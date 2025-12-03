في لحظة دقيقة من عمر التهدئة على الحدود الجنوبية، بادر لبنان إلى ترجمة موقف رسمي واضح يهدف إلى تثبيت موقعه شريكاً كاملاً في مسار مراقبة إعلان وقف الأعمال العدائية.


بين الضغوط الدولية، والحراك الأمريكي المواكب للمفاوضات التقنية، والتحديات الميدانية التي لا تزال مفتوحة، اختارت رئاسة الجمهورية مقاربة تقوم على تعزيز الشرعية والمؤسسات بوصفها المرجع الوحيد لاتخاذ القرارات المتصلة بالسيادة وإدارة المواجهة الدبلوماسية.


وفي هذا السياق، أعلن الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون، أنه بعد التنسيق والتشاور مع رئيس مجلس النواب نبيه بري، ورئيس الحكومة الدكتور نواف سلام، تم تكليف السفير السابق المحامي سيمون كرم برئاسة الوفد اللبناني إلى اجتماعات اللجنة العسكرية التقنية للبنان، المقررة، اليوم الأربعاء، في الناقورة.


وأفادت رئاسة الجمهورية في بيان رسمي، بأن هذا التوجه جاء تجاوباً مع المساعي المشكورة من حكومة الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، التي تتولى رئاسة اللجنة التقنية العسكرية للبنان، المنشأة بموجب إعلان وقف الأعمال العدائية، في 27 نوفمبر 2024، وبعد الاطلاع من الجانب الأمريكي، على موافقة الطرف الإسرائيلي ضم عضو غير عسكري إلى وفده المشارك في اللجنة المذكورة.


هذه الخطوة تشير إلى أن بعبدا تسعى إلى إعادة إبراز الدور المؤسسي للدولة في المفاوضات الدبلوماسية والعسكرية، وعدم ترك الساحة لرسائل متفرقة أو قراءات متباينة، في مرحلة يحتاج فيها لبنان إلى خطاب رسمي منسجم، يوازن بين ضرورات التهدئة وحماية المصالح العليا للبلاد.