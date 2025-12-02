Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed today (Tuesday) the revision of a framework for a peace agreement drafted in Geneva by American and Ukrainian negotiators during talks in Florida in recent days.



Zelensky wrote on the platform "X": Ukraine is approaching the diplomatic path with the utmost seriousness and wants to involve more of its foreign allies in the process, accusing Russia of launching disinformation campaigns ahead of a scheduled meeting today between American and Russian officials.



Difficult Decisions to End the War



Zelensky stated: We reject any maneuvers behind Ukraine, indicating that there will be difficult decisions to end the war.



He added: I am ready to meet Trump, and everything depends on the success of the discussions in Moscow, expecting to receive a call from the American negotiators after their meetings in Moscow.



He pointed out that frozen Russian assets should be used to support Ukraine's defenses.



In contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to completely isolate Ukraine from the sea if it continued its piracy, explaining that attacks on oil tankers in the Black Sea are "piracy."



Putin vowed to take action against tankers belonging to countries that assist Ukraine.



Putin: We Are Ready for War with Europe



The Russian president said: If Europe wants war, we are ready for it, adding: Europeans have no plan to end the war and support its continuation.



He noted that Pokrovsk is of great importance and a wonderful base to achieve the rest of our goals, announcing complete control over Pokrovsk.



Putin emphasized that controlling Pokrovsk is crucial for achieving his country's military objectives in Ukraine, directing an intensification of strikes on Ukrainian facilities and ships.



Putin added: All the changes proposed by Europe to the American plan aim to obstruct it, indicating that his country does not intend to go to war with Europe.



The White House had expressed great optimism about the possibility of reaching an agreement to end the war in Ukraine.



U.S. presidential spokesperson Caroline Levitt said: "I believe the administration is very optimistic," noting that President Donald Trump and his team have worked hard for these efforts, and they all want this war to end.



For its part, the American news site "Axios" reported that Weitkov and Kushner are expected to meet with Zelensky tomorrow.