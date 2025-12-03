The 46th session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf began today (Wednesday) in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The delegation of the Kingdom was headed by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Commemorative photos were taken of the leaders and heads of delegations of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, after which the session commenced.

Subsequently, the Prime Minister of the Italian Republic, Mrs. Giorgia Meloni, joined the summit, and the summit continued with its agenda.

The official delegation includes Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.