The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution demanding that Israel withdraw from the Syrian Golan Heights, which it occupied in 1967 and annexed in 1981.



The resolution was adopted yesterday (Tuesday) with a majority of 123 votes in favor and 7 votes against, including Israel and the United States, while 41 members abstained from voting.



Call to Resume Negotiations



The resolution stated that Israel's decision in 1981 "to impose its laws, authority, and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan is null and void" and called for its cancellation.



It added that the Assembly called on Israel to resume negotiations on the Syrian and Lebanese tracks and to respect previous commitments and obligations, as well as demanding that Israel withdraw from the occupied Syrian Golan to the borders of June 4, 1967.



Although the resolutions issued by the General Assembly, which includes 193 members, are not legally binding, they carry symbolic weight and reflect global public opinion.



UN Field Patrol



Meanwhile, local Syrian sources reported today (Wednesday) that a patrol from the United Nations forces conducted a field tour from the town of Sa'sa to the Beit Jinn farm in the southwestern countryside of Damascus.



Syria TV quoted the sources as saying: "The route of the patrol represents a new expansion for the UN forces along the borders of the buffer zone in southern Syria."



The patrol comes days after Israeli forces carried out a military operation in the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside, resulting in 13 deaths and 25 injuries.



The sources expected that the United Nations had expanded the scope of patrols in response to recent events in the area following the Israeli escalation in Beit Jinn.



The Al-Fawar spring area in the northern Quneitra countryside is the main gathering point for UNIFIL forces, conducting daily patrols that used to reach up to 28 patrols; however, after the Israeli incursion following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime, their numbers have decreased to four or three patrols daily.



UN Deputy Envoy to Syria Najat Rushdie condemned the Israeli military incursion in the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside, considering these actions "a grave and unacceptable violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity."