اتهم وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، فنزويلا بأنها باتت موطئ قدم للحرس الثوري وحزب الله اللبناني، مؤكداً أن النظام الفنزويلي أصبح «مصدر زعزعة للاستقرار في المنطقة بأسرها».


تفويض رئاسي ضد المخدرات


ونقلت قناة «فوكس نيوز»، اليوم الأربعاء، عن روبية قوله: إن نظام الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو يسمح بتهريب الكوكايين والمخدرات المنتجة بكولومبيا عبر أراضي فنزويلا إلى الولايات المتحدة. واعتبر أن استياء مادورو من التفويض الرئاسي ضد المخدرات يعني أنها تهرب من فنزويلا، مضيفاً أن الرئيس الفنزويلي أبرم 5 صفقات مع أطراف مختلفة على مدار السنوات الماضية، وخرقها جميعاً.


واعتبر تقرير نشرته قناة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية، أن مغامرة ترمب في فنزويلا تخرج عن سيطرته، وأن الإدارة تجد نفسها في مواجهة معضلة متصاعدة في فنزويلا، إذ تتعرض مغامرة تغيير النظام لخطر التحول إلى مستنقع استراتيجي وسياسي وقانوني.


خطة البنتاغون جاهزة


وكانت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الحرب الأمريكية كينغسلي ويلسون، كشفت أن لدى البنتاغون خطة استجابة في حال رحيل الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو. وقالت في مؤتمر صحفي رداً على سؤال أمس الثلاثاء: «لدى الوزارة خطة طوارئ لأي حادثة طارئة. نحن جهة تضع خططاً. إذا حدث أي طارئ في العالم، فلدينا خطة استجابة جاهزة».


وأفصحت وسائل إعلام غربية أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب طالب نظيره الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، خلال محادثة هاتفية جرت يوم 21 نوفمبر، بمغادرة بلاده في غضون أسبوع.


ووفقاً للمصادر، استمرت المحادثة أقل من 15 دقيقة، قال خلالها ترمب لمادورو إن «أمامه أسبوعا لمغادرة فنزويلا مع عائلته والذهاب إلى أي مكان يختاره».


فيما أعرب مادورو خلال المحادثة عن استعداده لمغادرة البلاد مع أفراد أسرته إذا «تم إعلان عفو كامل عنهم، بما في ذلك رفع جميع العقوبات الأمريكية». وطالب الرئيس الفنزويلي بإنهاء الإجراءات المتعلقة به أمام المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، ورفع العقوبات الأمريكية ضد 100 مسؤول فنزويلي. ورفض الرئيس الأمريكي معظم مطالب مادورو.