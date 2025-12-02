في عملية نفذتها بمقر دبلوماسي تابع للاتحاد الأوروبي في بروكسل وفي جامعة نخبة في بروج، احتجزت الشرطة البلجيكية اليوم (الثلاثاء) 3 أشخاص.


وقال مكتب الادعاء العام الأوروبي في بيان صحافي، إن خدمة العمل الخارجي الأوروبي وكلية أوروبا محور تحقيق بشأن احتيال محتمل له صلة بدورة تدريبية لدبلوماسيين، ممولة بأموال الاتحاد الأوروبي، موضحاً أنه تم تفتيش منازل المشتبه بهم أيضاً.


وأضاف مكتب الادعاء العام الأوروبي أن التحقيق المستمر يركز على ما إذا كانت الجامعة أو ممثلوها على علم بمعايير الاختيار مقدماً أو كانت على علم بأنها سوف تفوز بالمشروع قبل نشر إشعار العطاء، موضحاً أن هناك شكوكاً قوية بأنه تم انتهاك القواعد المالية وتسريب معلومات سرية.


ولفت مكتب الادعاء إلى أن التحقيقات جارية لتوضيح الحقائق وتقييم ما إذا كانت أي مخالفات جنائية تمت.


وكلّفت خدمة العمل الخارجي الأوروبي كلية أوروبا بتنفيذ برنامج تدريبي للدبلوماسيين المبتدئين بالاتحاد الأوروبي بعد تقديم العطاءات.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام بلجيكية أن من بين المحتجزين الممثلة العليا السابقة للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية فيديريكا موغيريني، والأمين العام السابق للخدمة الأوروبية للعمل الخارجي ستيفانو سانينو.