In a shocking development that shook the corridors of the European Union, Federica Mogherini, the former head of European foreign policy, was arrested in Belgium (on Tuesday) as part of a wide-ranging investigation into manipulation and fraud in the use of EU funds. This move is considered one of the largest judicial cases involving an official of this level in years.

Mogherini, 52, who served as the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs (2014 – 2019), had been heading the College of Europe in Bruges for five years, an institution regarded as a center for training the elite of European diplomats. However, this very institution has become the stage for investigations led by the European Public Prosecutor.

What is the European Prosecutor's Office investigating?

The case revolves around a training program for diplomats for the period between 2021 and 2022, during which the prosecutor's office accuses several parties – including Mogherini – of favoritism towards the College of Europe and awarding it a contract worth about 654,000 euros in suspicious ways.

The investigations focus on serious suspicions involving fraud in public contract awards, corruption, conflicts of interest, in addition to violations of professional confidentiality, charges that could lead to a real shake-up within the institutions of the European Union.

In the context of this case, the Belgian police carried out a series of extensive raids that included:

The headquarters of the European diplomatic service in Brussels.

Several buildings belonging to the College of Europe in Bruges.

And the homes of several suspects.

The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals, including Federica Mogherini, alongside Stefano Sanino—one of the prominent officials of the European Commission—and the Deputy Director of the College of Europe.

According to applicable laws, the detainees can be held for up to 48 hours before their potential appearance before an investigating judge, a step that may determine the outcomes of one of the most serious corruption cases facing the European Union in recent years.

Sensitive Political Background

Mogherini is not an ordinary figure in the European arena; she led sensitive negotiations during her term, most notably the Iranian nuclear file, and was the face of European diplomacy for five years.

However, the dramatic turn in her career came after she became the President of the European Diplomatic Academy in 2022, the very program that stands at the heart of the investigations.

The European Prosecutor's Office Acts Without Immunities

Before carrying out the raids, the European Prosecutor's Office requested the lifting of immunity for several suspects, indicating the scale and seriousness of the case, which may extend its effects to a high political and diplomatic level within the European Union.

In its first comment, the College of Europe confirmed that it is fully cooperating with investigators, while the scene remains open to developments that could shake public trust in the institutions of the Union.