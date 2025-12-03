The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Venezuela of becoming a foothold for the Revolutionary Guard and Hezbollah, asserting that the Venezuelan regime has become "a source of instability in the entire region."



Presidential Mandate Against Drugs



Fox News reported today, Wednesday, that Rubio stated that the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro allows the smuggling of cocaine and drugs produced in Colombia through Venezuelan territory to the United States. He considered that Maduro's dissatisfaction with the presidential mandate against drugs means that they are being smuggled out of Venezuela, adding that the Venezuelan president has made 5 deals with various parties over the past years and has violated all of them.



A report published by CNN deemed that Trump's adventure in Venezuela is slipping out of his control, and that the administration finds itself facing an escalating dilemma in Venezuela, as the regime change adventure is at risk of turning into a strategic, political, and legal quagmire.



The Pentagon's Plan is Ready



The spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, Kingsley Wilson, revealed that the Pentagon has a response plan in case Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro departs. She stated at a press conference in response to a question yesterday, Tuesday: "The department has an emergency plan for any urgent incident. We are an entity that makes plans. If any emergency occurs in the world, we have a ready response plan."



Western media disclosed that U.S. President Donald Trump asked his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro, during a phone conversation on November 21, to leave his country within a week.



According to sources, the conversation lasted less than 15 minutes, during which Trump told Maduro that "he has a week to leave Venezuela with his family and go anywhere he chooses."



Meanwhile, Maduro expressed during the conversation his willingness to leave the country with his family members if "a full pardon is declared for them, including the lifting of all U.S. sanctions." The Venezuelan president demanded the termination of legal proceedings against him before the International Criminal Court and the lifting of U.S. sanctions against 100 Venezuelan officials. The U.S. president rejected most of Maduro's demands.