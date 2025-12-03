في تطور مدوٍّ هزّ أروقة الاتحاد الأوروبي، أوقِفت فيديريكا موغيريني، المسؤولة السابقة عن السياسة الخارجية الأوروبية، في بلجيكا (الثلاثاء)، ضمن تحقيق واسع بالتلاعب والاحتيال في استخدام أموال الاتحاد الأوروبي. وتعدّ هذه الخطوة واحدة من أكبر القضايا القضائية التي تطال مسؤولًا بهذا المستوى منذ سنوات.

موغيريني، البالغة 52 عامًا والتي شغلت منصب الممثلة العليا للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية (2014 – 2019)، كانت قد ترأست كلية أوروبا في بروج منذ خمس سنوات، وهي المؤسسة التي تُعدّ مركزًا لتدريب نخبة الدبلوماسيين الأوروبيين. لكن هذه المؤسسة نفسها أصبحت مسرحًا للتحقيقات التي يقودها المدّعي العام الأوروبي.

ما الذي تحقق فيه النيابة الأوروبية؟

القضية تتمحور حول برنامج تدريبي للدبلوماسيين للفترة بين 2021 و2022، تتهم النيابة خلاله أطرافًا عدة – بينهم موغيريني – بـمحاباة كلية أوروبا ومنحها عقدًا بنحو 654 ألف يورو بطرق تثير الشبهات.

تتمحور التحقيقات حول شبهات خطيرة تشمل الاحتيال في منح العقود العامة، والفساد، وتضارب المصالح، إضافة إلى انتهاك السرية المهنية، وهي تهم قد تقود إلى هزّة حقيقية داخل مؤسسات الاتحاد الأوروبي.

وفي إطار هذه القضية، نفّذت الشرطة البلجيكية سلسلة مداهمات واسعة شملت:

  • مقرّ الخدمة الدبلوماسية الأوروبية في بروكسل.

  • عدّة مبانٍ تابعة لـ كلية أوروبا في بروج.

  • ومنازل عدد من المشتبه بهم.

وأسفرت العملية عن توقيف ثلاثة أشخاص، بينهم فيديريكا موغيريني، إلى جانب ستيفانو سانينو—أحد أبرز مسؤولي المفوضية الأوروبية—ونائب مدير كلية أوروبا.

وبحسب القوانين المعمول بها، يمكن احتجاز الموقوفين لمدة تصل إلى 48 ساعة قبل مثولهم المحتمل أمام قاضي التحقيق، في خطوة قد تحدد مآلات واحدة من أخطر قضايا الفساد التي تواجه الاتحاد الأوروبي في السنوات الأخيرة.

خلفية سياسية حساسة

موغيريني ليست شخصية عادية في الساحة الأوروبية؛ فهي قادت خلال فترة ولايتها مفاوضات حساسة، أبرزها الملف النووي الإيراني، وكانت واجهة الدبلوماسية الأوروبية طوال خمس سنوات.

لكن التحول الدرامي في مسيرتها جاء بعد أن أصبحت رئيسة الأكاديمية الدبلوماسية للاتحاد الأوروبي عام 2022، وهو البرنامج تحديدًا الذي يقف في قلب التحقيقات.

النيابة الأوروبية تتحرّك بلا حصانات

قبل تنفيذ المداهمات، طالبت النيابة الأوروبية برفع الحصانة عن عدد من المشتبه بهم، ما يشير إلى حجم وخطورة القضية التي قد تمتد تأثيراتها إلى مستوى سياسي ودبلوماسي رفيع داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي.

وفي أول تعليق، أكدت كلية أوروبا أنها تتعاون بشكل كامل مع المحققين، فيما يبقى المشهد مفتوحًا على تطورات قد تهزّ ثقة الجمهور بمؤسسات الاتحاد.