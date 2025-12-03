The Bahrain Summit praised Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman’s invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve the Sudan crisis.



Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani stated in a joint press conference with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi: “The council praised the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to invite President Trump to intervene to resolve the conflict in Sudan, as well as the efforts made by the council’s member states during the Gaza war and the Saudi efforts to hold a conference on the two-state solution and the results that emerged from it. He emphasized the necessity of prioritizing dialogue among the conflicting parties in Sudan.”



Al-Zayani pointed out that the summit affirmed a strong commitment to maintaining the cohesion of the Gulf Cooperation Council as a system, reflecting a deep awareness of contemporary events and their implications for regional security.



For his part, the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Al-Budaiwi, said in the closing press conference of the Bahrain Summit: “We commend the efforts made by the Kingdom of Bahrain to ensure the success of the summit, and thanks go to the royal court and the staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”



Al-Budaiwi announced the establishment of a Gulf Civil Aviation Authority and the launch of the Gulf Industrial Platform.



During the 46th session of the summit, the leaders of the Gulf states emphasized the importance of respecting the sovereignty of the council’s member states and all countries in the region, refraining from interfering in their internal affairs, and rejecting the use of force or threats. They affirmed that the security and stability of the council’s member states are indivisible, and any infringement on the sovereignty of any member state is considered a direct threat to their collective security.