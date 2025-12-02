كشف الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، تنقيح مفاوضين أمريكيين وأوكرانيين إطار عمل لاتفاق سلام تمّت صياغته في جنيف، وذلك خلال محادثات بفلوريدا في الأيام الماضية.


وكتب زيلينسكي عبر منصة «إكس»: أوكرانيا تتعامل مع المسار الدبلوماسي بأقصى قدر من الجدية، وتريد إشراك مزيد من حلفائها الأجانب في العملية، متهماً روسيا بشن حملات تضليل قبل اجتماع مرتقب اليوم بين مسؤولين أمريكيين وروس.


قرارات صعبة لإنهاء الحرب


وقال زيلينسكي: نرفض أي ألاعيب من خلف أوكرانيا، مبيناً أنه ستكون هناك قرارات صعبة لإنهاء الحرب.


وأضاف: مستعد للقاء ترمب وكل شيء مرهون بنجاح المناقشات في موسكو، متوقعاً تلقي اتصال من المفاوضين الأمريكيين بعد اجتماعاتهم في موسكو.


وأشار إلى أنه يجب استخدام الأصول الروسية المجمدة في دعم دفاعات أوكرانيا.


بالمقابل، هدد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بعزل أوكرانيا عن البحر تماماً إذا استمرت في القرصنة، موضحاً أن الهجمات على ناقلات النفط في البحر الأسود «قرصنة».


وتوعد بوتين باتخاذ إجراءات ضد الناقلات التابعة للدول التي تساعد أوكرانيا.


بوتين: مستعدون للحرب مع أوروبا


وقال الرئيس الروسي: إذا أرادت أوروبا الحرب نحن مستعدون لها، مضيفاً: الأوروبيون ليست لديهم خطة لإنهاء الحرب ويدعمون استمرارها.


وأشار إلى أن بوكروفسك لها أهمية كبيرة وقاعدة رائعة لتحقيق بقية أهدافنا، معلناً السيطرة الكاملة على بوكروفسك.


ولفت بوتين إلى أن السيطرة على بوكروفسك مهمة لتحقيق أهداف بلاده العسكرية بأوكرانيا، موجهاً بتكثيف الضربات على المنشآت والسفن الأوكرانية.


وأضاف بوتين: كل التغييرات التي اقترحتها أوروبا على الخطة الأمريكية تهدف إلى عرقلتها، مبيناً أن بلاده لا تنوي الحرب على أوروبا.


وكان البيت الأبيض قد أبدى تفاؤلاً كبيراً بإمكان التوصل إلى اتفاق لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا.


وقالت المتحدثة باسم الرئاسة الأمريكية كارولاين ليفيت: «أعتقد أن الإدارة متفائلة جدّا»، مشيرة إلى أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب وفريقه عملوا بجد من أجل هذه المساعي، ويريدون جميعاً أن تنتهي هذه الحرب.


من جهتها، قال موقع «أكسيوس» الأخباري الأمريكي من المتوقع أن يلتقي ويتكوف وكوشنر مع زيلينسكي غداً.