نفت السلطات المصرية ادعاءات حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بالتنسيق مع الحكومة الإسرائيلية بشأن إعادة فتح معبر رفح على الحدود مع قطاع غزة، للسماح بخروج الفلسطينيين من القطاع إلى مصر.

وشددت القاهرة على عدم وجود أي تنسيق أو تفاهم ينص على أن يكون التنقل عبر المعبر في اتجاه واحد فقط.


العبور في الاتجاهين


ونقلت الهيئة العامة للاستعلامات، عن مصدر مصري مسؤول، قوله: «إذا تم التوافق على فتح المعبر، فسيكون العبور منه في الاتجاهين للدخول والخروج من القطاع، طبقاً لما ورد في خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب».


وكانت الحكومة الإسرائيلية، أعلنت اليوم (الأربعاء)، فتح معبر رفح الحدودي خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة، ما يتيح خروج آلاف الفلسطينيين المحتاجين إلى العلاج الطبي خارج القطاع المحطّم بالحرب، عبر مصر، في خطوة تُنفّذ جزءًا من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي أنهى معظم القتال بين إسرائيل وحركة حماس.


فتح معبر رفح من الجانب الإسرائيلي


وأفادت دائرة التنسيق للحكومة الإسرائيلية، أن الفتح سيتم بالتنسيق مع السلطات المصرية، تحت إشراف بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي، وفق آلية مشابهة لتلك التي أُجريت خلال وقف إطلاق النار السابق في يناير 2025، والذي استُخدمت فيه بعثة أوروبية لمراقبة الحركة عبر المعبر.


خطة ترمب لوقف حرب غزة


ووفقًا لخطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب المكونة من 20 نقطة، التي أوقفت الحرب التي استمرت عامين بين إسرائيل والمقاومة الفلسطينية، كان من المفترض فتح المعبر في الاتجاهين لتسهيل تدفق المساعدات والحركة الإنسانية.


ومع ذلك، أوضحت (كوغات) أن الفتح الأولي سيكون حصريًا لخروج السكان، مع الحاجة إلى موافقة أمنية إسرائيلية لكل حالة، ودون تحديد واضح حتى الآن لعودة الخارجين إلى غزة.


وقبل الحرب، كان معبر رفح النقطة الوحيدة المباشرة لخروج معظم الفلسطينيين من غزة إلى العالم الخارجي، ومدخلاً رئيسيًا للمساعدات الإنسانية. لكنه أُغلق معظم الوقت طوال النزاع، ما أدى إلى تراكم آلاف الحالات الطبية الطارئة داخل القطاع.


16,500 مريض ينتظرون العلاج


ووفقًا للأمم المتحدة، يحتاج أكثر من 16,500 مريض في غزة إلى تلقي العلاج خارج القطاع، بما في ذلك حالات السرطان والإصابات الخطيرة والأمراض المزمنة، فيما نجح بعض الفلسطينيين في الخروج عبر إسرائيل للعلاج، لكن الآلاف الآخرين ظلوا محاصرين.


إغلاق معبر رفح


وكانت إسرائيل أغلقت المعبر في الاتجاهين منذ بدء وقف إطلاق النار في أكتوبر الماضي، مشيرة إلى أن حماس يجب أن تلتزم بالاتفاق بعودة جميع الرهائن المتبقين في غزة، أحياء وأمواتًا.


حماس تُعيد 20 رهينة


وأعادت حماس الـ20 رهينة أحياء مقابل إطلاق سراح نحو 2,000 أسير فلسطيني، بالإضافة إلى رفات 26 آخرين، لكن جثتي رهينتين متوفيتين – ضابط شرطة إسرائيلي وعامل تايلندي – ما زالتا في غزة.


في تطور متصل، أعلنت جماعة الجهاد أنها تبحث بالتعاون مع الصليب الأحمر عن جثة أحد الرهائن المتوفين المتبقين، وذلك بعد يوم من تسليم حماس رفاتًا زُعمت أنها تعود إلى أحد الرهائن، لكن الفحوصات الجنائية الإسرائيلية أكدت عدم انتمائها إليهما، وفق مكتب رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو.


فتح المعبر خطوة إيجابية


وكانت إعادة جميع الرهائن شرطًا أساسيًا في المرحلة الأولى من وقف إطلاق النار، الذي توسطت فيه الولايات المتحدة، ومع ذلك، تلوح عقبات كبرى في الأفق للمرحلة الثانية، بما في ذلك نزع سلاح حماس، انسحاب إسرائيل من غزة، وترتيبات الحكم في القطاع، والضمانات الأمنية الدولية.