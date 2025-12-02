في عملية نفذتها بمقر دبلوماسي تابع للاتحاد الأوروبي في بروكسل وفي جامعة نخبة في بروج، احتجزت الشرطة البلجيكية اليوم (الثلاثاء) 3 أشخاص.
وقال مكتب الادعاء العام الأوروبي في بيان صحافي، إن خدمة العمل الخارجي الأوروبي وكلية أوروبا محور تحقيق بشأن احتيال محتمل له صلة بدورة تدريبية لدبلوماسيين، ممولة بأموال الاتحاد الأوروبي، موضحاً أنه تم تفتيش منازل المشتبه بهم أيضاً.
وأضاف مكتب الادعاء العام الأوروبي أن التحقيق المستمر يركز على ما إذا كانت الجامعة أو ممثلوها على علم بمعايير الاختيار مقدماً أو كانت على علم بأنها سوف تفوز بالمشروع قبل نشر إشعار العطاء، موضحاً أن هناك شكوكاً قوية بأنه تم انتهاك القواعد المالية وتسريب معلومات سرية.
ولفت مكتب الادعاء إلى أن التحقيقات جارية لتوضيح الحقائق وتقييم ما إذا كانت أي مخالفات جنائية تمت.
وكلّفت خدمة العمل الخارجي الأوروبي كلية أوروبا بتنفيذ برنامج تدريبي للدبلوماسيين المبتدئين بالاتحاد الأوروبي بعد تقديم العطاءات.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام بلجيكية أن من بين المحتجزين الممثلة العليا السابقة للاتحاد الأوروبي للشؤون الخارجية فيديريكا موغيريني، والأمين العام السابق للخدمة الأوروبية للعمل الخارجي ستيفانو سانينو.
In an operation carried out at a diplomatic mission of the European Union in Brussels and at a prestigious university in Bruges, Belgian police today (Tuesday) detained 3 individuals.
The European Public Prosecutor's Office stated in a press release that the European External Action Service and the College of Europe are at the center of an investigation regarding potential fraud related to a training course for diplomats, funded by EU money, noting that the homes of the suspects were also searched.
The European Public Prosecutor's Office added that the ongoing investigation focuses on whether the university or its representatives were aware of the selection criteria in advance or knew that they would win the project before the tender notice was published, explaining that there are strong suspicions that financial rules were violated and confidential information was leaked.
The Prosecutor's Office pointed out that investigations are underway to clarify the facts and assess whether any criminal offenses occurred.
The European External Action Service commissioned the College of Europe to implement a training program for junior EU diplomats after the bids were submitted.
Belgian media reported that among those detained is the former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, and the former Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino.