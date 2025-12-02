كشفت وسائل إعلام ألمانية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن إقدام مجهولين على سرقت آلاف الطلقات من شاحنة نقل كانت في طريقها إلى ثكنة تابعة للجيش الألماني في مدينة بورغ، بولاية ساكسونيا – أنهالت.


وأكدت وزارة الدفاع الألمانية لمؤسسة الإذاعة العامة MDR ومجلة «دير شبيغل»، أن الحادثة وقعت (الثلاثاء) الماضي، مبينة أن الذخيرة كانت منقولة في شاحنة مدنية، وأن السائق توقف ليلاً في فندق وركن المركبة في موقف غير مؤمن.


اختفاء الذخيرة


وذكرت مجلة «شبيغل» أنه جرى اكتشاف اختفاء الذخيرة في صباح اليوم التالي، عند تسليم الشحنة إلى الثكنة العسكرية، وأظهرت مراجعة قائمة الشحنات فقدان نحو 10 آلاف طلقة حية مخصصة للمسدسات، و9900 طلقة تدريبية لبنادق هجومية.


وقالت وزارة الدفاع: «نأخذ هذه السرقة على محمل الجد، فهذا النوع من الذخيرة لا يجب أن يقع في الأيدي الخطأ»، محملة سائق الشاحنة المسؤولية.


وأكدت الوزارة أنه خالف التعليمات باتخاذه قرار التوقف غير المخطط له، مبينة أن بروتوكول تأمين الشحنات يفرض عادة وجود سائقَيْن، لضمان بقاء أحدهما لمراقبة الشاحنة خلال التوقفات.


لجنة تحقيق في سرقة الذخيرة


وباشرت السلطات الألمانية تحقيقاً مشتركاً بين الجيش والشرطة المحلية لتحديد الجهة التي تقف خلف العملية، وسط ترجيحات داخل المؤسسة العسكرية بأن السرقة لم تكن عشوائية، بل نتيجة مراقبة مسبقة من الجناة الذين استغلوا توقف السائق.


وذكرت مجلة «شبيغل» أن ولاية ساكسونيا – أنهالت، شهدت في الأشهر الأخيرة حالات مشابهة لفقدان ذخيرة، من بينها ذخيرة تابعة للشرطة في مدينتي بيرنبورغ وآيزلبن.