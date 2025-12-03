In a precise moment of the ceasefire on the southern border, Lebanon took the initiative to translate a clear official stance aimed at establishing its position as a full partner in the process of monitoring the declaration of cessation of hostilities.



Amid international pressures, the accompanying American movement for technical negotiations, and the ongoing field challenges, the presidency chose an approach based on strengthening legitimacy and institutions as the sole reference for making decisions related to sovereignty and managing diplomatic confrontation.



In this context, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced that after coordination and consultation with Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Dr. Nawaf Salam, former ambassador and lawyer Simon Karam has been appointed to head the Lebanese delegation to the scheduled meetings of the technical military committee for Lebanon, set for today, Wednesday, in Naqoura.



The presidency stated in an official statement that this direction came in response to the commendable efforts of the Government of the United States of America, which chairs the technical military committee for Lebanon, established under the declaration of cessation of hostilities on November 27, 2024, and after receiving from the American side the approval of the Israeli party to include a non-military member in its delegation participating in the aforementioned committee.



This step indicates that Baabda seeks to re-emphasize the institutional role of the state in diplomatic and military negotiations, and not to leave the arena to scattered messages or varying interpretations, at a time when Lebanon needs a coherent official discourse that balances between the necessities of the ceasefire and the protection of the country's supreme interests.