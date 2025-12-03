شن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هجوماً حاداً على عضو الكونغرس إلهان عمر، واصفاً إياها ومقربين منها بـ«القمامة»، مؤكدا أن البلاد «عند نقطة تحول خطيرة» بسبب ما اعتبره دخول «عناصر غير مرغوبة».

إلهان عمر


وقال ترمب: «بلادنا عند نقطة تحول. قد ننحدر.. سنسلك الطريق الخطأ إذا استمررنا في إدخال القمامة إلى بلدنا». وأضاف مهاجماً النائبة الديمقراطية: «إلهان عمر قمامة. هي قمامة. وأصدقاؤها قمامة. هؤلاء ليسوا أشخاصاً يعملون.. هؤلاء لا يفعلون شيئاً سوى الشكوى».


وبشأن المهاجرين، قال الرئيس الأمريكي: «عندما يأتون من الجحيم ويشتكون ولا يفعلون شيئاً سوى التذمر، نحن لا نريدهم في بلدنا. فليعودوا إلى المكان الذي جاؤوا منه، وليقوموا بإصلاحه هناك».


وتأتي تصريحات ترمب في وقت تتجه فيه الإدارة الأمريكية إلى تشديد غير مسبوق لإجراءات الهجرة، عقب هجوم واشنطن الذي نفّذه لاجئ أفغاني وأدى إلى مقتل عنصر من الحرس الوطني وإصابة آخر.


واتخذت الإدارة سلسلة من الخطوات الطارئة شملت إيقاف معالجة جميع طلبات الهجرة والتجنيس واللجوء لمواطني 19 دولة مدرجة في قائمة «الدول المثيرة للقلق»، وتعليق التأشيرات والمعاملات الخاصة بالأفغان بشكل كامل، وإعادة مراجعة آلاف الملفات التي حصلت على موافقات خلال إدارة بايدن، خصوصاً لمواطني الدول المشمولة بالقيود الجديدة.


ونشرت خدمات الهجرة والجنسية الأمريكية مذكرة رسمية تؤكد أن التعليق يشمل جميع أنواع الملفات، وأن رفعه لن يتم إلا بقرار جديد من مدير الوكالة.