U.S. President Donald Trump granted clemency to former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was serving a 45-year prison sentence after being convicted of conspiracy to smuggle tons of cocaine into the United States.



Trump stated that he believes the administration of former President Joe Biden, a member of the Democratic Party, treated Hernández unfairly.



Release of Hernández



A White House official mentioned that Trump signed the clemency for Hernández yesterday (Monday), and he was released by the Federal Bureau of Prisons from Hazelton prison in West Virginia on the same day.



Trump had said on Friday that he would grant clemency to former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who is serving a 45-year prison sentence in the United States, explaining that the risks of drug trafficking from Latin America are the motivation behind a series of deadly attacks on boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, as well as military reinforcements near Venezuela.



Democrats and legal experts criticized these attacks and questioned their legal justifications, pointing out that they have resulted in the deaths of dozens.



Abuse of Power



The U.S. Department of Justice accused Hernández during the administration of former President Trump of abusing his power and accepting millions of dollars in bribes from drug traffickers to secure their cocaine shipments heading to the United States and to bolster his political standing in Honduras.



A Manhattan jury convicted the former Honduran president in March 2024, and he was sentenced in June of last year.



Anna García, Hernández's wife, praised U.S. President Trump in a social media post, writing: "After nearly 4 years of pain, waiting, and difficult trials, my husband Juan Orlando Hernández is once again a free man, thanks to the presidential pardon granted to him by President Donald Trump."



Honduras has been governed since 2021 by President Xiomara Castro, who has established close ties with Cuba and Venezuela, two countries suffering from deep economic crises.