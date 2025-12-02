أصدر الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، عفواً عن رئيس هندوراس السابق خوان أورلاندو هيرنانديز، الذي كان يقضي عقوبة بالسجن لمدة 45 عاماً بعد إدانته بالتآمر لتهريب أطنان من الكوكايين إلى الولايات المتحدة.


وقال ترمب إنه يعتقد أن إدارة الرئيس السابق جو بايدن، المنتمي للحزب الديمقراطي، عاملت هيرنانديز بطريقة غير عادلة.


الإفراج عن هيرنانديز


وذكر مسؤول في البيت الأبيض أن ترمب وقع العفو عن هيرنانديز، أمس (الإثنين)، وأفرج عنه المكتب الفيدرالي للسجون من سجن هازلتون بولاية وست فرجينيا، في اليوم ذاته.


وكان ترمب قد قال الجمعة، إنه سيصدر عفواً عن رئيس هندوراس السابق خوان أورلاندو هيرنانديز الذي يقضي عقوبة السجن لمدة 45 عاماً في الولايات المتحدة، موضحاً أن مخاطر تهريب المخدرات من أمريكا اللاتينية هي الدافع وراء شن سلسلة من الهجمات المميتة على قوارب في منطقة البحر الكاريبي وشرق المحيط الهادئ، والتعزيزات العسكرية بالقرب من فنزويلا.


وانتقد ديمقراطيون وخبراء قانون هذه الهجمات، وشككوا في مبرراتها القانونية، مشيرين إلى أنها أودت بحياة العشرات.


إساءة استخدام السلطة


واتهمت وزارة العدل الأمريكية خلال حكم الرئيس الأمريكي السابق، هيرنانديز بإساءة استخدام سلطته وقبوله رشاوى بملايين الدولارات من مهربي المخدرات لتأمين شحناتهم من الكوكايين المتجهة إلى الولايات المتحدة، ولتعزيز مكانته السياسية في هندوراس.


وأدانت هيئة محلفين في مانهاتن رئيس هندوراس السابق في مارس 2024، وحُكم عليه في يونيو من العام الماضي.


وأشادت آنا جارسيا دي زوجته هيرنانديز بالرئيس الأمريكي ترمب في منشور على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي وكتبت: «بعد ما يقرب من 4 سنوات من الألم والانتظار والمحاكمات الصعبة، أصبح زوجي خوان أورلاندو هيرنانديز من جديد رجلاً حراً، بفضل العفو الرئاسي الذي منحه إياه الرئيس دونالد ترمب».


ويحكم هندوراس منذ 2021 الرئيسة زيومارا كاسترو، التي أقامت علاقات وثيقة مع كوبا وفنزويلا، وهما دولتان تعانيان من أزمات اقتصادية عميقة.