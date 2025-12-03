اعتمدت الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة قراراً يطالب إسرائيل بالانسحاب من هضبة الجولان السورية التي احتلتها في عام 1967 وضمتها في 1981.


وتم اعتماد القرار أمس (الثلاثاء)، بأغلبية 123 صوتاً لصالحه مقابل 7 أصوات ضده، بما في ذلك إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة، وامتنع 41 عضواً عن التصويت.


دعوة لاستئناف المفاوضات


وجاء في قرار الجمعية أن قرار إسرائيل في 1981 «بفرض قوانينها وسلطتها وإدارتها على الجولان السوري المحتل يعد لاغياً» ودعا إلى إلغائه.


وأضاف القرار أن الجمعية دعت إسرائيل إلى استئناف المفاوضات على المسارين السوري واللبناني، واحترام الالتزامات والتعهدات السابقة، كما طالبت إسرائيل بالانسحاب من الجولان السوري المحتل إلى حدود 4 يونيو 1967.


وعلى الرغم من أن القرارات التي تصدر عن الجمعية العامة التي تضم 193 عضواً غير ملزمة قانونياً، فإنها تحمل وزناً رمزياً وتعكس توجه الرأي العام العالمي.


جولة ميدانية أممية


في غضون ذلك، أفادت مصادر محلية سورية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بأن دورية تابعة لقوات الأمم المتحدة أجرت جولة ميدانية من بلدة سعسع إلى مزرعة بيت جن في ريف دمشق الجنوبي الغربي.


ونقل «تلفزيون سورية» عن المصادر قولها: «إن مسار الدورية يُعد توسعاً جديداً لقوات الأمم المتحدة على حدود المنطقة العازلة جنوبي سورية».


وتأتي الدورية بعد أيام من تنفيذ القوات الإسرائيلية عملية عسكرية في بلدة بيت جن بريف دمشق، أسفرت عن سقوط 13 قتيلا و25 مصاباً.


وتوقعت المصادر أن تكون الأمم المتحدة وسّعت نطاق الدوريات استجابة للأحداث الأخيرة في المنطقة بعد التصعيد الإسرائيلي في بيت جنّ.


وتعد منطقة نبع الفوّار في ريف القنيطرة الشمالي التجمع الرئيسي لقوات «اليونيفل» الأممية وتجري جولات يومية كانت تصل لـ28 جولة؛ إلا أنه بعد التوغل الإسرائيلي عقب سقوط نظام بشار الأسد تراجعت أعدادها إلى أربع أو ثلاث دوريات يوميا.


وأدانت نائبة المبعوث الأممي إلى سورية نجاة رشدي،، التوغل العسكري الإسرائيلي في بلدة بيت جن بريف دمشق، معتبرة هذه الأعمال «انتهاكاً جسيماً وغير مقبول لسيادة سورية ووحدة أراضيها».