The Egyptian authorities denied the claims of the Israeli occupation government regarding coordination with the Israeli government concerning the reopening of the Rafah crossing on the border with the Gaza Strip, to allow Palestinians to exit the strip into Egypt.

Cairo emphasized that there is no coordination or understanding stipulating that movement through the crossing would be in one direction only.



Crossing in both directions



The General Authority for Information reported that a responsible Egyptian source stated: “If an agreement is reached to open the crossing, it will allow crossing in both directions for entry and exit from the strip, according to what was mentioned in the plan of U.S. President Donald Trump.”



The Israeli government announced today (Wednesday) the opening of the Rafah border crossing in the coming days, allowing thousands of Palestinians in need of medical treatment outside the war-torn strip to exit through Egypt, in a step that implements part of the ceasefire agreement that ended most of the fighting between Israel and Hamas.



Opening the Rafah crossing from the Israeli side



The Israeli government's coordination office reported that the opening will be conducted in coordination with the Egyptian authorities, under the supervision of a European Union mission, following a mechanism similar to that used during the previous ceasefire in January 2025, which involved a European mission monitoring movement through the crossing.



Trump's plan to end the Gaza war



According to U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, which ended the two-year war between Israel and the Palestinian resistance, the crossing was supposed to be opened in both directions to facilitate the flow of aid and humanitarian movement.



However, (Cogat) clarified that the initial opening will be exclusively for the exit of residents, with the need for Israeli security approval for each case, and without a clear specification yet for the return of those exiting to Gaza.



Before the war, the Rafah crossing was the only direct point for most Palestinians to exit Gaza to the outside world and a key entry point for humanitarian aid. However, it was closed most of the time throughout the conflict, leading to the accumulation of thousands of urgent medical cases within the strip.



16,500 patients waiting for treatment



According to the United Nations, more than 16,500 patients in Gaza need to receive treatment outside the strip, including cancer cases, serious injuries, and chronic diseases, while some Palestinians have managed to exit through Israel for treatment, but thousands of others remain trapped.



Closure of the Rafah crossing



Israel has closed the crossing in both directions since the ceasefire began last October, indicating that Hamas must adhere to the agreement to return all remaining hostages in Gaza, both alive and deceased.



Hamas returns 20 hostages



Hamas returned the 20 hostages alive in exchange for the release of about 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, in addition to the remains of 26 others, but the bodies of two deceased hostages – an Israeli police officer and a Thai worker – remain in Gaza.



In a related development, the jihad group announced that it is searching in cooperation with the Red Cross for the body of one of the remaining deceased hostages, after Hamas delivered remains that were claimed to belong to one of the hostages, but Israeli forensic examinations confirmed they did not belong to them, according to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Opening the crossing is a positive step



The return of all hostages was a prerequisite in the first phase of the ceasefire, which was mediated by the United States. However, major obstacles loom for the second phase, including the disarmament of Hamas, Israel's withdrawal from Gaza, governance arrangements in the strip, and international security guarantees.