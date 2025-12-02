In an operation carried out at a diplomatic mission of the European Union in Brussels and at a prestigious university in Bruges, Belgian police today (Tuesday) detained 3 individuals.



The European Public Prosecutor's Office stated in a press release that the European External Action Service and the College of Europe are at the center of an investigation regarding potential fraud related to a training course for diplomats, funded by EU money, noting that the homes of the suspects were also searched.



The European Public Prosecutor's Office added that the ongoing investigation focuses on whether the university or its representatives were aware of the selection criteria in advance or knew that they would win the project before the tender notice was published, explaining that there are strong suspicions that financial rules were violated and confidential information was leaked.



The Prosecutor's Office pointed out that investigations are underway to clarify the facts and assess whether any criminal offenses occurred.



The European External Action Service commissioned the College of Europe to implement a training program for junior EU diplomats after the bids were submitted.



Belgian media reported that among those detained is the former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, and the former Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino.