اعتمدت الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة قراراً يطالب إسرائيل بالانسحاب من هضبة الجولان السورية التي احتلتها في عام 1967 وضمتها في 1981.
وتم اعتماد القرار أمس (الثلاثاء)، بأغلبية 123 صوتاً لصالحه مقابل 7 أصوات ضده، بما في ذلك إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة، وامتنع 41 عضواً عن التصويت.
دعوة لاستئناف المفاوضات
وجاء في قرار الجمعية أن قرار إسرائيل في 1981 «بفرض قوانينها وسلطتها وإدارتها على الجولان السوري المحتل يعد لاغياً» ودعا إلى إلغائه.
وأضاف القرار أن الجمعية دعت إسرائيل إلى استئناف المفاوضات على المسارين السوري واللبناني، واحترام الالتزامات والتعهدات السابقة، كما طالبت إسرائيل بالانسحاب من الجولان السوري المحتل إلى حدود 4 يونيو 1967.
وعلى الرغم من أن القرارات التي تصدر عن الجمعية العامة التي تضم 193 عضواً غير ملزمة قانونياً، فإنها تحمل وزناً رمزياً وتعكس توجه الرأي العام العالمي.
جولة ميدانية أممية
في غضون ذلك، أفادت مصادر محلية سورية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بأن دورية تابعة لقوات الأمم المتحدة أجرت جولة ميدانية من بلدة سعسع إلى مزرعة بيت جن في ريف دمشق الجنوبي الغربي.
ونقل «تلفزيون سورية» عن المصادر قولها: «إن مسار الدورية يُعد توسعاً جديداً لقوات الأمم المتحدة على حدود المنطقة العازلة جنوبي سورية».
وتأتي الدورية بعد أيام من تنفيذ القوات الإسرائيلية عملية عسكرية في بلدة بيت جن بريف دمشق، أسفرت عن سقوط 13 قتيلا و25 مصاباً.
وتوقعت المصادر أن تكون الأمم المتحدة وسّعت نطاق الدوريات استجابة للأحداث الأخيرة في المنطقة بعد التصعيد الإسرائيلي في بيت جنّ.
وتعد منطقة نبع الفوّار في ريف القنيطرة الشمالي التجمع الرئيسي لقوات «اليونيفل» الأممية وتجري جولات يومية كانت تصل لـ28 جولة؛ إلا أنه بعد التوغل الإسرائيلي عقب سقوط نظام بشار الأسد تراجعت أعدادها إلى أربع أو ثلاث دوريات يوميا.
وأدانت نائبة المبعوث الأممي إلى سورية نجاة رشدي،، التوغل العسكري الإسرائيلي في بلدة بيت جن بريف دمشق، معتبرة هذه الأعمال «انتهاكاً جسيماً وغير مقبول لسيادة سورية ووحدة أراضيها».
The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding that Israel withdraw from the Syrian Golan Heights, which it occupied in 1967 and annexed in 1981.
The resolution was adopted yesterday (Tuesday) with a majority of 123 votes in favor and 7 votes against, including Israel and the United States, while 41 members abstained from voting.
Call to Resume Negotiations
The resolution stated that Israel's decision in 1981 "to impose its laws, authority, and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan is null and void" and called for its cancellation.
It added that the Assembly called on Israel to resume negotiations on the Syrian and Lebanese tracks and to respect previous commitments and obligations, as well as demanding that Israel withdraw from the occupied Syrian Golan to the borders of June 4, 1967.
Although the resolutions issued by the General Assembly, which includes 193 members, are not legally binding, they carry symbolic weight and reflect global public opinion.
UN Field Patrol
Meanwhile, local Syrian sources reported today (Wednesday) that a patrol from the United Nations forces conducted a field tour from the town of Sa'sa to the Beit Jinn farm in the southwestern countryside of Damascus.
Syria TV quoted the sources as saying: "The route of the patrol represents a new expansion for the UN forces along the borders of the buffer zone in southern Syria."
The patrol comes days after Israeli forces carried out a military operation in the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside, resulting in 13 deaths and 25 injuries.
The sources expected that the United Nations had expanded the scope of patrols in response to recent events in the area following the Israeli escalation in Beit Jinn.
The Al-Fawar spring area in the northern Quneitra countryside is the main gathering point for UNIFIL forces, conducting daily patrols that used to reach up to 28 patrols; however, after the Israeli incursion following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, their numbers have decreased to four or three patrols daily.
UN Deputy Envoy to Syria Najat Rushdie condemned the Israeli military incursion in the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside, considering these actions "a grave and unacceptable violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity."