بالأحداث المعاصرة وانعكاساتها على الأمن الإقليمي.


من جهته، قال الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون الخليجي جاسم البديوي في المؤتمر الصحفي الختامي لقمة البحرين: «نشيد بالجهود التي قامت بها مملكة البحرين من أجل إنجاح القمة والشكر موصول للديوان الملكي، ولمنتسبي وزارة الخارجية».


وأعلن البديوي إنشاء هيئة خليجية للطيران المدني وإطلاق منصة الخليج الصناعية.


وكان قادة دول الخليج قد شددوا خلال القمة في دورتها الـ46 على أهمية احترام سيادة دول المجلس وسائر دول المنطقة، وعدم التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية، ورفض استخدام القوة أو التهديد بها، مؤكدين أن أمن واستقرار دول المجلس كلٌّ لا يتجزأ، وأن أي مساس بسيادة أي دولة عضو يُعد تهديداً مباشراً لأمنها الجماعي.