U.S. President Donald Trump vowed yesterday (Tuesday) to attack any country that smuggles drugs into the United States.



Trump told reporters during a meeting with his administration at the White House: "Anyone who does that and sells it to our country is subject to attack," explaining that his administration will soon launch strikes on targets within Venezuela.



Trump stated: U.S. forces will soon begin striking land targets in Latin America as part of the fight against drug trafficking, adding: "These (drug traffickers) have killed more than 200,000 people; in fact, they killed more than 200,000 people last year, but those numbers have decreased, they have decreased because we are launching these strikes, and we will start implementing them on land as well."



He pointed out that it is much easier on land, indicating that his administration knows the routes they take, "and everything about them and where they live, and we will start doing that very soon."



Trump added: "I heard that Colombia produces cocaine. They have factories to produce cocaine, right? Then they sell us cocaine; anyone who does that and sells it to our country will be targeted."



In response to a question about whether the U.S. targeting of drug traffickers is limited to Venezuela, the U.S. president answered: "No, not just Venezuela," adding that any country that smuggles illegal drugs into the United States could be subjected to attack.



CNN reported that Trump has been considering targeting individuals inside Venezuela for weeks, in a move that represents a significant escalation of a campaign that has so far focused on attacking boats that authorities say are transporting drugs to the United States.