في واقعة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً داخل الأوساط الإعلامية والثقافية، وجد وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث نفسه في قلب عاصفة، بعد اتهامه من قبل دار نشر كندية شهيرة باستغلال إحدى أشهر شخصيات الأطفال؛ «السلحفاة فرانكلين».

القصة بدأت عندما نشر هيغسيث عبر حسابه في منصة «X» صورة مثيرة للجدل تُظهر فرانكلين «بطل سلسلة القصص المحبوبة لدى الأطفال» مرتدياً زياً عسكرياً كاملاً، وهو يطلق صاروخاً من على متن مروحية باتجاه مركب يُعتقد أنه يعود لتجار مخدرات، وفيه شخص واحد على الأقل.

دار النشر الكندية، المالكة لحقوق شخصية فرانكلين، سارعت إلى إدانة استخدام الشخصية في مشهد قتالي عنيف يتعارض كلياً مع رسالتها التربوية، معتبرة ذلك تشويهاً لرمز ثقافي للأطفال ومحاولة لإقحامه في سياقات سياسية وعسكرية.

الصورة التي كان يُفترض أن تكون «مزحة» أو تعليقاً سياسياً، تحولت سريعاً إلى قضية رأي عام، وسط انتقادات واسعة تتهم الوزير بتطبيع العنف لدى الأطفال، واستغلال شخصية محبوبة في محتوى لا يمتّ لها بصلة.

القضية لا تزال تتفاعل، فيما تدرس دار النشر اتخاذ إجراءات رسمية ضد الوزير، بينما يستمر الجدل في مواقع التواصل بين من يعتبر الأمر مجرد «سخرية سياسية» ومن يراه تجاوزاً غير مقبول.

واستُخدمت الصورة المنشورة رسماً للسلحفاة الخضراء مطابقاً للشكل المستخدم في كتب «فرانكلين» مع التفاصيل نفسها، وأُرفِقَت بالتعليق الآتي: «فرانكلين يستهدف إرهابيي المخدرات».

إلا أن الصورة أثارت امتعاض دار النشر «كيدز كان برس» الواقعة في تورنتو، إذ أكدت عبر حسابها على «X» أن «فرانكلين رمز كندي محبوب، ألهَمَ أجيالاً من الأطفال، ويُجسّد اللطف والتعاطف والانفتاح على الآخرين».

وقالت الشركة: «ندين بشدة أي استخدام مهين أو عنيف أو غير مصرح به لاسم فرانكلين أو صورته يتعارض مباشرة مع هذه القيم».

وتخلو قصص «فرانكلين» من العنف وتروّج لقيمتي التسامح واحترام الآخرين.

من جهته، علق الناطق باسم وزارة الحرب الأمريكية «البنتاغون» شون بارنيل لوسائل إعلام محلية حول هذا الجدل بالقول: «نشك في أن فرانكلين كان سيرغب بالتسامح مع الكارتلات أو الإشادة بلطف تجار المخدرات».