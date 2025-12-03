اتهم وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، فنزويلا بأنها باتت موطئ قدم للحرس الثوري وحزب الله اللبناني، مؤكداً أن النظام الفنزويلي أصبح «مصدر زعزعة للاستقرار في المنطقة بأسرها».
تفويض رئاسي ضد المخدرات
ونقلت قناة «فوكس نيوز»، اليوم الأربعاء، عن روبية قوله: إن نظام الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو يسمح بتهريب الكوكايين والمخدرات المنتجة بكولومبيا عبر أراضي فنزويلا إلى الولايات المتحدة. واعتبر أن استياء مادورو من التفويض الرئاسي ضد المخدرات يعني أنها تهرب من فنزويلا، مضيفاً أن الرئيس الفنزويلي أبرم 5 صفقات مع أطراف مختلفة على مدار السنوات الماضية، وخرقها جميعاً.
واعتبر تقرير نشرته قناة «سي إن إن» الأمريكية، أن مغامرة ترمب في فنزويلا تخرج عن سيطرته، وأن الإدارة تجد نفسها في مواجهة معضلة متصاعدة في فنزويلا، إذ تتعرض مغامرة تغيير النظام لخطر التحول إلى مستنقع استراتيجي وسياسي وقانوني.
خطة البنتاغون جاهزة
وكانت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الحرب الأمريكية كينغسلي ويلسون، كشفت أن لدى البنتاغون خطة استجابة في حال رحيل الرئيس الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو. وقالت في مؤتمر صحفي رداً على سؤال أمس الثلاثاء: «لدى الوزارة خطة طوارئ لأي حادثة طارئة. نحن جهة تضع خططاً. إذا حدث أي طارئ في العالم، فلدينا خطة استجابة جاهزة».
وأفصحت وسائل إعلام غربية أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب طالب نظيره الفنزويلي نيكولاس مادورو، خلال محادثة هاتفية جرت يوم 21 نوفمبر، بمغادرة بلاده في غضون أسبوع.
ووفقاً للمصادر، استمرت المحادثة أقل من 15 دقيقة، قال خلالها ترمب لمادورو إن «أمامه أسبوعا لمغادرة فنزويلا مع عائلته والذهاب إلى أي مكان يختاره».
فيما أعرب مادورو خلال المحادثة عن استعداده لمغادرة البلاد مع أفراد أسرته إذا «تم إعلان عفو كامل عنهم، بما في ذلك رفع جميع العقوبات الأمريكية». وطالب الرئيس الفنزويلي بإنهاء الإجراءات المتعلقة به أمام المحكمة الجنائية الدولية، ورفع العقوبات الأمريكية ضد 100 مسؤول فنزويلي. ورفض الرئيس الأمريكي معظم مطالب مادورو.
The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Venezuela of becoming a foothold for the Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah, asserting that the Venezuelan regime has become "a source of instability in the entire region."
Presidential Mandate Against Drugs
Fox News reported today, Wednesday, that Rubio stated that the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro allows the smuggling of cocaine and drugs produced in Colombia through Venezuelan territory to the United States. He considered that Maduro's dissatisfaction with the presidential mandate against drugs means that they are being smuggled out of Venezuela, adding that the Venezuelan president has made 5 deals with various parties over the past years and has violated all of them.
A report published by CNN deemed that Trump's adventure in Venezuela is slipping out of his control, and that the administration finds itself facing an escalating dilemma in Venezuela, as the regime change adventure is at risk of turning into a strategic, political, and legal quagmire.
The Pentagon's Plan is Ready
The spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, Kingsley Wilson, revealed that the Pentagon has a response plan in case Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro departs. She stated at a press conference in response to a question yesterday, Tuesday: "The department has an emergency plan for any urgent incident. We are an entity that makes plans. If any emergency occurs in the world, we have a ready response plan."
Western media disclosed that U.S. President Donald Trump asked his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro, during a phone conversation on November 21, to leave his country within a week.
According to sources, the conversation lasted less than 15 minutes, during which Trump told Maduro that "he has a week to leave Venezuela with his family and go anywhere he chooses."
Meanwhile, Maduro expressed during the conversation his willingness to leave the country with his family members if "a full pardon is declared for them, including the lifting of all U.S. sanctions." The Venezuelan president demanded the termination of legal proceedings against him before the International Criminal Court and the lifting of U.S. sanctions against 100 Venezuelan officials. The U.S. president rejected most of Maduro's demands.