German media revealed today (Tuesday) that unknown individuals have stolen thousands of rounds from a transport truck that was on its way to a military barracks in the city of Burg, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.



The German Ministry of Defense confirmed to the public broadcasting organization MDR and the magazine "Der Spiegel" that the incident occurred last Tuesday, stating that the ammunition was being transported in a civilian truck, and that the driver stopped overnight at a hotel and parked the vehicle in an unsecured lot.



Disappearance of the Ammunition



The magazine "Spiegel" reported that the disappearance of the ammunition was discovered the following morning when the shipment was delivered to the military barracks. A review of the shipment list showed the loss of about 10,000 live rounds intended for pistols and 9,900 training rounds for assault rifles.



The Ministry of Defense stated: "We take this theft very seriously, as this type of ammunition should not fall into the wrong hands," placing the responsibility on the truck driver.



The ministry confirmed that he violated instructions by making an unplanned stop, noting that the shipment security protocol usually requires two drivers to ensure that one remains to monitor the truck during stops.



Investigation Committee for the Ammunition Theft



The German authorities have initiated a joint investigation between the military and local police to determine who is behind the operation, amid speculation within the military that the theft was not random but rather the result of prior surveillance by the perpetrators who took advantage of the driver's stop.



The magazine "Spiegel" mentioned that the state of Saxony-Anhalt has witnessed similar cases of lost ammunition in recent months, including ammunition belonging to the police in the cities of Bernburg and Eisleben.