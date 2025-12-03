In an incident that sparked widespread controversy within media and cultural circles, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth found himself at the center of a storm after being accused by a famous Canadian publishing house of exploiting one of the most beloved children's characters, "Franklin the Turtle".

The story began when Hegseth posted a controversial image on his account on the platform "X" showing Franklin, "the hero of the beloved children's story series," dressed in full military attire, launching a missile from a helicopter towards a boat believed to belong to drug dealers, with at least one person on board.

The Canadian publishing house, which owns the rights to the character Franklin, quickly condemned the use of the character in a violent combat scene that completely contradicts its educational message, considering it a distortion of a cultural symbol for children and an attempt to involve it in political and military contexts.

The image, which was supposed to be a "joke" or a political commentary, quickly turned into a public issue, amid widespread criticism accusing the minister of normalizing violence among children and exploiting a beloved character in content that has no connection to it.

The issue is still unfolding, as the publishing house is considering taking formal action against the minister, while the debate continues on social media between those who see the matter as mere "political satire" and those who view it as an unacceptable transgression.

The published image used a drawing of the green turtle that matches the design used in the "Franklin" books with the same details, and it was accompanied by the comment: "Franklin targets drug terrorists".

However, the image provoked the discontent of the publishing house "Kids Can Press" located in Toronto, which confirmed through its account on "X" that "Franklin is a beloved Canadian symbol, who has inspired generations of children, embodying kindness, compassion, and openness to others".

The company stated: "We strongly condemn any degrading, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin's name or image that directly contradicts these values".

The "Franklin" stories are devoid of violence and promote the values of tolerance and respect for others.

For his part, the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of War, "the Pentagon," Sean Parnell, commented to local media on this controversy, saying: "We doubt that Franklin would have wanted to tolerate cartels or praise the kindness of drug dealers".