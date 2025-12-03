توعد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أي دولة تهرب المخدرات إلى الولايات المتحدة بالمهاجمة.
وقال ترمب للصحفيين خلال اجتماع لإدارته في البيت الأبيض: «أي أحد يفعل ذلك ويبيعه إلى بلادنا معرض للهجوم»، موضحاً إن إدارته ستشن قريباً ضربات على أهداف داخل أراضي فنزويلا.
وقال ترمب: القوات الأمريكية ستبدأ قريباً شن ضربات على أهداف برية في أمريكا اللاتينية في إطار مكافحة تهريب المخدرات، مضيفاً: «لقد قتل هؤلاء (تجار المخدرات) أكثر من 200 ألف شخص، في الواقع، قتلوا أكثر من 200 ألف شخص العام الماضي، ولكن انخفضت هذه الأعداد، انخفضت لأننا نشن هذه الضربات، وسنبدأ بتنفيذها برّاً أيضاً».
وأشار إلى أن الأمر أسهل بكثير على البر، مبيناً أن إدارته تعرف الطرق التي يسلكونها، «وكل شيء عنهم وأين يعيشون، وسنبدأ القيام بذلك قريباً جداً».
وأضاف ترمب: «سمعت أن كولومبيا تنتج الكوكايين. لديهم مصانع لإنتاج الكوكايين، أليس كذلك؟ ثم يبيعوننا الكوكايين، أي شخص يمارس ذلك ويبيعه لبلدنا سوف يستهدف».
وفي رده على سؤال حول ما إذا كان الاستهداف الأمريكي لمهربي المخدرات يقتصر على فنزويلا أم لا، أجاب الرئيس الأمريكي: «لا، ليس فنزويلا فقط»، مضيفاً: أي دولة تهرب المخدرات غير المشروعة إلى الولايات المتحدة يمكن أن تتعرض للهجوم.
وكانت شبكة «سي إن إن» قد قالت إن ترمب يفكر منذ أسابيع في استهداف أشخاص داخل فنزويلا، في خطوة تمثل تصعيداً كبيراً لحملة ركزت حتى الآن على مهاجمة القوارب التي تقول السلطات إنها تنقل المخدرات إلى الولايات المتحدة.
U.S. President Donald Trump vowed yesterday (Tuesday) to attack any country that smuggles drugs into the United States.
Trump told reporters during a meeting with his administration at the White House: "Anyone who does that and sells it to our country is subject to attack," explaining that his administration will soon launch strikes on targets within Venezuela.
Trump stated: U.S. forces will soon begin striking land targets in Latin America as part of the fight against drug trafficking, adding: "These (drug traffickers) have killed more than 200,000 people; in fact, they killed more than 200,000 people last year, but those numbers have decreased, they have decreased because we are launching these strikes, and we will start implementing them on land as well."
He pointed out that it is much easier on land, indicating that his administration knows the routes they take, "and everything about them and where they live, and we will start doing that very soon."
Trump added: "I heard that Colombia produces cocaine. They have factories to produce cocaine, right? Then they sell us cocaine; anyone who does that and sells it to our country will be targeted."
In response to a question about whether the U.S. targeting of drug traffickers is limited to Venezuela, the U.S. president answered: "No, not just Venezuela," adding that any country that smuggles illegal drugs into the United States could be subjected to attack.
CNN reported that Trump has been considering targeting individuals inside Venezuela for weeks, in a move that represents a significant escalation of a campaign that has so far focused on attacking boats that authorities say are transporting drugs to the United States.