U.S. President Donald Trump launched a sharp attack on Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, describing her and those close to her as "garbage," asserting that the country is "at a dangerous turning point" due to what he considers the entry of "undesirable elements."



Trump said, "Our country is at a turning point. We may decline... We will take the wrong path if we continue to let garbage into our country." He added, attacking the Democratic representative: "Ilhan Omar is garbage. She is garbage. And her friends are garbage. These are not people who work... They do nothing but complain."



Regarding immigrants, the U.S. president stated, "When they come from hell and complain and do nothing but grumble, we don't want them in our country. They should go back to where they came from and fix it there."



Trump's remarks come at a time when the U.S. administration is moving towards unprecedented tightening of immigration procedures, following an attack in Washington carried out by an Afghan refugee that resulted in the death of a National Guard member and the injury of another.



The administration has taken a series of emergency steps, including halting the processing of all immigration, naturalization, and asylum requests for citizens of 19 countries listed as "countries of concern," completely suspending visas and transactions for Afghans, and reviewing thousands of files that received approvals during the Biden administration, especially for citizens of the countries covered by the new restrictions.



The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services published an official memo confirming that the suspension includes all types of files, and that it will only be lifted by a new decision from the agency's director.