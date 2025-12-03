توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أي دولة تهرب المخدرات إلى الولايات المتحدة بالمهاجمة.


وقال ترمب للصحفيين خلال اجتماع لإدارته في البيت الأبيض: «أي أحد يفعل ذلك ويبيعه إلى بلادنا معرض للهجوم»، موضحاً إن إدارته ستشن قريباً ضربات على أهداف داخل أراضي فنزويلا.


وقال ترمب: القوات الأمريكية ستبدأ قريباً شن ضربات على أهداف برية في أمريكا اللاتينية في إطار مكافحة تهريب المخدرات، مضيفاً: «لقد قتل هؤلاء (تجار المخدرات) أكثر من 200 ألف شخص، في الواقع، قتلوا أكثر من 200 ألف شخص العام الماضي، ولكن انخفضت هذه الأعداد، انخفضت لأننا نشن هذه الضربات، وسنبدأ بتنفيذها برّاً أيضاً».


وأشار إلى أن الأمر أسهل بكثير على البر، مبيناً أن إدارته تعرف الطرق التي يسلكونها، «وكل شيء عنهم وأين يعيشون، وسنبدأ القيام بذلك قريباً جداً».


وأضاف ترمب: «سمعت أن كولومبيا تنتج الكوكايين. لديهم مصانع لإنتاج الكوكايين، أليس كذلك؟ ثم يبيعوننا الكوكايين، أي شخص يمارس ذلك ويبيعه لبلدنا سوف يستهدف».


وفي رده على سؤال حول ما إذا كان الاستهداف الأمريكي لمهربي المخدرات يقتصر على فنزويلا أم لا، أجاب الرئيس الأمريكي: «لا، ليس فنزويلا فقط»، مضيفاً: أي دولة تهرب المخدرات غير المشروعة إلى الولايات المتحدة يمكن أن تتعرض للهجوم.


وكانت شبكة «سي إن إن» قد قالت إن ترمب يفكر منذ أسابيع في استهداف أشخاص داخل فنزويلا، في خطوة تمثل تصعيداً كبيراً لحملة ركزت حتى الآن على مهاجمة القوارب التي تقول السلطات إنها تنقل المخدرات إلى الولايات المتحدة.