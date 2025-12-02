كشف الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تنقيح مفاوضين أمريكيين وأوكرانيين إطار عمل لاتفاق سلام تمّت صياغته في جنيف، وذلك خلال محادثات بفلوريدا في الأيام الماضية.
وكتب زيلينسكي عبر منصة «إكس»: أوكرانيا تتعامل مع المسار الدبلوماسي بأقصى قدر من الجدية، وتريد إشراك مزيد من حلفائها الأجانب في العملية، متهماً روسيا بشن حملات تضليل قبل اجتماع مرتقب اليوم بين مسؤولين أمريكيين وروس.
قرارات صعبة لإنهاء الحرب
وقال زيلينسكي: نرفض أي ألاعيب من خلف أوكرانيا، مبيناً أنه ستكون هناك قرارات صعبة لإنهاء الحرب.
وأضاف: مستعد للقاء ترمب وكل شيء مرهون بنجاح المناقشات في موسكو، متوقعاً تلقي اتصال من المفاوضين الأمريكيين بعد اجتماعاتهم في موسكو.
وأشار إلى أنه يجب استخدام الأصول الروسية المجمدة في دعم دفاعات أوكرانيا.
بالمقابل، هدد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بعزل أوكرانيا عن البحر تماماً إذا استمرت في القرصنة، موضحاً أن الهجمات على ناقلات النفط في البحر الأسود «قرصنة».
وتوعد بوتين باتخاذ إجراءات ضد الناقلات التابعة للدول التي تساعد أوكرانيا.
بوتين: مستعدون للحرب مع أوروبا
وقال الرئيس الروسي: إذا أرادت أوروبا الحرب نحن مستعدون لها، مضيفاً: الأوروبيون ليست لديهم خطة لإنهاء الحرب ويدعمون استمرارها.
وأشار إلى أن بوكروفسك لها أهمية كبيرة وقاعدة رائعة لتحقيق بقية أهدافنا، معلناً السيطرة الكاملة على بوكروفسك.
ولفت بوتين إلى أن السيطرة على بوكروفسك مهمة لتحقيق أهداف بلاده العسكرية بأوكرانيا، موجهاً بتكثيف الضربات على المنشآت والسفن الأوكرانية.
وأضاف بوتين: كل التغييرات التي اقترحتها أوروبا على الخطة الأمريكية تهدف إلى عرقلتها، مبيناً أن بلاده لا تنوي الحرب على أوروبا.
وكان البيت الأبيض قد أبدى تفاؤلاً كبيراً بإمكان التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا.
وقالت المتحدثة باسم الرئاسة الأمريكية كارولاين ليفيت: «أعتقد أن الإدارة متفائلة جدّا»، مشيرة إلى أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب وفريقه عملوا بجد من أجل هذه المساعي، ويريدون جميعاً أن تنتهي هذه الحرب.
من جهتها، قال موقع «أكسيوس» الأخباري الأمريكي من المتوقع أن يلتقي ويتكوف وكوشنر مع زيلينسكي غداً.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed today (Tuesday) the revision of a framework for a peace agreement drafted in Geneva by American and Ukrainian negotiators during talks in Florida in recent days.
Zelensky wrote on the platform "X": Ukraine is approaching the diplomatic path with the utmost seriousness and wants to involve more of its foreign allies in the process, accusing Russia of launching disinformation campaigns ahead of a scheduled meeting today between American and Russian officials.
Difficult Decisions to End the War
Zelensky stated: We reject any maneuvers behind Ukraine, indicating that there will be difficult decisions to end the war.
He added: I am ready to meet Trump, and everything depends on the success of the discussions in Moscow, expecting to receive a call from the American negotiators after their meetings in Moscow.
He pointed out that frozen Russian assets should be used to support Ukraine's defenses.
In contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to completely isolate Ukraine from the sea if it continued its piracy, explaining that attacks on oil tankers in the Black Sea are "piracy."
Putin vowed to take action against tankers belonging to countries that assist Ukraine.
Putin: We Are Ready for War with Europe
The Russian president said: If Europe wants war, we are ready for it, adding: Europeans have no plan to end the war and support its continuation.
He noted that Pokrovsk is of great importance and a wonderful base to achieve the rest of our goals, announcing complete control over Pokrovsk.
Putin emphasized that controlling Pokrovsk is crucial for achieving his country's military objectives in Ukraine, directing an intensification of strikes on Ukrainian facilities and ships.
Putin added: All the changes proposed by Europe to the American plan aim to obstruct it, indicating that his country does not intend to go to war with Europe.
The White House had expressed great optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
U.S. presidential spokesperson Caroline Levitt said: "I believe the administration is very optimistic," noting that President Donald Trump and his team have worked hard for these efforts, and they all want this war to end.
For its part, the American news site "Axios" reported that Weitkov and Kushner are expected to meet with Zelensky tomorrow.